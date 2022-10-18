If there’s one thing the internet has taught us, it must be our enduring appreciation of a good cringe. Urban Dictionary defines the term cringe as “when someone acts/is so embarrassing or awkward, it makes you feel extremely ashamed and/or embarrassed.” But the feeling is way better felt than explained in words.

If you’re already a self-confessed cringe addict who dove down the cringetopia hole and experienced the most cringeworthy moments of life, then we've got this new treat for you. Welcome to The Cringiest Posts Twitter page that does exactly what it says in the title – shares the posts that make you curl up like a tortoise out of the sheer cringe and then cringe once more.

Below we wrapped up some of the funniest, I mean cringiest examples, so enjoy with caution!

#1

Headless Roach
37 minutes ago

He's discreetly looking for the edges

#2

Ralph K.
32 minutes ago

Dunning-Kruger at its best.

#3

Miocha
40 minutes ago

ugh

#4

Headless Roach
36 minutes ago

Oh that's easy. You'll only need a crystal ball, a shroom picked at midnight and 3 roach heads

#5

love u
31 minutes ago

im dying from second hand embarrassment 😭

#6

Miocha
40 minutes ago

lol!

#7

Headless Roach
29 minutes ago

If this is real, i don't want to live on this planet anymore

#8

Miocha
34 minutes ago

wow. cringe-o-rama

#9

Headless Roach
20 minutes ago

Bro, stop twitting and come back to bed

#10

Bored Batgirl
35 minutes ago

Blackberries??

#11

love u
30 minutes ago

kinda like bone apple teeth but stupider

#12

Headless Roach
33 minutes ago

Explain this to the paramedics

#13

Caro Caro
36 minutes ago

No need to self diagnose. We all know you're stupid.

#14

Headless Roach
32 minutes ago

intelligent thoughts have always followed him, but he was faster

#15

Miocha
39 minutes ago

seems like someone doesn't know his root!

#16

Headless Roach
28 minutes ago

The last thing I want to do is hurt you; but it’s still on the list.

#17

Laura Mende (Human)
23 minutes ago

What the FÜCK??!!! This can't be real... Or could it be?!

#18

Fembot
11 minutes ago

With all my training I can easily picture the ‘novelist’ biting their fist after that reply

#19

Headless Roach
30 minutes ago

Yet so far

#20

Bored Batgirl
34 minutes ago

I have no words and yet so many questions

#21

Headless Roach
12 minutes ago (edited)

The first profile picture is a masterpiece by a XIX century painter Jan Matejko - "Stanczyk" - a Polish national treasure. Quite a contrast there. Stanczyk-J...31a1e4.jpg Stanczyk-Jan-Matejko-634e4ff31a1e4.jpg

#22

Headless Roach
27 minutes ago

Wait, what?

#23

Laura Mende (Human)
21 minutes ago

Letsa goooo!

#24

Buren
21 minutes ago

While you are there, do you see anything inside?

#25

Fembot
3 minutes ago

What an asshat. Anyone looks like s**t photographed like that. He’s trying to get lifelong attention from bringing his wife down. And succeeding apparently

#26

Tara Moov
11 minutes ago

I've got a thing for pizza, so I'm clearly 🇮🇹

#27

troufaki13
20 minutes ago

Yes! All he had to do was just look around!

#28

Miocha
32 minutes ago

what

