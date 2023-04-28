111 Times Cats Hilariously Fell For The “Traps” Their Owners Set Up To Catch Them (New Pics)
Ah, cats. The neverending source for internet memes and entertainment for their owners. The adorable critters never cease to amaze humans with their behavior, especially when it comes to making themselves comfortable in the most random of places. Whether it’s a box, a sink, or a spot way more unexpected than that, they often leave their owners with no other choice but to document them curled up in places around the house.
That’s why the gallery of arguably every cat owner is typically filled with ‘If I fits, I sits’ kind of moments and other gems depicting life with a feline. An abundance of such adorable pictures can be found on ‘The Cat Trap Is Working’ subreddit. Owners establish “traps” the kitties can’t resist—everyone knows that no box is left unoccupied when there’s a cat around—and watch them fall for the set up. We have gathered some of their best examples of cats being “trapped”, which you will find on the list below. Scroll down and enjoy the images of these derpy lovable creatures.
Mochi Loves To Trap Herself In The Wastebin And Will Happily Stay Put
Trap Queen
Appropriately Labeled Trap
I Bought Some Snacks And I Found This
The Power Of The Sun
They're charging. The invasion draws closer still
Where Does The Rest Of My 18lb Maine Coone Fit In This Box???
I'm Out Of Ideas
This Meal Prepping Stuff Is Easy
cute but I'm not sure what to make of the title
She Prefers The Box To The Sword
Well tbf what would she even do with the sword lol
The Face Says It All
He Used The Full Power Of His One Brain Cell To Sit In The Special Box
In the last pic he's looking for his hooman's approval
Back Off Sharon! This Is Gary's Cat Trap!
The way the little tufts of hair fit through the heart shaped holes!
Two Cats One Box
Been Working On A Puzzle And Just Finished The Border…. Guess It Also Functions As A Cat Trap 🤷🏼♂️
16 Weeks Old And Trapped Already!
New Year’s Eve Party In A Box
Pretty Effective Trap
Missy's Very Favorite Box
There's No Keeping This One Off The Counter So We Placed A Decoy Box To Lure Him In
More Old Pics Of My Old Gentleman Isaac Politely Allowing Himself To Be Trapped
Coat Was On The Floor For Less Than A Minute
Trapped?! Moi? You Must Mousetaken!
My Cats Upgraded Their Traps Since We Got A Baby, The Usual Traps Remain Empty
Chairs/Stools Work As A Combo Trap & Jail
Caught A Floof Using Only A Standard Clothes Hanger
Kitty, This Is Not A Good Idea
Prison Overcrowding Is Ridiculous
Trapped Then Nap
Cat-Trappuccino - Compliments Of Starbucks
He Doesn’t Know Why He Sat In The Box Either…
Meet Cricket, My Family’s 19 Year Old Cat! Parents Went Into The Basement To Wrap Gifts And Sent This Pic In The Family Chat
Laundry Baskets Are The Greatest Cat Trap!
Especially with fresh warm laundry. If I was smaller I'd join them.
Tiny Warm Trap Catches Two
There's An Obstacle On The Green
The Most Effective Trap. Got Them All At Once
Raspberry Ripple Couldn't Resist The Box
Walked Into The Bathroom To This
Poe Tato Enjoying The Crinkley Cat Trap On The Stairs
Decoy Keyboard Trap Is Working!
Hmmm, It Appears That Rectangular Traps Lure Standard Issue Cats, And Square Traps Lure Tuxedos! You're Welcome! :d
Khajiit Has Wares
Caught A Void In About 5 Minutes!
Cat In A Basket
Professional Portrait Trap
Please Do Not
Catception
I Told My Wife There Was No Point Buying An Expensive Trap
Pookie Fell For The Trap
Ruby Truly Believes She's A Pan Of Brownies
Got Him!
Just The Right Size
He Likes To Sit On The Laundry Basket, As Soon As I Open The Bathroom Door 😂 100% Effective Cattrap!
Astrid, I Just Want To Draw
Caught This One While Putting Away Decorations A While Back
A Blanket Can Be An Excellent Trap. They Said We Look Alike. Lol. I Don’t See It
Do Heating Pads Count?
that is the look of a cat that is about to give you a forced amputation