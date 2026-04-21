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We eat with our eyes first. But sometimes, our eyes witness such horrors that we don't even feel like eating at all. Food is supposed to be appetizing and look the part while doing it. Why then, do some people cook up stuff that could be straight from Hell's kitchen? We aren't talking about the neighborhood in Manhattan. Nor are we referring to Gordon Ramsay's reality show. What we are addressing is the issue of so-called "dishes" straight from the depths of Hell.

Think apple and mayo sandwiches, fish tacos where the taco part is a fish's head - teeth and all, hot dog water jello with chunks of hot dog suspended in it. You get the awful picture... If that wasn't enough to put you off, there's an entire food-shaming community dedicated to calling out "creations" that people had the audacity to come up with. Cursed Food is a wall of posts bound to test your gag reflexes, and Bored Panda has put together a list of the best, or should we say worst.