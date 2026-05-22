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At Bored Panda, we love not only dogs and cats, but all animals equally. You can see it in the photos we feature, whether it’s real-life underwater creatures that look like CGI or incredible bird transformations from babies to grown-ups.

But for every perfectly timed and technically sound wildlife shot, there’s a whole other side of random, awkward, and completely nonsensical images that can be just as entertaining.

So today, we invite you to look at what the Instagram account ‘Not My Animal’ has been posting lately. Most of them need no explanation—because there simply is none.

More info: Instagram

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#1

Fluffy white dog with static hair standing on dark sofa

notmyanimal Report

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    #2

    Horse wearing a bright pink hat inside a wooden stable

    notmyanimal Report

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    #3

    Calf wearing sunglasses and a bell around its neck lying down indoors

    notmyanimal Report

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    #4

    Funny silly animal picture of grinning black dog with large ears

    notmyanimal Report

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I've seen this in my nightmares.

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    #5

    Small dog peeking over wooden fence with clear sky background

    notmyanimal Report

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    #6

    Funny animal photo of a tapir showing teeth near a sandwich

    notmyanimal Report

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Baird's tapir, also known as the Central American tapir, is a species of tapir native to Mexico, Central America, and northwestern South America. It is the largest of the three species of tapir native to the Americas, as well as the largest native land mammal in both Central and South America. (Baird's tapir, Wikipedia)

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    #7

    Cat caught in torn window blinds in an amusing silly animal picture

    notmyanimal Report

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    #8

    Silly dog with floppy ears resembling a beagle in funny animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

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    #9

    Cute dog standing on hind legs smelling a blooming rose flower

    notmyanimal Report

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to stop and smell the roses!

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    #10

    Close-up silly animal photo of camel looking at camera

    notmyanimal Report

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chihuahua side-eyes are the best!

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    #11

    Small white dog with messy fur and closed eyes indoors

    notmyanimal Report

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    #12

    Close-up of a bird with extreme close angle focus on its face

    notmyanimal Report

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    trishabhandari avatar
    Hyuna
    Hyuna
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't pookie me, I'm gangsta

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    #13

    Silly animal image of dog with elongated legs from low angle

    notmyanimal Report

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    #14

    Silly animal photo of monkey hanging from tree branch outside

    notmyanimal Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be terrified if I saw that in my back yard

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    #15

    Silly animal picture of duck relaxing in hammock near lake

    notmyanimal Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Amusing animal picture of two dogs covered in pink shampoo during bath

    notmyanimal Report

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    #17

    Hilarious animal picture of dog with human-like face sitting indoors

    notmyanimal Report

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fred MacMurray? Tim Allen?

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    #18

    Funny animal picture of deer biting a metal chain outdoors

    notmyanimal Report

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    #19

    Cat lounging on office chair backrest by window in indoor plant-filled room silly animal picture

    notmyanimal Report

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    #20

    Black and white cat flattened under a stack of books in a silly animal picture

    notmyanimal Report

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    #21

    Yellow parrot standing near window with purple lightning sky

    notmyanimal Report

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    #22

    Orangutan reaching out with hand on wooden zoo enclosure

    notmyanimal Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure I'm cool enough to join this band.

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    #23

    Black cat lying on wooden floor with legs stretched in odd positions

    notmyanimal Report

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    #24

    Close-up of funny bird with curly feathers on head

    notmyanimal Report

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    #25

    Silly cat playfully swatting a blue book on a cluttered desk

    notmyanimal Report

    3points
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    kimett81 avatar
    TsavoE
    TsavoE
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No your fired Hank! I quit.

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    #26

    Cute animal picture of a goat licking another goat's ear

    notmyanimal Report

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    #27

    Silly animal picture of dog acting as a DJ with headphones in a tiled room

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    #28

    Pig lying on discarded mattress near trash bins in outdoor urban area silly animal picture

    notmyanimal Report

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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to different from a frat house Sunday morning.

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    #29

    Close-up of dog and cat faces in dark background silly animal picture

    notmyanimal Report

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    #30

    Bird swooping down to grab sandwich with claws on beach with water and mountains silly animal picture

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    #31

    Dog looking back from bus seat with person holding magazine silly animal picture

    notmyanimal Report

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    #32

    Comical dog reacting to pizza slice held near its face

    notmyanimal Report

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    #33

    Quirky stingray face pressed against aquarium glass

    notmyanimal Report

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    #34

    Silly animal birthday cake with dog face and small dog sitting next to it

    notmyanimal Report

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    #35

    Golden retriever dog making a goofy face chasing bubbles in a silly animal photo

    notmyanimal Report

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    #36

    Funny cat standing near a lost poster of itself with main keyword silly animal

    notmyanimal Report

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    #37

    Silly animal picture of a cow wearing a hat hugging a chicken in the grass

    notmyanimal Report

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    kimett81 avatar
    TsavoE
    TsavoE
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That cockerel looks very KFC like

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    #38

    Raccoon hugging a small dog in a playful moment

    notmyanimal Report

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    #39

    Monkey eating noodles with eyes closed on sidewalk

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    kimett81 avatar
    TsavoE
    TsavoE
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This monkey needs rehab but it said no no no

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    #40

    Funny dog trimmed with unique fur style standing on grooming table

    notmyanimal Report

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    #41

    Golden retriever dog looking up surrounded by tall trees

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    #42

    Black dog with bubbles on face playing with other dogs in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

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    #43

    Funny cat staring wide-eyed at chicken in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    #44

    Cute small hippo next to person wearing black boots in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    kimett81 avatar
    TsavoE
    TsavoE
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Twas love at first bite

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    #45

    Blurry excited dog jumping indoors in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

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    #46

    Dog wrapped in a paw-print blanket sitting on a green chair in a cafe in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    #47

    Dog enjoying wind from a car window reflected in side mirror in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

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    #48

    Cat holding another cat's tail on wooden table

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    #49

    Fluffy white cat sitting on white dog with matching fur in forest

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    #50

    White dog inside car with a person holding papers in the background

    notmyanimal Report

    2points
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    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the puppy park like you were promised hey?

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    #51

    Silly wet animal wrapped in a towel with spiky fur

    notmyanimal Report

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    #52

    Long-necked bird peeking over a white car hood in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

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    #53

    Doberman dog posing next to a tattoo of a dog in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

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    #54

    Small brown dog sitting on dark asphalt at night

    notmyanimal Report

    1point
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    #55

    Chihuahua dog giving a high five to a human finger in silly animal pictures

    notmyanimal Report

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    #56

    Dolphin looking through window at pasta buffet trays with various sauces

    notmyanimal Report

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    #57

    Cat sitting on bed in a beam of light from a window

    notmyanimal Report

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    #58

    Peacock standing next to a black car showing its reflection

    notmyanimal Report

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    #59

    Playful cat sitting on a dog lying on a checkered blanket

    notmyanimal Report

    1point
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    #60

    Silly animal picture of a dog seen through a pretzel held in front of its face

    notmyanimal Report

    1point
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