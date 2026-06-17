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Animal portraits tend to be charming on their own, but Alison Friend gives them an extra layer of personality. In her paintings, cats, dogs, pigs, and other animals do more than simply pose for the viewer. What makes Alison’s work so instantly recognizable is the way she blends classic oil painting techniques with playful, modern humor. Her animals often look like they stepped out of an old portrait gallery, only to reveal very contemporary habits and moods.

Bored Panda featured Alison’s adorable animal drawings a while ago, and this time we’re taking a look at more of her comedic pet portraits. Now based in the Lake District, she studied Fine Art and Printmaking at Nottingham Trent University. She is also an accomplished children’s book illustrator, having worked on more than twenty books for publishers such as HarperCollins, Nosy Crow, Hodder Children’s, Templar, Usborne, Little Tiger Press, Alfred Knopf, and Artisan.

Scroll down to meet some of Alison’s charming painted characters, and don’t forget to upvote the portraits that made you smile the most.

More info: alisonfriend.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Cinnamon”

Cute animal painting of a prairie dog in a pink tutu

Alison Friend Report

9points
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    #2

    “Pom Pom Chanel”

    Cute dog painting wearing glasses and holding a handbag in funny animal paintings

    Alison Friend Report

    9points
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    #3

    “William”

    Cute animal painting of an orange and white cat holding a bird and a bird-watching book by Alison Friend

    Alison Friend Report

    8points
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    #4

    “Bagel Boy”

    Cute dog painting holding a bagel and toy bunny on floral chair

    Alison Friend Report

    7points
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    #5

    “She Was Working On Her Table Manners”

    Humorous animal painting of a pig standing in a bowl of soup

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    #6

    “He Was Lost Without Little Donkey”

    Whimsical dog portrait in blue sweater with a toy horse by Alison Friend

    Alison Friend Report

    7points
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    #7

    “Her Granny Knitted It”

    Charming animal painting of a dog wearing a knitted hat by Alison Friend

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    7points
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    #8

    “Mable”

    Adorable dog painting with a snack bag and toy by Alison Friend

    Alison Friend Report

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    #9

    “Macarons For Josephine”

    Cute animal painting of a white dog eating pink macarons by Alison Friend

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    7points
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    #10

    “Paul, Sometimes Pawl”

    Stylish dog with a coffee cup painting in funny animal paintings

    Alison Friend Report

    7points
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    #11

    “Pepper”

    Adorable poodle dog painting holding colorful toys in cute animal paintings

    Alison Friend Report

    7points
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    #12

    “They Found Catnip, And Lost Their Minds”

    Adorable cat paintings showing two cats surprised on a red sofa

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    #13

    “Crystal”

    Charming animal painting of a poodle in a bright orange sweater

    Alison Friend Report

    6points
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    #14

    “Cupcake And Friends”

    Charming dog in blue jacket holding toys in animal painting

    Alison Friend Report

    6points
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    #15

    “Rosie”

    Charming dog painting featuring a poodle wearing glasses and holding a muffin

    Alison Friend Report

    6points
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    #16

    “Floof On A Poof”

    Funny cat painting sitting on a stool in a vintage room

    Alison Friend Report

    5points
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    #17

    “Clash Of The Tartans”

    Funny animal paintings of two dogs wearing colorful scarves

    Alison Friend Report

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    #18

    “Cute Pete”

    Adorable fluffy dog portrait with colorful sweater in animal painting

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    5points
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    #19

    “Falconry For Beginners”

    Funny animal painting of a dog holding a bird and falconry book by Alison Friend

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    5points
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    #20

    “Well Loved”

    Funny animal painting of black dog holding a small stuffed bunny

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    5points
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    #21

    “Cookie Bun”

    Cute animal painting of rabbit eating a cookie on a red cushion

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    #22

    “Pearl”

    Cute animal painting of poodle wearing glasses and colorful scarf

    Alison Friend Report

    4points
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    #23

    “Chiquito Pericoso”

    Adorable dog portrait wearing a decorated poncho and hat

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    4points
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    #24

    “One Slice Is Nice, Two Is Better”

    Dog eating pizza slice sitting on a chair in funny animal paintings by Alison Friend

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    4points
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    #25

    “Pizza Lovers”

    Funny animal paintings of two dogs sharing a slice of pizza from a box

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    #26

    “Posie”

    Whimsical dog painting of a fluffy dog with glasses and a headband posing indoors

    Alison Friend Report

    4points
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    #27

    “Dentay”

    Cute small dog painting with a blue collar and toy bunny

    Alison Friend Report

    3points
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    #28

    “Archie Lost A Ball And Found Six”

    Funny dog painting hugging a stack of tennis balls on a pink chair

    Alison Friend Report

    3points
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    #29

    “Cookie Interuptus”

    Playful dog wearing red sweater with bone in animal painting by Alison Friend

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    3points
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    #30

    “Downward Dog”

    Whimsical animal painting of dog with glasses drinking from cup by Alison Friend

    Alison Friend Report

    3points
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    #31

    “Found A Friend”

    Cute and funny animal paintings of two dogs hugging by Alison Friend

    Alison Friend Report

    3points
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