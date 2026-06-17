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Animal portraits tend to be charming on their own, but Alison Friend gives them an extra layer of personality. In her paintings, cats, dogs, pigs, and other animals do more than simply pose for the viewer. What makes Alison’s work so instantly recognizable is the way she blends classic oil painting techniques with playful, modern humor. Her animals often look like they stepped out of an old portrait gallery, only to reveal very contemporary habits and moods.

Bored Panda featured Alison’s adorable animal drawings a while ago, and this time we’re taking a look at more of her comedic pet portraits. Now based in the Lake District, she studied Fine Art and Printmaking at Nottingham Trent University. She is also an accomplished children’s book illustrator, having worked on more than twenty books for publishers such as HarperCollins, Nosy Crow, Hodder Children’s, Templar, Usborne, Little Tiger Press, Alfred Knopf, and Artisan.

Scroll down to meet some of Alison’s charming painted characters, and don’t forget to upvote the portraits that made you smile the most.

More info: alisonfriend.com | Instagram | Facebook