ADVERTISEMENT

Abii's tattoos are both light-hearted and awe-inspiring, with some of them focusing on realistic animal and pet designs. She combines a watercolor style with elements reminiscent of famous painters, bringing birds, pets, and other animals to life on the skin.

Her unique and vibrant tattoos have earned her a growing number of admirers, and she was mentioned on Bored Panda previously as well.

More info: Instagram | vismstudio.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Here Are 40 Animal Tattoos Similar To Paintings By This Artist Shares stats

abii_tattoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!