Not every woman is satisfied with withering flowers, and so, this creator offers a delicious solution for those who want more from a bouquet.

Macey Nemer, a Sydney-based baker and self-taught food artist, is redefining the gifting of flowers one cupcake at a time. With no formal training, but a deep passion for art and flavor, Macey turned her kitchen into a floral masterpiece lab during lockdown. She experimented endlessly with piping bags until she perfected her floral frosting techniques, eventually creating incredible standing cupcake bouquets that look almost too pretty to eat.

Under her brand, The Baked Bouquet, Macey has crafted edible arrangements for all kinds of celebrations; from weddings and birthdays to high-profile events like the Downton Abbey movie premiere in Sydney, her giant bouquets can even feature over 150 cupcakes.

So let's hop into the post to see a variety of her creations that might make you question, is it a cupcake?

More info: Instagram | thebakedbouquet.com.au