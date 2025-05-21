ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one artist who has turned cuteness and humor into a true phenomenon, it’s Dric. With simple lines, minimal expressions, and a green frog full of personality, he has already won over 676K followers on Instagram.

Dric’s work combines delicate illustrations with subtle, highly relatable humor. His drawings perfectly capture everyday struggles we all experience—from morning laziness to mild existential crises—all wrapped in an irresistibly cute package.

Scroll down, and after checking out the illustrations we’ve selected for you today, let us know which little frog best reflects how you're feeling right now.

