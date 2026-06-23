ADVERTISEMENT

Some comics don’t need dramatic plot twists or complicated setups to leave an impression. Sometimes, all it takes is a worried little cloud, a kind-hearted star, or a tiny creature trying its best to make the world feel a little softer. That is exactly the kind of warmth many readers have come to expect from Wawawiwa Comics, the series created by Colombian artist Andrés J. Colmenares.

Bored Panda has featured Wawawiwa’s work several times before. Whether the story is about friendship, self-doubt, kindness, or simply needing a small reminder that things will be okay, Andrés has a way of making even the simplest idea feel thoughtful and sincere.

Scroll down to enjoy the newest batch of Wawawiwa comics, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made your day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | wawawiwacomics.com