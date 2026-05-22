60 Silly Animal Pictures That Need No Explanation Because There Is None (New Pics)
At Bored Panda, we love not only dogs and cats, but all animals equally. You can see it in the photos we feature, whether it’s real-life underwater creatures that look like CGI or incredible bird transformations from babies to grown-ups.
But for every perfectly timed and technically sound wildlife shot, there’s a whole other side of random, awkward, and completely nonsensical images that can be just as entertaining.
So today, we invite you to look at what the Instagram account ‘Not My Animal’ has been posting lately. Most of them need no explanation—because there simply is none.
More info: Instagram
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The Baird's tapir, also known as the Central American tapir, is a species of tapir native to Mexico, Central America, and northwestern South America. It is the largest of the three species of tapir native to the Americas, as well as the largest native land mammal in both Central and South America. (Baird's tapir, Wikipedia)
Ooh, I want to add one! This is my cat, Gogo, making a really silly face. I'm going to post my image in the replies because BP will hide it.
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Ooh, I want to add one! This is my cat, Gogo, making a really silly face. I'm going to post my image in the replies because BP will hide it.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
My silly boy 20260520_1...3dcfd4.pngLoad More Replies...