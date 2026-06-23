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Some comics don’t need dramatic plot twists or complicated setups to leave an impression. Sometimes, all it takes is a worried little cloud, a kind-hearted star, or a tiny creature trying its best to make the world feel a little softer. That is exactly the kind of warmth many readers have come to expect from Wawawiwa Comics, the series created by Colombian artist Andrés J. Colmenares.

Bored Panda has featured Wawawiwa’s work several times before. Whether the story is about friendship, self-doubt, kindness, or simply needing a small reminder that things will be okay, Andrés has a way of making even the simplest idea feel thoughtful and sincere.

Scroll down to enjoy the newest batch of Wawawiwa comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made your day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | wawawiwacomics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Wawawiwa comic shows a ghost duck eating toast, being mistaken for a father by a small duckling. These new comics are adorable.

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    #2

    A Wawawiwa comic depicting a panda attempting to apply eyeliner, making a mess, and then sighing in defeat.

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    #3

    A comic by Wawawiwa shows a cute moon character dressed up, then looking sad that no one visited.

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    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dress up for yourself! Who cares about others?

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    #4

    A Wawawiwa comic showing paper characters as a mom and child, where mom's wrinkles represent memories.

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    #5

    Wawawiwa comics depict a flower blooming and a bee resting, an adorable comic from the new comics collection.

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    #6

    Wawawiwa comics: A crab couple discusses their baby, which is actually candy, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #7

    Wawawiwa comic of a baby otter character apologizing for wetting the bed after dreaming of water, revealing a wet bed.

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    #8

    Wawawiwa comic depicting a shark character discovering the joy of a dog's lick, falling in love.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a fluffy landshark

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    #9

    Wawawiwa comics: Adorable characters sun and human in a beautiful sunset scene.

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    #10

    Wawawiwa comic showing a cute moon character gently rocking the Earth, causing ocean tides.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Burntcoat Head enters chat ⤵⤵⤵

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    #11

    Wawawiwa comics show two pieces of coal embracing, then transforming into adorable diamonds.

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    #12

    Wawawiwa comic of a bubble wrap character and a box as adorable characters, with the box popping the last bubble.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First I thought it was 3M reflective tape..

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    #13

    A Wawawiwa comic shows a panda, pig, and chick. The panda reveals a huge smile to the pig and chick. These new comics are adorable.

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    #14

    A Wawawiwa comic showing two duck characters on a first date, one mistaking the other's red feet for red flags.

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    #15

    A Wawawiwa comic showing a shark seeing camels as ghosts, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Wawawiwa comic showing a man singing to a washing machine, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #17

    Wawawiwa comics: Adorable characters of fingers having a conversation about an accident with a safety pin.

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    #18

    A Wawawiwa comic showing a goat terrified of mice, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #19

    Wawawiwa comic of the moon taking a picture of Earth, who cannot stop orbiting.

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    #20

    A Wawawiwa comic showing a shark playing soccer with crabs, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #21

    A Wawawiwa comic with a frog about to eat a bug, but the bug responds to make the frog hesitate.

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    #22

    A Wawawiwa comic depicts a majestic whale doing parkour, showcasing new comics with adorable characters.

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    #23

    Wawawiwa comics show a bee character taking a break from routine, a cute comic from the new comics collection.

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    #24

    Wawawiwa comic with a bee and a mushroom. The bee says it is a horrible day, but the mushroom finds it lovely.

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    #25

    Wawawiwa comics feature a bee and a moth in space helmets reaching a lightbulb, illustrating adorable characters journey.

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    #26

    A Wawawiwa comic showing scissors being brave, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #27

    Wawawiwa comics feature an apple saving a starfish and a banana helping a sea creature.

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    #28

    Wawawiwa comics depict a pig and a chick in a theater, with the chick moving to see better.

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    #29

    Wawawiwa comic depicting two trees, one feigning sickness with red spots on its leaves.

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    #30

    A Wawawiwa comic showing an owl wearing makeup to appear scary at night, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #31

    A Wawawiwa comic showing two caterpillars transforming into butterflies while camping, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #32

    Wawawiwa comic of bread and a pretzel as adorable characters, reading a book together.

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    #33

    Wawawiwa comic of a sloth and a giraffe as adorable characters, with the giraffe laying down to show the sunrise.

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    #34

    Wawawiwa comic showing a dog trying to get its sleeping owner to go out for a walk.

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    #35

    A Wawawiwa comic showing the sun giving Earth a gift, which is the moon, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, (pic below) but at this distance, and also the moon was not accurate size ⤵⤵⤵

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    #36

    A Wawawiwa comic shows a small penguin learning to blow bubbles on a whale's back. These new comics feature adorable characters.

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    #37

    A Wawawiwa comic shows a bee advising a bug about an email to a stick insect. These new comics feature adorable characters.

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    #38

    A Wawawiwa comic where a marker gives a pencil a more experienced look by sharpening it, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #39

    A Wawawiwa comic features a bee questioning a creature fishing, who is teaching its kid to swim. New comics bring adorable characters to life.

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    #40

    A Wawawiwa comic showing a fortune cookie in a toilet, using its fortune as toilet paper.

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    #41

    A comic by Wawawiwa shows a snail learning self-confidence from a bee, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #42

    Wawawiwa comics illustrate a bee and ant character discussing living alone, an adorable comic from the new comics collection.

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    #43

    Wawawiwa comics: A shark and a skeleton become friends over a shared love for a crab friend, adorable characters.

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    #44

    Wawawiwa comics: A shy person explains how they show love with a heart gesture, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #45

    Wawawiwa comics: A shark and a manatee discuss being peaceful, with the manatee turning green from algae, adorable characters.

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    #46

    Wawawiwa comics: A pig, duck, and bee in a field of flowers, thanking the bee for its work, adorable characters.

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    #47

    Wawawiwa comics present a moon character observing human research, a cute comic from the new comics collection.

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    #48

    Wawawiwa comics show an adorable spider's first web, celebrated by cute characters, from the new comics collection.

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    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bet they're dancing to a BEE Gees song... I'll show myself out

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    #49

    Wawawiwa comic with a bee and a butterfly. The bee bakes a pie, and the butterfly tastes it with its feet.

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    #50

    Wawawiwa comic featuring a bee and a beetle. The beetle says its flying days are over, but then carries the bee.

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    #51

    Wawawiwa comic shows a bug in a ladybug costume turning into a watermelon for camouflage, but a bee worries.

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    #52

    Wawawiwa comic where the moon is nervous about having its photo taken by humans and messes up its makeup.

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    #53

    Wawawiwa comics show a snail and a bee discussing a dream about slow progress, featuring adorable characters.

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    #54

    Wawawiwa comics show a prepared shark and its small friend encountering a moose, failing preparations for a smooth day.

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    #55

    Wawawiwa comic where the Earth and Moon become best friends after Earth wins a prize from Jupiter.

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    #56

    A Wawawiwa comic showing Earth drawing the Moon, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #57

    Wawawiwa comics: Adorable characters sushi going to school in a funny situation.

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    #58

    Wawawiwa comics: Adorable characters of crabs, a big one and a small one, conversing.

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    #59

    Wawawiwa comics: Adorable characters of teeth in a movie theater enjoying popcorn and lifting an armrest.

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    #60

    Wawawiwa comics show two flamingos kissing, then a crab observing the plot thicken.

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    #61

    Wawawiwa comics illustrate a lonely piece of bread looking for its match.

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    #62

    Wawawiwa comic of a banana and apple as adorable characters with stickers on them.

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    #63

    Wawawiwa comic of a measuring tape needing to pee and extending itself from bed.

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    #64

    Wawawiwa comic featuring a cute ghost talking to a duck about its missing beak.

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    #65

    A Wawawiwa comic of a USB stick parent denying a phone to its tiny USB stick child. The child then becomes a lipstick. These comics are adorable.

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    #66

    A Wawawiwa comic featuring a bee and a spider discussing how spiders make their homes.

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    #67

    A Wawawiwa comic where a mouse talks to a snake who shed its skin, and a third snake works on a laptop.

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    #68

    Wawawiwa comics depict a moon character getting ready to sleep, transforming into different adorable characters.

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    #69

    Wawawiwa comics show a mouse artist adding adorable characters faces to bland drawings, bringing them to life.

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    #70

    A Wawawiwa comic featuring two star characters celebrating a birthday with a small cake, one singing Happy Birthday.

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    #71

    Wawawiwa comic where a pretzel plays Twister, tying itself in a knot next to a slice of bread.

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    #72

    A Wawawiwa comic showing a row of beans bumping into a pole, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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    #73

    Wawawiwa comic showing two cups playing rock, paper, scissors, turning ordinary things into adorable characters.

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