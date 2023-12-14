40 Animal And Pet Painting-Like Tattoos Made By This Artist
Abii's tattoos are both light-hearted and awe-inspiring, with some of them focusing on realistic animal and pet designs. She combines a watercolor style with elements reminiscent of famous painters, bringing birds, pets, and other animals to life on the skin.
Her unique and vibrant tattoos have earned her a growing number of admirers, and she was mentioned on Bored Panda previously as well.
More info: Instagram | vismstudio.com
Oh I like that Cheshire cat way more than the Disney one.