"McDonald’s Has Gotten Too Cocky": Internet Blasts Fast-Food Chain For Crazy-High Burger Prices

ADVERTISEMENT

As the world grapples with soaring inflation rates, a video of a McDonald’s patron expressing his shock over a seemingly regular order has resurfaced on social media.

Christopher Olive, known on TikTok as @topherolive, was no longer lovin’ it after he received his McDonald’s bill for a Smoky Double Quarter Pounder BLT burger, large fries, and a Sprite. The TikToker from Idaho was baffled when he had to part ways with $16.10 for the meal.

“So, I get there’s a labor shortage. I get there’s wage increases and a number of other things but… sixteen dollars?” he said. “Sixteen dollars for a burger, a large fries, and a drink. It’s just crazy.”

The surging prices of McDonald’s burgers have been driving customers away as the chain is no longer seen as wallet-friendly

Share icon

Image credits: @topherolive/TikTok

People in the comments section of Christopher’s video had mixed feelings about the McDonald’s bill.

“It’s officially not convenient or affordable anymore might as well go to the store and buy hamburger meat,” one said, while another wrote, “I won’t go there anymore. Too expensive, rather support small local restaurants instead.”

A video shared by TikToker Christopher Olive resurfaced amid news of the burger chain’s rising prices

Share icon

Image credits: @topherolive/TikTok

Others argued that he had selected one of the more expensive items on the McDonald’s menu, and the price matched the indulgence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You got the most expensive combo possible at mcdonald’s so,” one wrote.

Another said, “bro ordered the most expensive meal they have and acted surprised.”

“I won’t go there anymore,” one commented on the viral TikTok video

Christopher’s video, which was posted in 2022, is currently making the rounds online again, as it reflects the growing concern among consumers about whether the Golden Arches will no longer be wallet-friendly.

McDonald’s is one of the leaders of the pack in sharply increasing their menu prices over the years among top fast-food contenders.

Prices at McD’s have doubled since 2014, with an average price increase of 100%, according to data analyzed by FinanceBuzz.

This is reflected in the price journey of the humble McChicken. The item was a celebrated fixture of McDonald’s $1 menu in 2014, but the sandwich now comes at a price tag of $3 at some locations, marking a staggering 200% increase in just ten years.

Other McDonald’s staples have also seen steep climbs in pricing in recent years.

Many have taken to social media to complain about affordability no longer being on the fast food giant’s menu

Customers no longer think of McDonald’s as a source of a quick and cheap meal. Many patrons have reportedly stopped driving by the fast food joint after a handful of locations began charging nearly $18 for a Big Mac, fries, and a drink.

Complaints have been pouring in online this year from stunned customers who have been saying “McDonald’s has gotten too cocky” and “something doesn’t seem right here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has acknowledged concerns from patrons and said the company will be “laser-focused on affordability” this year

#dollarmenu ♬ original sound – CNN @cnn An $18 Big Mac meal? A $3 hash brown? McDonald’s customers took to social media to complain about the company recently raising its prices. The fast food giant says that prices went up by as much as 10% in 2023, a move it blames largely on rising food cost. #mcdonalds

The company CEO, Chris Kempczinski, said the chain will focus on affordability this year to reassure customers as they criticized the chain for its increasing prices.

“I think what you’re going to see as you head into 2024 is probably more attention to what I would describe as affordability,” Chris told analysts on an earnings call in February.

To appease loyal fast-food lovers, the burger chain announced plans to launch a $5 meal deal in the U.S. that would include a McChicken or a McDouble along with fries and a drink.

The move comes after Chris said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that they need to be “laser-focused on affordability,” according to a Bloomberg report last week.