The ‘Crochet’ online community is a powerhouse of creativity and design and unites many crochet lovers from around the world. Today, we’re showcasing some of the finest and freshest works that people have shared online, and it’s bound to inspire you no matter what artistic hobby you love. Keep scrolling to check out their awesome works.

Yarn is an incredibly versatile material. You accomplish a lot with it when you think outside the box. But you might not realize just how much freedom you have until you see the amazing projects that arts and crafts enthusiasts make and share online.

#1 2024 Has Been Very Purple For Me Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Don’t Talk To Me Or My Sons Ever Again 🎄 Share icon

#3 13,680 Stitches Later & My Christmas Gift For My GF Is Finished! Share icon

We think it’s safe to say that (nearly) everyone would like to be more creative, more of the time. Even if you have brilliant ideas most of the time, there will be moments when you feel like you’ve hit a block. Or that you’re being overly derivative, regurgitating other people’s ideas. It happens to most creatives. ADVERTISEMENT However, if you want to be more creative, you have to actively make space in your day for it. You can’t just kick back, relax, and wait for a surge of motivation or inspiration. The good news is that creativity is something that everyone can hone.

#4 Owl Doily Share icon

#5 I Crocheted My Christmas Tree This Year! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I Finally Got Around To Making Myself A Matrixx Hood And I'm Obsessed 🥰 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Verywell Mind explains that you have to be intentional about sharpening your creative skills. That means proactively setting aside some time every day to focus on some aspect of your creative life and your skills. Other ways to boost your creativity include things like doing in-depth research about your chosen field, rewarding your curiosity, embracing failure, and setting self-criticism and negative self-talk aside.

#7 My First Ever Crochet Blanket Is Complete! Share icon

#8 Finally Finished The Festival Of Lights Cal!@ Share icon This has been a labour of love and I'm never making another one! She's beautiful though. Pattern is Scheepjes Festival of lights cal made with Scheepjes organicon cotton yarn



#9 After Months Of Procrastination I Finally Finished My First Bouquet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, if you’re serious about sharpening your creative instincts, you have to be willing to set your ego aside, think outside the box, and step outside of your comfort zone. What this means in practice is that you embrace failure instead of shying away from it (it’s an opportunity for growth after all!), taking more risks, and trying out different approaches and alternative ideas. If you’re in a creative rut or facing a motivational block, you have to do something new to get out of a bad situation.

#10 My Friend Is In A Wheelchair. So I Crocheted Her A Dinosaur In A Wheelchair For Christmas. :) Share icon

#11 Finished It Just In Time Share icon

#12 Gradient Of Chickens Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a piece in the Harvard Business Review, Bas Korsten also stresses the importance of intentionality when talking about creativity. He sees creativity as something you actively have to hone, rather than it being something ‘inherent.’ From his perspective, you can improve your creativity by spending more time in nature, taking up meditation, exercising more, and socializing with people from various backgrounds. When you don’t know what to expect and feel challenged by different ideas, you keep your mind active. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Can't Believe I Made This! Share icon

#14 She’s All Done! Share icon

#15 Hoth!! My First Wearable! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference between crochet and knitting, which are both ways of working yarn, according to the Martha Stewart blog, is that in the former case, the stitches are more like a chain of knots, while in the latter case, they form a ‘V’ shape. Crochet also uses a single hook, whereas knitting requires a pair of long needles. Broadly speaking, crochet is a far more beginner-friendly experience. It’s a much more accessible arts and crafts hobby because there’s not as much focus on different techniques. Meanwhile, knitting is more challenging.

#16 My Mom Asked Me To Post It To "My Online Friends" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I’m A Social Worker And Someone Made This For Me As A Thank You. I’ll Keep It Forever! Share icon

#18 I Am Obsessed With Crocheting Those Bags Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, Bored Panda spoke with the friendly moderator team running the ‘Crochet’ subreddit. During one of our interviews, one of the mods stressed the fact that crochet is very beginner-friendly compared to knitting and sewing. One of the reasons for this is that it’s much more forgiving of your mistakes. “[Crochet is] the easiest to rip apart (called frogging) and go back to fix a mistake.”

#19 Well This Was A Pain In The Butt And Now I'm Second Guessing If An 8yo Would Even Still Like A Plush 🫠 Share icon

#20 My Grandma’s Christmas Gift Is Done, With A Few Days To Spare! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My 100 Day Long Christmas Cal Is Finally Finished 🎄 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not to say that crochet is super easy either. It has its fair share of challenges, too. “Most beginners often find difficulty in knowing where to place the hook in each stitch and figuring out how to coordinate holding the yarn, hook, and work all at the same time!" the moderator explained to Bored Panda earlier. “Learning to crochet, like everything else, has a learning curve! Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get started—all you really need is a hook and a skein of yarn.”

#22 First Attempt At Tapestry Crochet! Share icon

#23 Everyone In My Family Is Getting Emotional Support Shrimps With Festive Sweaters 🦐🎄 Share icon

#24 I Made My First "Ugly Sweater" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, during another interview, one of the moderators had some words of wisdom to share with anyone new to the hobby. “Whenever a novice crocheter expresses frustration with learning, we have lots of suggestions! While video tutorials are popular, like any other subject, there are fabulous written, photo, and individual (hands-on) learning resources. All they need to do is search, ask, and keep trying to connect with their own creativity!” they said. “There are so many facets of crochet, it takes time and effort to get all of these in sync. Crocheting customized items for family, friends, charity, and ourselves involves limitless aspects from wearables to home decor to toys and many practical patterns, too."

#25 My Grandma Doesn't Know What Reddit Is So It's My Job To Show Off Her Work <3 Share icon

#26 Today Is My 2 Year Chrochet Anniversary! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Approximately 1 Billion Stitches Later, I Can Finally Present To You The Most Insane And Massive Thing I’ve Ever Done (Apollo The Octopus - Projectarian) Share icon

It would be an understatement to say that the ‘Crochet’ subreddit is simply “well-known.” It has seen massive success and popularity throughout the years, ever since it was created in 2008. At the time of writing, the community gets an impressive 14k contributions and nearly 400k visitors every single week. That’s proof that people love creativity, no matter where it's found. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Made This Little Friend For An Adventurous Little Girl 🥹🐻🏔 Share icon

#29 My New Flower Lamp I Just Made By Freehand 😁 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Illusion Mosaic Afghan Share icon

We can’t wait to hear your thoughts about these arts and crafts projects, dear Pandas. Which designs were your favorite ones and why? Have you ever tried crochet or a similar hobby before? Where do you look for artistic inspiration? When you’re done upvoting the brilliant pics that impressed you the most, why not drop by the comments section at the bottom of the post to share what you think?

#31 Did I Study For Tomorrow's Exam? No. Did I Make A Rat Holding A Strawberry? Yes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 I Finally Finished My First Ever Crochet Sweater! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 I'm So Incredibly Proud Of Myself. This Is Before Blocking Share icon

#34 My 7 Year Old Grandson Loves Luigi Share icon

#35 17 Years In The Making And Finally Complete ! Not Bad For Starting At 19, And Finishing As A Grown Man Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Just Finished My First Ever Big Blanket Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 A Freeeform Blob Share icon

#38 Finished The Famous Cat Sweater! Share icon

#39 Merry Christmas From Me And My First Sweater!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Peppermint Blanket Finished With An Hour To Spare! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I Crocheted A Gown For Doechii!!!!! Share icon

#42 I Finally Finished Christmas Birds For My Mother-In-Law. She'll Hate Them Share icon

#43 For My First Project Ever I Made A Baby Blanket For My Niece. I Only Realized There’s An Entire Panel Missing Right After I Gave It Away Haha Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Stayed Up Til 1am To Finish But It's Done! Most Ambitious Project To Date! Worked On It On And Off For Over A Year Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Finished My First Scarf! Share icon

#46 After Multiple Attempts To Learn To Crochet, I Finally Have Made A Bee 🥹 Share icon

#47 I Made My Son A Hat! I'm Very Proud Of It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 First Pair Of Gloves, What Do You Think? I'm Very Proud! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Smols Share icon

#50 Lemon Beanie For A First Birthday Present Share icon

#51 I'm Not Japanese But My Employer Is, So I Made The Office A Kadomatsu (門松) For The New Year. Some Of The Yarn Even Has Bamboo In It! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 So Long 2024, Here’s To The Best Thing I Made All Year 🌈 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I’m Ending 2024 By Finishing This Abomination Share icon

#54 My Friend Absentmindedly Mentioned Wanting A Hei Hei. I Learned To Crochet To Make It Happen Share icon

#55 Took Me 4 Months To Make It, And Now I’m Not Sure Where I’m Gonna Wear It😹 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Someone Asked If They Could Buy My Sweater I Told Them The Price (Material + Time) They Passed. 😆 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Finished Micro Crochet Orchid, ~60 Hours Share icon

#58 Learned Crochet In April W/Woobles… Just Finished My First Blanket! Share icon

#59 Took A Stab At The Asteria Pattern! How Does It Look? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Away From Home And Didn't Bring My Supplies... Found Some Yarn For £1 At The Charity Shop And Crocheting With A Paperclip Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I Don’t Know What I’m More Upset About… Share icon

#62 Less Than 48 Hours Left Before My "Courier" (Stepdaughter) Takes This To Its Recipient (Her Mom). Only 500 Yards Of Yarn Left To Go. I Need Good Vibes! Share icon

#63 Can't Share This With Anyone I Know Yet Because It's A Wedding Present For My Brother And His Wife. It's A Monster. It's Over 6'3 Tall And Super Heavy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Festival Of Lights Blanket Completed! So Many Pretty Colors To Work With Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 My Son Told Me Yesterday That Santa Promised Him A Chameleon Toy Share icon

#66 Update On My Collection Of Bead Crochet Ornaments Share icon

#67 I Made The Tree Blanket And I’m Pretty Excited About How It Turned Out Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 My Absurdly Large Octopus Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 My First Sweater! Share icon

#70 I Can See The Finish Line! Share icon

#71 Wedding Bouquet Is Done! Rip To My Wrist, But It Has 6 Days To Rest Now:) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 I Think The Worst Feeling Is Not Realizing How Much You Hate A Project Until It's Basically Finished. 🥲 Time To Frog Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 My Brother Got Married. I Made Them Some Dinosaurs Share icon

#74 “Is That A Disco Ball For The Party Worms?” - 4 Year Old Share icon

#75 I Made My Mum A Blanket For Christmas... The Cat Has Claimed It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 My 2024 Temperature Snake Is Done! It's 4.2 Meters Or About 14ft Long. I'm So Proud🥹 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Completed My Last Project Of The Year, My First Cardigan! Share icon

#78 My Girlfriend Made Her Temperature Blanket This Year Share icon

#79 6’5” Boyfriend For Scale Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 I've Been Admiring This Blanket At An Antique Store For Months And Today I Finally Brought It Home! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 I Did It Again And I’m Not Sorry Share icon

#82 My Favourite Project Last Year Share icon

#83 Finished My First Bedspread! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 First Ever Garment. I Am So Proud Of Myself I Could Shed A Tear Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 I Won This Blanket In A Library Raffle! Share icon

#86 New Year's Dress Share icon

#87 I Did It And It Works!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 Found Out My Dad Keeps My Crochet Gift Above His Bed Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT