While you and I are scratching our heads trying to come up with a solid definition of a cursed image, there’s a huge online community on Reddit dedicated to exactly that.

Titled “Cursed Images,” this online group believes that it has to be the spirit of the image. “If the image causes confusion, eeriness, or dread, the spirit of an image is fulfilled,” and it gets documented and shared on the community with 1.5M members.

So today we wrapped some of the most confusion and eeriness-inducing examples shared on the Cursed Images group, so upvote the best of the worst ones!