How often do we use the words "cult" or "iconic" in relation to celebrities, movies or TV shows, sports teams, brands or hobbies? Perhaps too often. But does this mean that the object of our admiration and worship has all the signs of a real cult? Some will laugh and say no. Someone will think and say: "Perhaps..."

Recently, a viral thread has appeared in the AskReddit community, dedicated to various people and phenomena in our lives that have all the signs of a cult, while not actually being a cult. So here's a selection of the most interesting points in this list, carefully collected by Bored Panda.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult High school theater departments

pittypaterson , Joe Wolf Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#2

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult lululemon. i worked there and we had “regulars” that would come in each week for new stuff. the employee culture is weird too

pink_grapeFruity , Carolyn Coles Report

6points
POST
#3

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Andrew tate fans

sommargewitter , Anything Goes With James English Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have they learned to recycle their pizza boxes?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Perhaps the closest thing to a real cult today are various brands which create a real obsession among loyal fans. Don't you think, for example, all those queues of thousands on the eve of the launch of a popular smartphone brand resemble devout adherents of some religion? And a charismatic corporate CEO presenting a new product to exalted fans can easily pass for a prophet or a religious leader...
#4

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Competitive dance.

MaryinPgh , Yaroslav Shuraev Report

6points
POST
SweetCheesySpaghetti
SweetCheesySpaghetti
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also: competitive cheerleading. (if this appears farther down, i apologize for the repetition)

0
0points
reply
#5

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult elon musk fanboys who meat ride everything he says

111lilac , JD Lasica Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meat ride. That's a new phrase. I might have to use that one.

2
2points
reply
#6

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult HOA's

llcucf80 , Sue Thompson Report

5points
POST
ЛеснойКороль(ForestKing)H/H
ЛеснойКороль(ForestKing)H/H
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

screw you karen, i’m going to make my mailbox one centimetre higher on purpose now

0
0points
reply

"In religious studies, a cult is defined by a group led by a charismatic leader and which usually triggers behavior-altering habits in followers. The general public tends to use the term for new-age religions or those with beliefs considered radical or extreme," Jarrett Fuller, a contributing editor to Eye on Design, writes in his recent article.

"Often unspoken, however, is that these groups are usually funded through selling a product or service, whether that's tools and methods for self-help, books, and other content, or simply access to the club, complicating the lines between religion and company, self-help and grip." Yes, in recent decades, the role of religion in modern society has been gradually declining, and new subjects and objects of worship have taken its place.
#7

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Jeep owners

TwoThirdsDone , Zsolt Joo Report

4points
POST
#8

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Political parties

NautiqueG , cottonbro studio Report

4points
POST
Cosmologist wannabe
Cosmologist wannabe
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is too true. but most people in political parties are just trying to make a living, and than there are the radical gun owners and all those idiots.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Disney

brattcatt420 , Craig Adderley Report

4points
POST

Let's take a look at the list of the most-followed TikTok accounts. The two leaders on this list, Khaby Lame and Charli D'Amelio, have over 150 million followers each, which is comparable to the population of an entire country from the world's top ten. Isn't there a reason to compare many contemporary influencers to true prophets? Among the leaders in terms of the number of followers on Instagram, there are mainly stars of sports, cinema and music. By the way, have you forgotten that the very word "culture" comes from the root "cult"?
#10

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Texas A&M

CJK5Hookers , Texas A&M Health Science Center Report

3points
POST
#11

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult sororities and greek life in general

alibababutnotreally , Juan Vargas Report

3points
POST
#12

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult The dudes with the "toxic masculinity" type of views and opinions.

Bro, being disrespectful to women doesn't make you an alpha male, it makes you an a*****e.

SmackEh , Andrew Nevins Report

3points
POST

Be that as it may, today we are surrounded by many phenomena, the attitude towards which sometimes resembles religion, and moreover, they even have their own priests (suffice to recall, let's say HOA...) But such is the modern world - so all we can do is perhaps just scroll to the very end of this list, like the submissions you consider the truest, and maybe add some of your own ideas in the comments. After all, worshiping pandas is perhaps the most decent and approved 'cult' we know.
#13

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult USMC.

KnucklesMacKellough Report

3points
POST
#14

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Taylor Swift fans ✨

eternally_inept , taylorswift Report

2points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never been a fan of even that style of music. But when my dog died, I checked into a motel with a lethal amount of vodka and, for some reason, T-Swift became the soundtrack to my grief. I still can't hear, "Shake It Off," without crying.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#15

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Horse riding groups

Ali8ly , Jean van der Meulen Report

2points
POST
#16

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult the cult of idealization of productivity. I’m glad that people manage their time and are motivated, but when every second one screams that “you need to get up at 4 in the morning, because the strongest do it” sorry, but I don’t see the point in this if there is no goal. it would be better to say HOW HEALTHY SLEEP is important.

dashaaas , Thirdman Report

2points
POST
#17

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Mormons

callsignroadrunner , Drew Rae Report

2points
POST
Jodi Rinker
Jodi Rinker
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

most religious sects, honestly

0
0points
reply
#18

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult MrBeast worshippers

Oppos851 , mrbeast Report

2points
POST
#19

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Fox News

Brunchwithbears , Johnny Silvercloud Report

2points
POST
ЛеснойКороль(ForestKing)H/H
ЛеснойКороль(ForestKing)H/H
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i’m not american but sometimes i see clips, man i love watching old cis white men arguing whether or not i deserve rights as a human being 😊👍 /s

0
0points
reply
#20

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Weight Watchers

pittypaterson , theimpulsivebuy Report

1point
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Best place to eat a cake is right outside their doors just when everyone leaving.

0
0points
reply
#21

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Peloton

C-LOgreen , SpartyZag Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Flat Earth

ThatDudeBox , ricardo Report

1point
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a member of the Flat Uranus Society.

1
1point
reply
#23

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of Christ) from the Philippines is a cult pretending to be a religion. These people visit your home when you miss church, require you to declare your earnings (and then ask for contributions). And even dictate who to vote during elections. Big yikes.

The_Wild_Tonberry , Reb2008 Report

1point
POST
#24

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Apple fanboys.

Realistically any overly aggressive brand loyalty, but Apple people are the worst.

No-Patient1365 , Kanesue Report

1point
POST
#25

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult The band THE CULT

DEFPOTEC8 , officialcult Report

1point
POST
#26

People In This Online Group Name 26 Things That Not Everyone Recognizes Are A Cult Academia

NeatureNature , cottonbro studio Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!