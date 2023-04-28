Ah, cats. The neverending source for internet memes and entertainment for their owners. The adorable critters never cease to amaze humans with their behavior, especially when it comes to making themselves comfortable in the most random of places. Whether it’s a box, a sink, or a spot way more unexpected than that, they often leave their owners with no other choice but to document them curled up in places around the house.

That’s why the gallery of arguably every cat owner is typically filled with ‘If I fits, I sits’ kind of moments and other gems depicting life with a feline. An abundance of such adorable pictures can be found on ‘The Cat Trap Is Working’ subreddit. Owners establish “traps” the kitties can’t resist—everyone knows that no box is left unoccupied when there’s a cat around—and watch them fall for the set up. We have gathered some of their best examples of cats being “trapped”, which you will find on the list below. Scroll down and enjoy the images of these derpy lovable creatures.

#1

Mochi Loves To Trap Herself In The Wastebin And Will Happily Stay Put

Mochi Loves To Trap Herself In The Wastebin And Will Happily Stay Put

#2

Trap Queen

Trap Queen

#3

Appropriately Labeled Trap

Appropriately Labeled Trap

#4

I Bought Some Snacks And I Found This

I Bought Some Snacks And I Found This

#5

The Power Of The Sun

The Power Of The Sun

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
They're charging. The invasion draws closer still

#6

Where Does The Rest Of My 18lb Maine Coone Fit In This Box???

Where Does The Rest Of My 18lb Maine Coone Fit In This Box???

Snap panda
Snap panda
Community Member
It's their super power liquid pussy

#7

I'm Out Of Ideas

I'm Out Of Ideas

#8

This Meal Prepping Stuff Is Easy

This Meal Prepping Stuff Is Easy

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
cute but I'm not sure what to make of the title

#9

She Prefers The Box To The Sword

She Prefers The Box To The Sword

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
Well tbf what would she even do with the sword lol

#10

The Face Says It All

The Face Says It All

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
Do I see a banana for scale over there???

#11

He Used The Full Power Of His One Brain Cell To Sit In The Special Box

He Used The Full Power Of His One Brain Cell To Sit In The Special Box

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
In the last pic he's looking for his hooman's approval

#12

Back Off Sharon! This Is Gary's Cat Trap!

Back Off Sharon! This Is Gary's Cat Trap!

PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
The way the little tufts of hair fit through the heart shaped holes!

#13

Two Cats One Box

Two Cats One Box

#14

Been Working On A Puzzle And Just Finished The Border…. Guess It Also Functions As A Cat Trap 🤷🏼‍♂️

Been Working On A Puzzle And Just Finished The Border…. Guess It Also Functions As A Cat Trap 🤷🏼‍♂️

PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
for a sec i thought the jigsaw was of the cat!

#15

16 Weeks Old And Trapped Already!

16 Weeks Old And Trapped Already!

#16

New Year’s Eve Party In A Box

New Year's Eve Party In A Box

#17

Pretty Effective Trap

Pretty Effective Trap

#18

Missy's Very Favorite Box

Missy's Very Favorite Box

#19

There's No Keeping This One Off The Counter So We Placed A Decoy Box To Lure Him In

There's No Keeping This One Off The Counter So We Placed A Decoy Box To Lure Him In

#20

More Old Pics Of My Old Gentleman Isaac Politely Allowing Himself To Be Trapped

More Old Pics Of My Old Gentleman Isaac Politely Allowing Himself To Be Trapped

Cathelijne Van
Cathelijne Van
Community Member
Awww I ♥ oldies. Isaac is an amazing name.

#21

Coat Was On The Floor For Less Than A Minute

Coat Was On The Floor For Less Than A Minute

#22

Trapped?! Moi? You Must Mousetaken!

Trapped?! Moi? You Must Mousetaken!

#23

My Cats Upgraded Their Traps Since We Got A Baby, The Usual Traps Remain Empty

My Cats Upgraded Their Traps Since We Got A Baby, The Usual Traps Remain Empty

#24

Chairs/Stools Work As A Combo Trap & Jail

Chairs/Stools Work As A Combo Trap & Jail

#25

Caught A Floof Using Only A Standard Clothes Hanger

Caught A Floof Using Only A Standard Clothes Hanger

#26

Kitty, This Is Not A Good Idea

Kitty, This Is Not A Good Idea

#27

Prison Overcrowding Is Ridiculous

Prison Overcrowding Is Ridiculous

#28

Trapped Then Nap

Trapped Then Nap

#29

Cat-Trappuccino - Compliments Of Starbucks

Cat-Trappuccino - Compliments Of Starbucks

#30

He Doesn’t Know Why He Sat In The Box Either…

He Doesn't Know Why He Sat In The Box Either…

#31

Meet Cricket, My Family’s 19 Year Old Cat! Parents Went Into The Basement To Wrap Gifts And Sent This Pic In The Family Chat

Meet Cricket, My Family's 19 Year Old Cat! Parents Went Into The Basement To Wrap Gifts And Sent This Pic In The Family Chat

#32

Laundry Baskets Are The Greatest Cat Trap!

Laundry Baskets Are The Greatest Cat Trap!

TheElderNom
TheElderNom
Community Member
Especially with fresh warm laundry. If I was smaller I'd join them.

#33

Tiny Warm Trap Catches Two

Tiny Warm Trap Catches Two

#34

There's An Obstacle On The Green

There's An Obstacle On The Green

#35

The Most Effective Trap. Got Them All At Once

The Most Effective Trap. Got Them All At Once

#36

Raspberry Ripple Couldn't Resist The Box

Raspberry Ripple Couldn't Resist The Box

#37

Walked Into The Bathroom To This

Walked Into The Bathroom To This

#38

Poe Tato Enjoying The Crinkley Cat Trap On The Stairs

Poe Tato Enjoying The Crinkley Cat Trap On The Stairs

#39

Decoy Keyboard Trap Is Working!

Decoy Keyboard Trap Is Working!

#40

Hmmm, It Appears That Rectangular Traps Lure Standard Issue Cats, And Square Traps Lure Tuxedos! You're Welcome! :d

Hmmm, It Appears That Rectangular Traps Lure Standard Issue Cats, And Square Traps Lure Tuxedos! You're Welcome! :d

#41

Khajiit Has Wares

Khajiit Has Wares

#42

Box-Ception

Box-Ception

LaLa
LaLa
Community Member
Mad Eye Moody's trunk.

#43

Caught A Void In About 5 Minutes!

Caught A Void In About 5 Minutes!

#44

Cat In A Basket

Cat In A Basket

#45

Professional Portrait Trap

Professional Portrait Trap

#46

Please Do Not

Please Do Not

#47

Catception

Catception

#48

I Told My Wife There Was No Point Buying An Expensive Trap

I Told My Wife There Was No Point Buying An Expensive Trap

#49

Pookie Fell For The Trap

Pookie Fell For The Trap

#50

Ruby Truly Believes She's A Pan Of Brownies

Ruby Truly Believes She's A Pan Of Brownies

#51

Got Him!

Got Him!

#52

Just The Right Size

Just The Right Size

#53

He Likes To Sit On The Laundry Basket, As Soon As I Open The Bathroom Door 😂 100% Effective Cattrap!

He Likes To Sit On The Laundry Basket, As Soon As I Open The Bathroom Door 😂 100% Effective Cattrap!

#54

Astrid, I Just Want To Draw

Astrid, I Just Want To Draw

#55

Caught This One While Putting Away Decorations A While Back

Caught This One While Putting Away Decorations A While Back

#56

A Blanket Can Be An Excellent Trap. They Said We Look Alike. Lol. I Don’t See It

A Blanket Can Be An Excellent Trap. They Said We Look Alike. Lol. I Don't See It

#57

Do Heating Pads Count?

Do Heating Pads Count?

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
that is the look of a cat that is about to give you a forced amputation

#58

This Is Ms. Ni’s Favorite Bag. I Removed The Handle From Her Neck, Only To Come Back And Find She’s Stuck Her Head There Again. Double Cat Trap!

This Is Ms. Ni's Favorite Bag. I Removed The Handle From Her Neck, Only To Come Back And Find She's Stuck Her Head There Again. Double Cat Trap!

#59

Textbook Trapping I Found From 2016. My Old Man Isaac Could Never Resist

Textbook Trapping I Found From 2016. My Old Man Isaac Could Never Resist

#60

Well, Close

Well, Close

#61

Mommy Cat Hunting Tiny Screw Driver

Mommy Cat Hunting Tiny Screw Driver

#62

Best Way To Catch A Cat: Put Your Freshly Dry Cleaned Clothes Down. Guaranteed Catch Within 30 Seconds!

Best Way To Catch A Cat: Put Your Freshly Dry Cleaned Clothes Down. Guaranteed Catch Within 30 Seconds!

#63

Attempted To Start Organizing My Desk… It Is No Longer **my** Desk

Attempted To Start Organizing My Desk… It Is No Longer **my** Desk

#64

I Think My Cat Is Broken. Must He The Mysterious Workings Of The Sink Trap

I Think My Cat Is Broken. Must He The Mysterious Workings Of The Sink Trap

#65

Dr. Carl Mangerman Is Ready To Listen

Dr. Carl Mangerman Is Ready To Listen

#66

Opened A Drawer... Guess I Can Never Shut It Again!

Opened A Drawer... Guess I Can Never Shut It Again!

#67

A Simple Trap For A Simple Cat

A Simple Trap For A Simple Cat

#68

Little Boy Got Caught

Little Boy Got Caught

#69

Wanda

Wanda

#70

Got Myself A Real Cutie

Got Myself A Real Cutie

#71

And Here I Was Thinking I’d Finished The Laundry…

And Here I Was Thinking I'd Finished The Laundry…

#72

The Surest Trap For This Calico Is Making The Bed

The Surest Trap For This Calico Is Making The Bed