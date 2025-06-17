ADVERTISEMENT

Not every woman is satisfied with withering flowers, and so, this creator offers a delicious solution for those who want more from a bouquet.

Macey Nemer, a Sydney-based baker and self-taught food artist, is redefining the gifting of flowers one cupcake at a time. With no formal training, but a deep passion for art and flavor, Macey turned her kitchen into a floral masterpiece lab during lockdown. She experimented endlessly with piping bags until she perfected her floral frosting techniques, eventually creating incredible standing cupcake bouquets that look almost too pretty to eat.

Under her brand, The Baked Bouquet, Macey has crafted edible arrangements for all kinds of celebrations; from weddings and birthdays to high-profile events like the Downton Abbey movie premiere in Sydney, her giant bouquets can even feature over 150 cupcakes.

So let's hop into the post to see a variety of her creations that might make you question, is it a cupcake?

More info: Instagram | thebakedbouquet.com.au

#1

Bouquet of baked goods artistically crafted to look like delicate flower arrangements in neutral and gray tones.

RELATED:
    #2

    Woman decorating a large bouquet of baked goods that look like colorful flower cupcakes with icing details.

    #3

    Bouquet of baked goods that look like flower bouquets with pink, yellow, and white floral designs in intricate frosting.

    #4

    Bouquet of baked goods resembling sunflowers and roses wrapped in black paper, showcasing creative cupcake art design.

    #5

    Woman holding a cupcake that looks like a flower, next to a large bouquet of baked goods resembling colorful flower bouquets.

    #6

    Colorful bouquet of baked goods decorated to look like blooming flowers in vibrant pinks, yellows, whites, and greens.

    #7

    Bouquet of baked goods that look like flower bouquets with pink and red rose cupcakes and green leaves.

    #8

    Large bouquet of baked goods resembling flower bouquets with red and white floral designs displayed indoors.

    #9

    Bouquet of baked goods designed to look like flower bouquets with pastel pink, cream, and green frosting petals wrapped in white paper.

    #10

    Person holding a bouquet of baked goods that look like flower bouquets in cream, green, and blue tones wrapped in white paper.

    #11

    Bouquet of sunflower cupcakes designed as baked goods that look like flower bouquets, held by a person in casual clothes.

    #12

    Colorful baked goods resembling flower bouquets including roses, sunflowers, and daisies crafted with detailed frosting art.

    #13

    Bouquet of realistic flower cupcakes in pink, white, and purple shades, showcasing creative baked goods art by the artist.

    #14

    Bouquet of cupcakes designed to look like delicate yellow and white flowers with green leaves and small blossoms.

    #15

    A vibrant bouquet of baked goods exquisitely designed to look like a variety of colorful flowers by the artist.

    #16

    Colorful cupcake bouquet resembling a vibrant flower bouquet with sunflowers, roses, and various baked flower designs.

    #17

    Bouquet of baked goods crafted to resemble flower bouquets with pink, blue, and cream floral designs by an artist.

    #18

    Flower bouquet made of intricately decorated baked goods resembling cupcakes with pastel roses and succulents.

    #19

    Colorful baked goods arranged to look like a flower bouquet displayed on a table at an event setting.

    #20

    Woman in white lace dress holding a bouquet of baked goods that look like flower bouquets, showcasing edible art.

    #21

    Woman smiling behind a large bouquet of baked goods that look like flower bouquets with pastel yellow and purple tones.

    #22

    Intricately decorated baked goods resembling a flower bouquet with roses and various blossoms in vibrant colors

    #23

    Bouquet of baked goods resembling a flower bouquet with pastel-colored frosting flowers wrapped in white paper.

    #24

    Woman smiling next to an elaborate baked goods bouquet designed to look like a colorful flower arrangement.

    #25

    Hand piping intricate flower designs with pastel colors on baked goods resembling flower bouquets.

    #26

    Artist creating intricate baked goods that look like a flower bouquet with roses and various floral designs on a table.

    #27

    Bouquet of baked goods resembling vibrant red and pink flower arrangements wrapped in black paper with a green ribbon.

    #28

    Intricate baked goods arranged like a flower bouquet with roses and blossoms in red, pink, and cream colors

    #29

    Bouquet of baked goods designed as realistic flower arrangements with pastel colors and detailed petals.

    #30

    Woman holding a cupcake flower surrounded by a large bouquet of baked goods that look like flower bouquets on a table.

    #31

    Woman decorating green and white baked goods that look like flower bouquets with icing in an elegant setting

    #32

    Colorful baked goods bouquet with roses and daisies, intricately designed to look like a flower bouquet by a talented artist

    #33

    Bouquet of pink, purple, and white baked goods designed to look like flower bouquets by an artist.

    #34

    Bouquet of baked goods designed to look like vibrant pink and red flower bouquets with green leaves.

    #35

    A bouquet of purple, pink, and white baked goods crafted to look like realistic flower bouquets by an artist.

    #36

    Bouquet of baked goods resembling flowers with detailed frosting, showcasing creative cupcake art by a skilled artist.

    #37

    Bouquet of baked goods that look like delicate flower arrangements wrapped in white paper and held by a person.

    #38

    Bouquet of pastel flower cupcakes wrapped in white paper, showcasing baked goods that look like flower bouquets.

    #39

    Bouquet of baked goods crafted to look like colorful flower bouquets with intricate frosting details

    #40

    Colorful baked goods bouquet with rose and daisy designs, showcasing creative cupcake art resembling flower bouquets.

    #41

    A bouquet of intricate flower cupcakes with cream and green frosting, resembling a delicate floral arrangement.

    #42

    A stunning bouquet of baked goods resembling delicate flower arrangements with pastel pink and white blooms.

    #43

    Bouquet of red and pink cupcakes designed to look like flower bouquets with green leaves and white accents.

    #44

    Bouquet of baked goods that look like flower bouquets with pink and white floral cupcake designs.

    #45

    Colorful baked goods resembling flower bouquets with detailed pink, red, and white frosting petals and green leaves in a gift box.

    #46

    Bouquet of baked goods designed to look like detailed flower arrangements with vibrant pink, cream, and green colors.

    #47

    Bouquet of baked goods resembling flowers with intricate red and cream frosting, showcasing creative cupcake art design.

    #48

    Bouquet of baked goods decorated to look like flower bouquets with red, cream, and green frosting details wrapped in white paper.

    #49

    Large bouquet of baked goods resembling flowers arranged on a table with white and pale pink roses nearby.

    #50

    Bouquet of intricate baked goods resembling flowers in soft pastel colors, showcasing artistic cupcake decorating skills.

    #51

    Bouquet of baked goods resembling flower bouquets with pink and cream cupcake flowers wrapped in white paper.

    #52

    Baked goods crafted to look like vibrant flower bouquets with detailed pink and red floral designs.

    #53

    Colorful baked goods arranged to look like a vibrant flower bouquet with roses, sunflowers, and other floral designs.

    #54

    Bouquet of baked goods resembling flower arrangements with intricate pastel pink and white frosting details.

    #55

    Colorful baked goods arranged to resemble a flower bouquet, showcasing intricate cupcake and floral designs by an artist.

    #56

    Bouquet of baked goods crafted to look like delicate flowers in soft green and cream tones by a skilled artist.

    #57

    A large bouquet of intricately decorated baked goods resembling delicate pink and white flower bouquets.

