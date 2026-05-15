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Mary Derkach, known on Instagram as Puntikva, is a multidisciplinary artist from Kharkiv, Ukraine, whose creative world spans pet portraits, needle-felted toys, wool sculptures, polymer clay miniatures, drawings, and illustrations. Her work is a charming blend of realism and whimsy, especially in her signature felted cats that feel both lifelike and delightfully caricatured. Each piece is crafted with remarkable attention to detail, starting with expressive features to carefully designed oversized, curled whiskers that give every cat its own personality.

We’ve collected some of the best examples of Mary’s felted toys, so scroll down and explore this super cute selection.

More info: Instagram | Etsy | pinterest.com