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At Bored Panda, we love not only dogs and cats, but all animals equally. You can see it in the photos we feature, whether it’s real-life underwater creatures that look like CGI or incredible bird transformations from babies to grown-ups.

But for every perfectly timed and technically sound wildlife shot, there’s a whole other side of random, awkward, and completely nonsensical images that can be just as entertaining.

So today, we invite you to look at what the Instagram account ‘Not My Animal’ has been posting lately. Most of them need no explanation—because there simply is none.

More info: Instagram