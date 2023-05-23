How often do we use the words "cult" or "iconic" in relation to celebrities, movies or TV shows, sports teams, brands or hobbies? Perhaps too often. But does this mean that the object of our admiration and worship has all the signs of a real cult? Some will laugh and say no. Someone will think and say: "Perhaps..."

Recently, a viral thread has appeared in the AskReddit community, dedicated to various people and phenomena in our lives that have all the signs of a cult, while not actually being a cult. So here's a selection of the most interesting points in this list, carefully collected by Bored Panda.