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It doesn’t take much to make us happy. Good animal content usually does the trick.

One X account called Twaniimals does a great job of collecting funny photos, and it’s no wonder it’s followed by over a million animal lovers. The page has become a favorite destination for animal lovers around the world. Instead of focusing on a single species, it shares a mix of cats, dogs, birds, farm animals, and even the occasional wild creature, all caught in funny, sweet, and awkward moments.

We’ve collected some of our favorite posts from the account below. Scroll down and enjoy the cuteness!