If there’s one artist who has turned cuteness and humor into a true phenomenon, it’s Dric. With simple lines, minimal expressions, and a green frog full of personality, he has already won over 676K followers on Instagram.

Dric’s work combines delicate illustrations with subtle, highly relatable humor. His drawings perfectly capture everyday struggles we all experience—from morning laziness to mild existential crises—all wrapped in an irresistibly cute package.

Scroll down, and after checking out the illustrations we’ve selected for you today, let us know which little frog best reflects how you're feeling right now.

More info: Instagram | x.com

#1

Simple illustration of a frog with big feelings expressing life’s little struggles in a minimalistic style.

dric Report

    #2

    Simple cartoon of a frog with big feelings sitting on a small brown animal, capturing life’s little struggles humorously.

    dric Report

    #3

    Illustration of a frog with big feelings sitting on a purple couch surrounded by soft colorful light, capturing life’s struggles.

    dric Report

    #4

    Simple illustration of a green frog with big feelings, capturing life’s little struggles in a minimalistic style.

    dric Report

    #5

    Minimalist illustration of a small frog showing big feelings, capturing life’s little struggles in a simple drawing.

    dric Report

    #6

    A small frog with big feelings lying flat beneath a low battery icon, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #7

    Simple cartoon frog with big feelings holds a sparkling diamond ring next to playful marriage proposal text options.

    dric Report

    #8

    Three simple green frogs with big feelings comforting each other, capturing life's little struggles in a minimal illustration.

    dric Report

    #9

    Small green frog with big feelings sitting inside a water-filled plastic bag, symbolizing life’s little struggles in art.

    dric Report

    #10

    Simple illustration of a frog with big feelings sitting on a duck atop a red mushroom, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #11

    Two simple green frogs with big feelings connected by a thin curly line illustrating life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #12

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings peeking from behind a coffee cup, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #13

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings under five empty stars, capturing life’s little struggles in art.

    dric Report

    #14

    Minimalist drawing of a green frog with big feelings sitting alone by a bed, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #15

    Minimalist illustration of a small green frog expressing big feelings, capturing life’s little struggles creatively.

    dric Report

    #16

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings at 0% progress, capturing life’s little struggles through art.

    dric Report

    #17

    Two simple green frogs with big feelings holding a heart together, symbolizing life's little struggles and connection.

    dric Report

    #18

    Small green frog with big feelings peeking from a white coffee cup filled with dark liquid, illustrating life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #19

    Small green frog with big feelings peeking over a blanket under a colorful starry night sky, capturing life’s struggles.

    dric Report

    #20

    Minimalist illustration showing a frog with big feelings hugging a cute white duck with a pink heart above.

    dric Report

    #21

    Green frog with big feelings surrounded by colorful sparkles, illustrating life’s little struggles in a simple black background.

    dric Report

    #22

    A simple cartoon frog with big feelings sitting on a pink face, illustrating life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #23

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings saying I am fine, capturing life’s little struggles artistically.

    dric Report

    #24

    Small green frog character holding two red hearts, illustrating life’s little struggles with big feelings in simple art style.

    dric Report

    #25

    Small green frog with big feelings holding a sign with the letter L, capturing life’s little struggles in a simple drawing.

    dric Report

    #26

    Small green frog character with big feelings expressing life’s little struggles in simple cartoon style on white background.

    dric Report

    #27

    Small frog with big feelings wrapped in a blanket, capturing life's little struggles in a simple illustration.

    dric Report

    #28

    Small green frog with big feelings wearing a lemon helmet, illustrating life’s little struggles in a simple cartoon style.

    dric Report

    #29

    Illustration of a frog with big feelings lying in bed beside a duck, capturing life’s little struggles in simple art.

    dric Report

    #30

    Two simple green frogs with big feelings sitting side by side, capturing life’s little struggles in art.

    dric Report

    #31

    Two cute green frogs holding hands with a small red heart above, conveying life’s little struggles and big feelings.

    dric Report

    #32

    Minimalist illustration of a green frog expressing big feelings, capturing life’s little struggles in a simple design.

    dric Report

    #33

    Simple illustration of a frog with big feelings and a duck sharing coffee, capturing life’s little struggles and emotions.

    dric Report

    #34

    Simple illustration of a green frog with big feelings, thinking about someone, capturing life’s little struggles artistically.

    dric Report

    #35

    Small green cartoon frog with big feelings expressing a simple life struggle in an artistic minimalist style.

    dric Report

    #36

    Simple illustration of a frog with big feelings making a heart shape with its arms and a small pink heart above.

    dric Report

    #37

    Three small cartoon frogs with different outline thicknesses, illustrating a frog with big feelings in an artistic style.

    dric Report

    #38

    A small green frog with big feelings listens to music on headphones, capturing life’s little struggles in art.

    dric Report

    #39

    Two simple green frog illustrations showing contrasting emotions, capturing life’s little struggles with big feelings.

    dric Report

    #40

    Simple illustration of a frog with big feelings sitting on a toilet, capturing life’s little struggles in a minimal style.

    dric Report

    #41

    Simple cartoon frog wearing a pink hooded outfit representing life’s little struggles with big feelings.

    dric Report

    #42

    Simple cartoon of a blue character with a small green frog on its head, capturing life’s little struggles and big feelings.

    dric Report

    #43

    Two simple green frogs side by side labeled 1:1 and 3:4, illustrating artist capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #44

    Simple illustration of a small frog with big feelings inside a large pink heart, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #45

    Cute frog with big feelings sitting on tiramisu, capturing life’s little struggles in a simple, playful illustration.

    dric Report

    #46

    Minimalist illustration of a small green frog with big feelings wearing cherries on its head, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #47

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings stacked, capturing life’s little struggles in a simple green design.

    dric Report

    #48

    Small green frog illustration with big feelings, capturing life's little struggles in a simple, expressive style.

    dric Report

    #49

    Minimalist illustration of a frog peeking over a line, capturing life’s little struggles with big feelings.

    dric Report

    #50

    Small green frog illustration showing big feelings, representing life’s little struggles in a simple artistic style.

    dric Report

    #51

    Minimalist drawing of a frog with big feelings sipping a drink, capturing life’s little struggles with simple art.

    dric Report

    #52

    Two simple green frogs hugging with a small pink heart, illustrating frogs with big feelings and life's little struggles.

    dric Report

    #53

    Simple illustration of a green frog with big feelings expressing life's little struggles in a minimal style.

    dric Report

    #54

    Minimalist cartoon of a green frog with big feelings, expressing love with a small pink heart above it.

    dric Report

    #55

    Minimalist illustration of two small colorful characters, representing life’s little struggles in a frog with big feelings style.

    dric Report

    #56

    Simple green frog illustration expressing life’s little struggles and big feelings in a minimalist style.

    dric Report

    #57

    Simple illustration of a frog with big feelings sitting on a duck, capturing life’s little struggles in a minimalist style.

    dric Report

    #58

    A simple drawing of a frog with big feelings resting on a white, cloud-like shape, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #59

    Small green frog cartoon illustration expressing big feelings, capturing life’s little struggles with simple, emotional art style.

    dric Report

    #60

    Cute frog DJ wearing headphones at a mixer, illustrating the artist’s capture of life’s little struggles with big feelings.

    dric Report

    #61

    Small green frog character with big feelings giving a thumbs up, capturing life’s little struggles in simple art.

    dric Report

    #62

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings inside a glass, capturing life’s little struggles with playful art style.

    dric Report

    #63

    Small green frog with big feelings lying down, expressing life’s little struggles in simple, cute art style.

    dric Report

    #64

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings, capturing life’s little struggles in a simple green cartoon style.

    dric Report

    #65

    Minimalist illustration of a green frog with big feelings next to a red heart, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #66

    Two simple green frogs with big feelings depicted in a minimalist cartoon style capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #67

    Small green frog with big feelings wearing headphones and playing a guitar, capturing life's little struggles through art.

    dric Report

    #68

    Simple illustration of a frog with big feelings holding a four-leaf clover, symbolizing life’s little struggles and good luck.

    dric Report

    #69

    Cute cartoon frog with big feelings sitting on a happy hippo, capturing life’s little struggles in a simple illustration.

    dric Report

    #70

    Cartoon penguin holding a small frog with big feelings, capturing life’s little struggles through simple character art.

    dric Report

    #71

    Minimalist drawing of a small frog with big feelings sitting in water inside a jar with a single flower, capturing life’s struggles.

    dric Report

    #72

    Small green frog holding a large piece of toast, illustrating life’s little struggles with big feelings in a simple cartoon style.

    dric Report

    #73

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings holding a donut, capturing life’s little struggles in a simple cartoon style.

    dric Report

    #74

    Simple drawing of a frog with big feelings lying down under a blanket, looking at a purple laptop, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #75

    Minimalist illustration of a frog with big feelings holding a pink heart, capturing life’s little struggles.

    dric Report

    #76

    Simple cartoon frog with the word you above it, illustrating life’s little struggles through a frog with big feelings.

    dric Report

    #77

    Small green frog character holding a heart, illustrating life’s little struggles and big feelings through art.

    dric Report

    #78

    Small green frog holding a slice of bread, illustrating life’s little struggles in a simple, cute style.

    dric Report

    #79

    Small green frog with big feelings holding a blank sign, capturing life’s little struggles through simple art.

    dric Report

    #80

    Simple cartoon of a frog with big feelings flipping an egg, capturing life’s little struggles in a playful drawing.

    dric Report

