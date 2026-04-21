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We eat with our eyes first. But sometimes, our eyes witness such horrors that we don't even feel like eating at all. Food is supposed to be appetizing and look the part while doing it. Why then, do some people cook up stuff that could be straight from Hell's kitchen? We aren't talking about the neighborhood in Manhattan. Nor are we referring to Gordon Ramsay's reality show. What we are addressing is the issue of so-called "dishes" straight from the depths of Hell.

Think apple and mayo sandwiches, fish tacos where the taco part is a fish's head - teeth and all, hot dog water jello with chunks of hot dog suspended in it. You get the awful picture... If that wasn't enough to put you off, there's an entire food-shaming community dedicated to calling out "creations" that people had the audacity to come up with. Cursed Food is a wall of posts bound to test your gag reflexes, and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best, or should we say worst.

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#1

Fish Tacos 👍

Two whole fish stuffed with a crumbly mixture, grilled outdoors with greenery in the background in a bizarre food presentation.

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    #2

    Found This On Facebook

    Hand holding a cocktail glass with mayonnaise and lemon garnish next to a large jar of Hellmann’s mayo on a table.

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    #3

    Yum Yum

    Layered hot dog jello with chunks, shown as a cursed food example related to apple mayo sandwich and unusual food combinations.

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    Have you ever wondered why some people love things like apple and mayo sandwiches or chicken feet, while the mere thought of those dishes might make another person want to throw up?

    Rachel Herz is studies this kind of stuff. She's a neuroscientist who specializes in taste and smell. She's also the author of Why You Eat What You Eat, and The Scent of Desire. According to Herz, whether or not you think something is unpleasant has to do with the meaning of whatever it is to you.

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    "The emotion of disgust is highly learned," she says. "You need an intact, healthy brain in order to turn the mechanism on. But after that, it’s really a function of our experience, culture, and learning."
    #4

    Rata-Tooie

    Meatloaf shaped like a rat with olive eyes, sausage tail, and chicken feet, showcasing a cursed food creation.

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    #5

    Found On Facebook

    Bacon-wrapped sandwich cookies on a wooden surface, an unusual and cursed version of an apple mayo sandwich.

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    #6

    My Boyfriend Fell Asleep Making Pizza, It Cooked For Nine Hours

    Charred burnt sandwich held over a paper bag, resembling a failed apple mayo sandwich gone horribly wrong.

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    Herz adds that what we deem as disgusting is malleable and can change based on the situation we're in and the meaning we ascribe to whatever it is we think we’re perceiving.

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    "If you were sitting in a fancy French restaurant and started smelling something and noticed a waiter with a tray, you’d go, 'Oh, it must be the cheese course; I’m excited, I’d like to have some taleggio.’ But if you encountered that exact same smell while walking down an alley behind a dive bar, your thoughts would construe the aroma as something totally different," she explains. "And you’d probably feel totally disgusted."
    #7

    When The Cookie Judges You

    Gingerbread figure with blue eyes and green decorations before and after baking, resembling a distorted apple mayo sandwich concept.

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    #8

    It’s That Time Of Year Again!

    Cooked whole chicken with multiple octopus tentacles in a baking pan, unusual combination in cursed food cuisine.

    Bananaman74799 Report

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    #9

    Spotted In An Albertsons Today

    Packaged 7 Up cake with lemon lime flavoring, covered in white icing, displayed among other similar cakes on a black surface.

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    We don't only experience a gag reflex when we find something disgusting, says the expert. There's a lot more going on in our bodies than many of realize. For example, Herz reveals that disgust can trigger physiological responses like a drop in blood pressure and an increase in sweating.

    "In extreme cases, you can faint or even vomit," she adds. "Serotonin gets suffused into the stomach, which is actually an adaptive measure to help initiate vomiting. From a primitive perspective, it’s about protecting us from being contaminated from something on the outside getting into our bodies."
    #10

    Pasta With Or Without Milk?

    Bowl of pasta shells in milk with a spoon, caption asking if pasta or milk goes in first, odd food combo.

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    #11

    Apple Mayo Sandwich

    Apple mayo sandwich with sliced apple and mayonnaise spread on white bread on a yellow plate close-up view.

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    #12

    Spaghettio's Jello Cake I Made

    Ring mold of canned spaghetti rings stacked and set, resembling a gelatin dessert, on a blue plate on a stovetop surface.

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    Interestingly, there's also a reason why we make a certain face when we see, smell or taste something gross. From an evolutionary standpoint, it's to shield our body from the outside. So the eye squinting, for example, is a bid to take in less light so that we can't clearly see the disgusting object.

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    "In addition, the nose scrunches up and nestles around the cheeks, which closes air off to the nostrils so you can’t catch the smell as well," says Herz. "And our mouths purse as a means to keep things out, or if something got in, it’s a way to get it out. It’s all about protecting the holes on our face, as it were, from contamination."
    #13

    Most Illegal Thing In The Book

    Whipped cream topped water cup with misspelled name Geff on the order label, featuring a humorous food fail.

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    #14

    Obama Sushi

    Two slices of sushi styled to look like a smiling face with rice, seaweed, and other ingredients on a yellow surface.

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    #15

    Fruit Roll Up Ditto

    A purple clay-like figure shaped from fruit by the foot, resembling a small, sad face. Apple Mayo Sandwich concept.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Probably Has Enough Sodium To End A Horse

    Oysters, carrots, kiwis, peas, spam, and green olives set in gelatin aspic, garnished with cheese, a cursed apple mayo sandwich style dish.

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    #17

    C R O N C H

    Half pickle stuffed with layered apple mayo sandwich filling on a disposable plate on a wooden table.

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    #18

    First Try At Banana Bread

    Loaf of bread stuffed with multiple whole bananas, an unusual and cursed apple mayo sandwich alternative.

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    #19

    Cursed Dogs

    Electric kettle filled with pale sausages submerged in water, creating a bizarre and unsettling food image.

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    #20

    Cursed Pizza

    Soap bar being grated like cheese, next to a handmade pizza, illustrating a cursed apple mayo sandwich concept.

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    #21

    Cheesecake

    Cheese-covered cake with lit candles on a white plate, showcasing a bizarre and cursed food creation.

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    #22

    Pepsi Ramen

    Bowl of ramen noodles soaked in diet caffeine-free Pepsi next to a wooden cutting board on a kitchen countertop.

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    #23

    This Looks Pretty Fire

    Bottle of mayonnaise beside a bowl of cereal and a Kellogg's Coco Pops box, unusual twist on apple mayo sandwich concept.

    unknown Report

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    #24

    Boiled Pizza

    Slice of pepperoni pizza boiling in a pot of water on a stove, an unusual and unappetizing food sight.

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    #25

    Perfect

    Uncooked two-minute noodles broken in half with a humorous hardcore eating method text instructions.

    SnacksterMcSnacklord Report

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    #26

    Weird

    Cube-shaped sandwich with layers of deli meats and cheeses stacked between two slices of toasted bread, cursed food pic.

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    #27

    Blended Apricot Ramen

    Can of halved unpeeled apricots, small apricot flavor bottle, and bowl of cheesy noodles on a beige surface.

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    #28

    Cursed Milk

    Bowl of colorful candy-coated chocolates in a milky mayo and cold water mixture as a cereal substitute.

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    #29

    Cursed Pink Curry

    Pink curry box with anime characters next to a plate of white rice topped with thick pink sauce, a cursed food example.

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    #30

    A Meal For The Whole Family

    Plate with six small gelatin cups containing red pieces, fork and knife beside, illustrating a cursed Apple Mayo Sandwich concept.

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    #31

    Bon Appetit

    Spaghetti with a plastic fork lying in a muddy pothole on cracked asphalt, resembling a cursed food scene.

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    #32

    Pineapple On Pizza Is Good

    Pizza flavored Pringles topped with small apple cubes arranged on a reflective surface, referencing apple mayo sandwich concept.

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    #33

    Cursed_corn_dog

    Man wearing sunglasses biting into an apple mayo sandwich with visible mayonnaise and apple slices inside a bun.

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    #34

    Cursed_longbread

    Apple mayo sandwich with multiple slices of apple in plastic wrap held over a cluttered kitchen counter.

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    #35

    Chocolate Covered Pickles

    Unusual apple mayo sandwich with creamy yellow mayo inside a cracked brown bread exterior held in hand.

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    #36

    Onion Milk 😋

    White bowl filled with sliced red onions soaked in a milky mixture with a metal spoon, related to apple mayo sandwich.

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    #37

    Would Recommend 10/10

    Campbell’s Chunky New England clam chowder turned into a melting popsicle on a kitchen counter surface.

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    #38

    Fresh Bred

    Slice of bread on a plate spread with blue toothpaste resembling an apple mayo sandwich with knife beside it.

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    #39

    This Is Bad At All

    Banana slices mixed with raw fish pieces and small fish heads in a clear bowl, an unusual cursed food combination.

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    #40

    Scorpionpizza

    Slice of pizza topped with melted cheese and multiple whole scorpions, creating a cursed and unsettling food image.

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    #41

    Yummy

    Bowl of vanilla bean ice cream topped with whole beans, illustrating a cursed food similar to apple mayo sandwich concept.

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    #42

    Cursed Nuggets

    Facebook post from Kurger Bing with a box of fried chicken nuggets and four dipping sauces, asking if people peel their nuggets.

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    #43

    This Tasted Horrible (Yes I Ate It)

    Apple mayo sandwich with shredded cheese, peanut butter, and unusual condiments on burnt toast on a red cutting board.

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    #44

    Pb Mayo Banana Pickle Sandwich

    Open sandwich with mayonnaise topped with banana slices and pickle slices on a blue floral plate, showcasing a cursed food combo.

    Polarbearcafe00 Report

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    #45

    Fruit By The Foot Pie

    Colorful Gushers and Fruit by the Foot pie made during quarantine, showcasing a unique and unusual homemade dessert creation.

    astrolijah21 Report

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    #46

    My Friend Made A Walter The Dog Cake. It Disturbs Me Greatly

    Round cake with uneven white, pink, and brown frosting resembling a distorted apple mayo sandwich face on a black cooling rack.

    OtterB0T_1009 Report

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    #47

    Ran Out Of Shot Glasses For My Jello Shots

    Green gelatin-filled egg halves on a black plate inside a refrigerator, resembling a cursed apple mayo sandwich concept.

    ValentineAlkaev Report

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    #48

    Kid Came Up To Us During School Lunch And Tried To Hand Us This Doritos Bag Full Of Chocolate Milk

    Spilled chocolate milk carton lying on a speckled floor with liquid pooled around the opening near the torn edge.

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    #49

    Not Sure If Posted Here Yet

    Spiral sausage cooked and transformed into a layered mash potato cake with crispy topping, a strange cursed food creation.

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of last year my sister and I did "meatloaf cupcakes" 🤣 yes, meatloaf cooked in a cupcake tin, and we topped them with cheesy mashed potatoes and bacon bits. It was quite good

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    #50

    Kitkat, Apple, Soy Sauce And Tabasco Bagel

    Toasted bagel sandwich with apple slices, chocolate bar, and mayonnaise spread on a white plate on a wooden table.

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    #51

    Cursed Crackers

    Hand holding an apple mayo sandwich with a bite taken, caption asks if crackers are eaten with or without the shell.

    BitsBytesGaming Report

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    #52

    Some Dinner My Friend Made

    Plate of baked beans with a chicken drumstick served on a kitchen countertop, unusual apple mayo sandwich style meal.

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    #53

    Steak Donut

    Doughnut topped with icing and sprinkles filled with a slice of rare roast beef and mayo sauce drizzle.

    Maxyt12 Report

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    #54

    Delivery Driver Got Lost - Big Time

    Hand holding a triangular rock resembling a fossilized pizza slice covered in moss and dirt outdoors.

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    #55

    Olive Joy

    Chocolate candy bar called Olive Joy with coconut filling and olives inside, a cursed food similar to apple mayo sandwich.

    thegalacticbucket777 Report

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    #56

    Great Idea

    Boiling and draining green pasta made with blue Powerade instead of water in a kitchen setting.

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    #57

    Eating Good Tonight 😋🍽

    Purple soup with unusual ingredients including a bird’s foot, vegetables, and chunks in a white bowl, cursed food concept.

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    #58

    Cursed Hotdog

    Hot dog in a bun topped with chocolate sauce and colorful sprinkles on a white plate, unusual food combination.

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    #59

    Late Night Drink

    Kraft real mayo and Nesquik chocolate powder on a kitchen counter with a glass containing a mixed brown beverage.

    supa_azi777 Report

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    #60

    It's Time For Another One

    Ramen flavored Oreo cookies with onion seasoning depicted on a bizarre food packaging design.

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    #61

    Who Ever Said Jelly Doesn't Go On Eggs?!?!

    Halved boiled eggs topped with ketchup and peanut butter on a patterned paper plate, resembling an unconventional apple mayo sandwich twist.

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    #62

    I Need New Friends Who Don’t Do This Stuff

    Bowl of colorful candy pieces in clear liquid with a fork beside a red Bang energy drink can on carpet.

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    #63

    A Nice Thing Of Beer

    Mug wrapped in crispy bacon with a bacon handle, filled with a creamy sauce, a cursed food presentation.

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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is a bacon stein full of soup I'd give it a try

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    #64

    Cheeto Cereal

    Bowl of cheesy snacks in milk with a spoon, captioned as breakfast, representing a cursed food concept.

    J-lol-1938 Report

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    #65

    A True Meal Fit For A Man

    Ice cream sandwich turned into a bizarre apple mayo sandwich with ham and cheese on a white disposable plate.

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    #66

    My Sister Dipping Her Chocolate Chip Cookie In Mac And Cheese

    Person holding a cookie with apple mayo spread over mac and cheese in a yellow cup at a cafe table.

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    #67

    I Love Breadfast

    Toast with a hollowed center filled with chocolate cereal and milk, shown in a casual dining setting with a carton nearby.

    Stickboi_85 Report

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    #68

    Delicious Blue Waffles

    Blue waffles with butter and syrup on a white plate with sliced oranges and a metal fork, unusual cursed food presentation.

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    #69

    Can't Be Any More Asian

    Two clear cups filled with noodles, black tapioca pearls, and halved boiled eggs with thick colored straws on a wooden table, apple mayo sandwich.

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    #70

    Do Y'all Eat Your Doritos With Nutella?

    Jar of Nutella spread with a spoonful of it next to a plate of nacho chips, unrelated to apple mayo sandwich.

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    #71

    My Favorite Kind Of Sandwich!

    Open sandwich with colorful candy covered in mustard and a fried patty with mayo on white bread on a paper plate, unusual food combo.

    Dominoblacktail Report

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    #72

    "English Food" Bread And Butter With Raisins Soacked In Milk

    Apple mayo sandwich with bread soaked in milk and topped with scattered raisins in a black tray.

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    #73

    It's Just Egg On Toast... Why

    Three pieces of burnt toast with overcooked eggs in the center on a patterned plate, an unusual apple mayo sandwich variant.

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