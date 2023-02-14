While you and I are scratching our heads trying to come up with a solid definition of a cursed image, there’s a huge online community on Reddit dedicated to exactly that.

Titled “Cursed Images,” this online group believes that it has to be the spirit of the image. “If the image causes confusion, eeriness, or dread, the spirit of an image is fulfilled,” and it gets documented and shared on the community with 1.5M members.

So today we wrapped some of the most confusion and eeriness-inducing examples shared on the Cursed Images group, so upvote the best of the worst ones!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cursed_electrician

Cursed_electrician

garywinthorpe420 Report

16points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's some looney tunes right there.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

Cursed_commute

Cursed_commute

appa-ate-momo Report

16points
POST
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All aboard the night train!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#3

Cursed_crossing

Cursed_crossing

gujii Report

16points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that the Hulk? I was taught never to cross the road while the green man was flashing.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

Cursed_hospital

Cursed_hospital

asiimow Report

15points
POST
deathrose
deathrose
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this a Resident Evil promo?

3
3points
reply
#5

Cursed_watcher

Cursed_watcher

cursed_napkin Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#6

Cursed_photobomb

Cursed_photobomb

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
#7

Cursed_pilgrimage

Cursed_pilgrimage

cursed_cynical Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#8

Cursed_keyboard

Cursed_keyboard

KuCamBr Report

12points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There isn't a fire hot enough to destroy this laptop and what is on it. (yes I know about the battery etc)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Cursed_decision

Cursed_decision

flowwwwy Report

12points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The people are drowning in a sea of debt, bad healthcare system, taxes etc but the government still looks on and wonders what else it can get from you.

1
1point
reply
#10

Cursed_noclip

Cursed_noclip

SirProdigal Report

12points
POST
#11

Cursed_kitty

Cursed_kitty

cursed_napkin Report

11points
POST
#12

Cursed_ride

Cursed_ride

Nomad_9811 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#13

Cursed_xray

Cursed_xray

random_user_name123 Report

11points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That x-ray expresses how it feels stepping on Lego

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Cursed_statue

Cursed_statue

lol62056 Report

11points
POST
#15

Cursed_image

Cursed_image

donttalktomeimsad Report

11points
POST
#16

Cursed_visitor

Cursed_visitor

Semi-Charmedx Report

10points
POST
Michelle S
Michelle S
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like that demon from death note

0
0points
reply
#17

Cursed_inside

Cursed_inside

FishWithFangs Report

10points
POST
#18

Cursed_baby

Cursed_baby

hman0987 Report

10points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel confused.

2
2points
reply
#19

Cursed_beholder

Cursed_beholder

cursed_napkin Report

10points
POST
Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha, that's the Watcher/proto-Fifth Doctor from the 'Doctor Who' episode "Logopolis". Definitely creepy though

0
0points
reply
#20

Cursed_stalker

Cursed_stalker

SGrimgar Report

9points
POST
Orbital
Orbital
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, we have really been trying to contact you about your cats extended warranty

0
0points
reply
#21

Cursed_playground

Cursed_playground

Xilolfino Report

9points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't spell funeral without 'fun'.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Cursed_backyard

Cursed_backyard

GameMonkeyDev Report

9points
POST
#23

Cursed_soul

Cursed_soul

cursed_napkin Report

9points
POST
#24

Cursed_nun

Cursed_nun

iLaur1337 Report

9points
POST
#25

Cursed_nsa

Cursed_nsa

spookyAGENT Report

9points
POST
#26

Cursed_water Leak

Cursed_water Leak

Water0Crab Report

9points
POST
Cristian A.
Cristian A.
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else feels the urge to pop it?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Cursed_hot Wheels

Cursed_hot Wheels

sggEeulB Report

9points
POST
#28

Cursed_cosplay

Cursed_cosplay

HYRneedy Report

9points
POST
Amy Bindokas
Amy Bindokas
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seemed like a good idea at the time

0
0points
reply
#29

Cursed_haircut

Cursed_haircut

billieuglish Report

8points
POST
Little L
Little L
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather have a evil ghost under my bed

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Cursed_gang

Cursed_gang

ReDxFo Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#31

Cursed_watcher

Cursed_watcher

Fuemix Report

8points
POST
#32

Cursed_fallout

Cursed_fallout

dbot25454 Report

8points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How influencers feel without multiple filters

0
0points
reply
#33

Cursed_kamikaze

Cursed_kamikaze

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#34

Cursed_garage

Cursed_garage

Dogman50012 Report

8points
POST
#35

Cursed_forest

Cursed_forest

Blobfish_6ix9ine Report

8points
POST
#36

Cursed_follower

Cursed_follower

panichan2 Report

7points
POST
#37

Cursed_girlfriend

Cursed_girlfriend

scurvy4all Report

7points
POST
Moose
Moose
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look like a happy couple...

0
0points
reply
#38

Cursed_observer

Cursed_observer

TheEpicFuzzray Report

7points
POST
#39

Cursed_skull

Cursed_skull

notgonnathrowthis Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#40

Cursed_kfc

Cursed_kfc

SPIDER-MAN-2 Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Cursed_seat

Cursed_seat

guy9679 Report

7points
POST
#42

Cursed_baby

Cursed_baby

slashinghands Report

7points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The woman looks at it with so much love.

1
1point
reply
#43

Cursed_dog

Cursed_dog

babycheesefingers Report

7points
POST
Passiveaggressiveraven
Passiveaggressiveraven
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this from The Poughkeepsie Tapes?Did not like that part of the film.At all.

1
1point
reply
#44

Cursed_cult

Cursed_cult

S-L-A-V-E-R-Y Report

7points
POST
2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All hail the mighty Oldsmobile!

1
1point
reply
#45

Cursed_invasion

Cursed_invasion

r3msik Report

7points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What happens when you take out a gum in classroom alone....

1
1point
reply
#46

Cursed_pool

Cursed_pool

Bossboy_42 Report

7points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What could go wrong?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#47

Cursed_tape

Cursed_tape

SuperSpiderGamer Report

7points
POST
#48

Cursed_return

Cursed_return

FishWithFangs Report

6points
POST
#49

Cursed_orgy

Cursed_orgy

AstronomicalDumbass_ Report

6points
POST
jai putman
jai putman
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, that's a shot from 'An American werewolf in London '

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#50

Cursed_mri

Cursed_mri

ismailizhere Report

6points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even the examination itself is a rather unpleasant experience.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Cursed_obesity

Cursed_obesity

juli_69 Report

6points
POST
#52

Cursed_raccoons

Cursed_raccoons

barto2300 Report

6points
POST
#53

Cursed_doublebounce

Cursed_doublebounce

EdwardTennant Report

6points
POST
#54

Cursed_antichrist

Cursed_antichrist

Cursed_Plague Report

6points
POST
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoa. Do NOT scroll up and down looking at this. Even more cursed!

0
0points
reply
#55

Cursed_pool

Cursed_pool

gem_miner Report

6points
POST
#56

Cursed_night_out

Cursed_night_out

DevourerITA Report

5points
POST
#57

Cursed_balcony

Cursed_balcony

dacluelessbadger Report

5points
POST
#58

Cursed_spiderman

Cursed_spiderman

Shekelsss Report

5points
POST
#59

Cursed_sneak

Cursed_sneak

cursed_napkin Report

5points
POST
#60

Cursed_pupil

Cursed_pupil

dankboi2102 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Cursed_teddy

Cursed_teddy

spookyAGENT Report

5points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not the teddy who is cursed here...

1
1point
reply
#62

Cursed_companion

Cursed_companion

SirProdigal Report

5points
POST
#63

Cursed_cereal

Cursed_cereal

SoupCollector Report

5points
POST
#64

Cursed_quarantine

Cursed_quarantine

kersedlife Report

4points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am afraid of gas masks, I told my friend about it and since then she has been telling me about them and showing them to me.

1
1point
reply
#65

Cursed_crew

Cursed_crew

FishWithFangs Report

4points
POST
#66

Cursed_matress

Cursed_matress

will_tschirhart Report

4points
POST
#67

Cursed_gathering

Cursed_gathering

mattzattackz Report

4points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel anxious about this photo and want to cry.

1
1point
reply
#68

Cursed_clown

Cursed_clown