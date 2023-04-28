Ah, cats. The neverending source for internet memes and entertainment for their owners. The adorable critters never cease to amaze humans with their behavior, especially when it comes to making themselves comfortable in the most random of places. Whether it’s a box, a sink, or a spot way more unexpected than that, they often leave their owners with no other choice but to document them curled up in places around the house.

That’s why the gallery of arguably every cat owner is typically filled with ‘If I fits, I sits’ kind of moments and other gems depicting life with a feline. An abundance of such adorable pictures can be found on ‘The Cat Trap Is Working’ subreddit. Owners establish “traps” the kitties can’t resist—everyone knows that no box is left unoccupied when there’s a cat around—and watch them fall for the set up. We have gathered some of their best examples of cats being “trapped”, which you will find on the list below. Scroll down and enjoy the images of these derpy lovable creatures.