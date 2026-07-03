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It doesn’t take much to make us happy. Good animal content usually does the trick.

One X account called Twaniimals does a great job of collecting funny photos, and it’s no wonder it’s followed by over a million animal lovers. The page has become a favorite destination for animal lovers around the world. Instead of focusing on a single species, it shares a mix of cats, dogs, birds, farm animals, and even the occasional wild creature, all caught in funny, sweet, and awkward moments.

We’ve collected some of our favorite posts from the account below. Scroll down and enjoy the cuteness!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

twaniimals Report

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    #2

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    9points
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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Teeny tiny puppy teeths!

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    #3

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #4

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    9points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one shall get near you, mom

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    #5

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #6

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #7

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #8

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    8points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh oh. Danger, Will Robinson, Danger!

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    #9

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am still surprised how many facial expressions a dog can show. If I watch mine, it is very subtle, but looking at Pics shows quite the opposite.

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    #10

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    #11

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    #12

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    #13

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    #14

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    #15

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where can I get a bowl like this? I would love my fuzzy babies to have bowls that look like them.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bestest buddies for life.

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    #17

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and here I always thought cats ALWAYS landed on their feet..

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    #18

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #19

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #20

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    7points
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    #21

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #22

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #23

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #24

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    6points
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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why did she bother protecting the dog in the first place? That thin plastic thing can do some harm when it breaks, but protection is impossible.

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    #25

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    6points
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    #26

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #27

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #28

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #29

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #30

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #31

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    6points
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    karen_m_wylie avatar
    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    omg, I thought 'those are not real' and then realised what they are! looll

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    #32

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #33

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #34

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #35

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #36

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #37

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #38

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    5points
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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ah, this is where I lost them."

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    #39

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #40

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #41

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #42

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #43

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #44

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #45

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #46

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    4points
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, they never specified WHAT you have to drive through the drive thru, did they? Technicality, that’s all. No need to split hairs.

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    #47

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    4points
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    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty, could you do me a favor? Could you tell him that little paint brush just ain’t gonna do the job, and he needs to go get the broom and dustpan? Thanks!

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    #48

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #49

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #50

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #51

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #52

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #53

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #54

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    3points
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    dillhenricks avatar
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made an ad years ago and the vet on site was popping the kittens into her pocket between takes... She also had an enormous bust and it was enough of a shelf for them to fall asleep on.

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    #55

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

    3points
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    #56

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #57

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #58

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #59

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #60

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #61

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #62

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #63

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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    #64

    This X Page With Over A Million Followers Shares The Internet’s Most Wholesome Animal Photos, And Here Are 60 Of The Best Ones

    twaniimals Report

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