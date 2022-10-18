28 Posts That Have A Whole New Level Of Cringe As Shared On This Twitter Account
If there’s one thing the internet has taught us, it must be our enduring appreciation of a good cringe. Urban Dictionary defines the term cringe as “when someone acts/is so embarrassing or awkward, it makes you feel extremely ashamed and/or embarrassed.” But the feeling is way better felt than explained in words.
If you’re already a self-confessed cringe addict who dove down the cringetopia hole and experienced the most cringeworthy moments of life, then we've got this new treat for you. Welcome to The Cringiest Posts Twitter page that does exactly what it says in the title – shares the posts that make you curl up like a tortoise out of the sheer cringe and then cringe once more.
Below we wrapped up some of the funniest, I mean cringiest examples, so enjoy with caution!
Oh that's easy. You'll only need a crystal ball, a shroom picked at midnight and 3 roach heads
If this is real, i don't want to live on this planet anymore
intelligent thoughts have always followed him, but he was faster
The last thing I want to do is hurt you; but it’s still on the list.
What the FÜCK??!!! This can't be real... Or could it be?!
The first profile picture is a masterpiece by a XIX century painter Jan Matejko - "Stanczyk" - a Polish national treasure. Quite a contrast there. Stanczyk-J...31a1e4.jpg