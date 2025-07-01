We usually brush off creepy or weird messages in our inboxes or social media comments, but what happens when those bizarre notes show up in real life? Today, we’ve rounded up some of the strangest handwritten messages people have stumbled upon.From threatening scribbles taped to windshields to hilariously passive-aggressive post-its in shared bathrooms, these notes are as unforgettable as they are unsettling. Whether they make you chuckle, cringe, or glance nervously over your shoulder, one thing’s for sure: they’ll stick with you. Keep scrolling… if you dare.

#1 Somebody Left A Stack Of 1’s In My Tip Jar. This Note Was Hidden Between The Bills Share icon

#2 Note I Found In The Fridge At Work Share icon

#3 Portland Man Found His Tires Slashed, And This Note On His Car Share icon

Instant messaging has made it incredibly easy to stay connected with loved ones, no matter the distance. Platforms like WhatsApp now see over two billion users each month as of February 2025, making it one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide. You can text, send photos, share voice notes, and even call—all in an instant. And if someone gets too annoying or bizarre, there’s a simple fix. One tap and block, and you’re free of strange messages. Digital life does have its perks. ADVERTISEMENT But when it comes to old-school communication like letters and packages, things aren’t that simple. There’s no ‘block’ button for a suspicious parcel. Some people throw unwanted deliveries away. Others? They snap a photo and share it online for the world to guess what’s inside. It’s fascinating how physical mail still carries stories—some sweet, some odd, some deeply puzzling. And if anyone knows this world well, it’s the people who deliver them.

#4 Found This Note Taped Under A Panel In This Storage Cabinet, Previous Owner Just Trolling Me? Share icon

#5 Nasty Neighbor Has Knocked On Our Door And Now Leaving Notes Over A Baby Crying. I Don’t Have A Baby Share icon

#6 Someone Keeps Leaving Creepy Notes At My Door Share icon The writing seems off. I left a note on my door saying it’s weird to leave notes like these and it’s gone now so they better take a hint.



To understand this world better, Bored Panda spoke with Lokesh Shinde, a postman with over 20 years of experience. “Nowadays, we even get packages without full addresses,” he begins with a smile. “But we know our areas well. So, we still manage to find the right homes.” If something lands at the wrong house, most people return it. “That sense of trust still exists.” Of course, not everything we deliver is normal,” Lokesh says, shaking his head. “Once, I had to deliver a breakup letter sent by Speed Post.” It was marked “Urgent: Emotional” and sealed like government papers. “The girl’s father read it first,” he chuckles. “Next day, he told me, ‘Some things are better left unsent.’ I didn’t know whether to laugh or apologize.”

#7 Someone Put This On My Windshield In The Wilderness Share icon My classmates and I were going our water sampling at a state river. We came back to the car (there weren’t a lot of people in the parking lot) and didn’t even notice the note until we got back to campus and a security guard mentioned it. We thought it was a ticket and were more concerned about the fact that it’s some random usb drive with a note talking about falsehoods. Obviously, we are not opening it, and it’s probably something about a cult, but it is interesting. Does anyone know where it’s from or what might be on it?



#8 Custodian Not To Be Messed With Share icon

#9 My GF's (24f) Mom's Male Friend Keeps Taking Her Thongs And Leaving Notes Share icon The note says: "Fayth, hey so hope you don’t mind but I borrowed a thong. I like doing weird things, but thanks."





So, a little context. The girlfriend's mom is known as big mama around here, she knows literally everyone... Her house is open to anyone to come over, grab food, sleep, whatever... The girlfriend's room is upstairs and is usually always locked, and she told me about this note that this guy left last night.

I asked her how he got into her room to get them, and she thinks he got them from the dirty clothes downstairs while she was talking to him while cooking. Her mom's currently in jail till April and yeah.

She has no prior knowledge of this guy cross dressing, and the reason I'm so chill about it is because what does freaking out do lol? It's messed up, but my dark sense of humor kinda thinks it's funny in a sick way. But I just don't really know if I should do anything or just let this play out, and just tell her mom when she gets out, or what, which I mean that's pretty much my plan. The guys are also like 43 years old.





So, do I just confront this guy and tell him to stop, or do we buy him his own thongs... I can safely say I've never come across something like this, but the gf is getting kinda annoyed.



Some senders love playing games. “There was this one package that had a scribbled note: ‘Deliver only if your name starts with L.’” Lucky for the sender, Lokesh fits the bill. “So I handed it over, and the guy smiled and said, ‘You’ve passed the test.’” No explanation followed. “I left that doorstep with more questions than answers,” Lokesh admits.

#10 Creepy Note Inside Townhouse Closet Share icon

#11 Found An Old Torn Up Note In A Pile Of Hair Share icon Today, I was organizing my bathroom cabinet and found something strange. There is a missing panel on the side of the cabinet, so I shined my flashlight in the hole to see if anything had fallen back there, and found this little pile of hair and paper. When I took it out, I was intrigued and started trying to piece the fragments together. There are definitely some pieces missing, and others were damaged beyond recognition, but I feel like I can say without a doubt that it was a death note. I have no idea who could have written it, or how it's been there as long as it has without being noticed. My restless mind craves more answers, but this is likely a mystery I won't be able to solve.. All I can do is hope that whoever wrote it, had changed their mind and is living a better, happier life now.



#12 Weird Note Found In With Other Napkins Share icon

Other times, the weirdness is wrapped in emotion. “Once I delivered a small box filled with stones,” he recalls. Taped to it was a note that said, ‘This is how my heart feels.’” Lokesh took it to the woman on the label. She looked at the box and said, “Second one this week.” “I guess some people deal with breakups by sending heavy messages,” he adds.

#13 Weird Note Written On The Bill I Got Back, All Other Bills Are Normal Share icon

#14 This “Sweet” Note From My Deliveroo Driver Comes Across A Bit Sinister Share icon

#15 My Neighbor Came Home To This Note On Her Door Share icon

“And then, some deliveries are just… creepy,” Lokesh says, a little more serious now. “There was a parcel wrapped in black cloth with no sender info. Just a red ink heart on the label.” He pauses, remembering. “I didn’t open it, of course. Just delivered it and moved on.” But that image stuck with him longer than he expected. Not everything is fun and games. Suspicion can sometimes outweigh the strange. “Once I received a box that buzzed softly. It sounded like a toy or gadget,” he says. “It was addressed properly but something felt off.” Lokesh didn’t take chances—he flagged it for inspection. “You can’t be too careful these days,” he says. “We’re trained to report things that feel unsafe.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 "I Bet You Sweat Glitter" Note Share icon

#17 What Is Wrong With People? Open Your Own Mail Share icon

#18 Let's Bring The Kids In To This Share icon

“If a parcel smells funny or feels unusually heavy for its size, we notify the office,” Lokesh explains. “Sometimes it’s harmless—just a box of spices or batteries. But once, a package leaking red liquid turned out to be spilled sindoor from a wedding set. Still, it gave us all a heart attack for a moment,” he laughs. “You learn to expect the unexpected.”

#19 Found In My Sleepy Little Town In Montana Share icon

#20 My Friend Was Confronted With A Threatening Note At A Guest House In Tokyo Share icon

#21 Yet Another Creepy Regular Share icon (Crossed out my name for privacy reasons) This regular customer at my store comes in every single night that i am working (typically closing shifts); Sitting in the same spot every night, in a perfect position to stare me down, and he has just recently begun leaving me notes on the table just before i lock the doors for the night. He has been frequenting my store for close to two years now… A few months back, he found my Instagram account and even commented on one of my posts. He still views all of my stories and likes all of my posts (He has since been blocked). The other day he told me I looked “gorgeous” when I passed by him in the hallway outside of our store (We are attached to a bigger building). But yeah, this note gave me the ICK! So I wanted to share lol. Yes, I have notified my SM. Not my first creepy regular by any means, but just be aware of who is frequenting your store. Stay safe out there, guys!



Some customers are dramatic about returns too. “One woman sent a gift and it came back unopened. She returned that return package with a sticky note saying, ‘Your loss.’” Lokesh had to deliver both times. “I felt like a middleman in a soap opera,” he jokes. “But hey, if it fits in a box, it becomes my business.” But Lokesh does have one important message for senders. “Be mindful of what you ship,” he says. “Every delivery takes time, effort, and manpower.” Wasting resources on prank packages or senseless items can be frustrating. “We’re here to help, not to chase ghost addresses or decode riddles,” he adds. “A little thought goes a long way.”

#22 My Mother In Law Started Going Through The 1st Stages Of Dementia In 2013. She Use To Write Notes And I Found One. Creeped Me Out For Sure Share icon

#23 Disturbing Note That Fell Out Of A Book When I Was Moving A Bookshelf. No Idea Where It Came From - I Don’t Recognize The Handwriting Share icon

#24 Left On My Sister’s Windshield… Who Is From Asheville, But Has South Carolina Plates… Stay Classy Asheville Share icon

In all his years, Lokesh has seen it all: strange, sweet, creepy, and confusing. “Every parcel has a story behind it,” he says with a grin. Some are funny, others emotional, and a few downright puzzling. But it’s this unpredictability that makes his job more than just routine. “At the end of the day, I’m delivering more than packages,” he says. “I’m delivering slices of people’s lives.”

#25 I Found This At A Park In Kent, Washington. Years Ago, 2019 Actually. Was Never Able To Find The User. Probably Some Troll Share icon

#26 This Was Half Way Shoved Into My Locker At School Share icon

#27 Found This Note Under My Wiper. There Is A Lot Of Weird Going On Here Share icon

Well, these posts definitely showcased some of the creepiest notes and messages people have ever received. Did any of them send a chill down your spine? Or maybe reminded you of something you've experienced? Share your most bizarre or unsettling delivery stories in the comments—we're all ears (and a little spooked)!

#28 Eerie Note That Blew Into My Garden Share icon

#29 Found When Returning From Work Today Share icon

#30 I Wonder How Many "Wee Models" This Dude Actually Has Share icon

#31 Note Some Girl At The Mental Hospital Gave Me Share icon

#32 Imagine Having The Audacity To Walk Barefoot In Your Own Apartment Share icon

#33 Had Groceries Delivered To Apartment Door While In The Loo, Went Out A Few Minutes Later To Get It And Someone Stole The Groceries And Left This Note Share icon To steal the groceries is one thing, but to take time and write a note is almost impressive, if not infuriating.



#34 This Note Left On My Car Share icon

#35 Creepy Note On Doorstep Share icon I recently moved about an hour south of the town I’ve lived in for the last ten years- so anyone I know lives about an hour away. Last night I get home around 9pm from meeting friends after work. I was on my bike and needed a few things from the store, so I parked the bike, got my car keys, and drove off- around 9:15pm. I get home at 9:45pm and see this note lying on my doorstep. I was gone for such a small window of time that I have to imagine it was someone watching my movements. I don’t really know anyone in my neighborhood and I live alone. I’m trying to laugh it off- but it still feels a bit creepy.



#36 Found On My Car After Parking On The Street In A Perfectly Legal Spot. “You Know That Someone Parks Here On A Regular. Stay In Your Lane, Don’t Be The Person” Share icon

#37 Weird Note Left By Customer At Work. Numerals Translate To 1776 Share icon

#38 A Dollar I Got At Work Today. The Year Is 1981 And The Numbers Don't Have Area Codes Share icon

#39 I Should Have Transferred To Ohio State Share icon

#40 Someone Hit My Parked Car Yesterday. At Least They Were Nice Enough To Leave A Note Share icon I finished work yesterday and returned to my car only to find it with the front end pushed in and scratched with this note under the wipers.



#41 Analyze Creepy Man’s Love Note Share icon This stalker dude came into my work and gave me these scary-looking cookies and a note! :)) I’m curious as to what his handwriting says about him.



#42 Creepy Note Found In Pisgah National Forest Share icon Was hiking with some friends at Hawksbill Mountain and found this note pinned to a tree behind a dead leaf. Really creeped us out. We could only find some records of similar notes in Pennsylvania. Does anyone have any context?



#43 This Poorly Written Letter From My Passive Aggressive Neighbor Telling Me To Remove My 'Legally-Owned' Plants From My Property Share icon

#44 My Work Doesn’t Allow You To Use A Toilet As A Toilet Share icon

#45 Got This Note On My Door For My Pup. I Have Had Him For 9 Months And They Just Now Have Said Something. I Also Work From Home So This Is Definitely Not True. He’s Silent When I Am Home Share icon

#46 I Found A Small Note Inside My Pillow. It Was Wrapped With Tape Into A Small Capsule Size Share icon

#47 The Person Who's Been Distributing These Stickers Around The Greater Reykjavik Area Over The Last Few Days Share icon

#48 This Person Has Parked Their Old Sedan In My Reserved Spot Multiple Times. I Finally Left A Note That Said “Please Remember That This Spot Is Reserved And Someone Else Parks Here” Share icon I technically lifted the windshield wiper to fit the note under. Other than that I didn’t touch anything. Then I hopped in the shower. Two minutes later I hear banging on my door, and then heavy beating. I called my complex’s courtesy officer and considered calling the cops. Then I got this note.

#49 It Ain't A Note-Pad Share icon

#50 Neighbor Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Parallel To Him On Opposite(!) Side Of Street Share icon I live in a quiet residential neighborhood. Our streets are narrow, but plenty of space for people to park on both sides of the street.



This showed up my daughter’s friend’s car this morning.



The neighbor has taken it to be his personal mission to put notes on anyone’s car that parks across the street from him.



He approached my girlfriend after sitting in his car and waiting 15 minutes for her to finish a phone call… interrogating her about where she lives, and saying he never wants to see her parked there again.



The dude is in his early 50s. He’s never said anything to me directly.



Any advice on the best way to tell this guy to buzz off? I’m inclined to just go knock and tell him I’m going to continue allowing my guests to park in front of my house, and take it from there.



#51 This Note Was Left On The Front Door Of A Coffee Shop In My Hometown. It’s Been Framed And On Display For Almost 20 Years Now Share icon

#52 A Lovely Note. Happened To Me Once, So I Can Relate Share icon

#53 I Found This Creepy Note In The Car Park At Work Today Share icon

#54 Found This Sticky Note Inside The Desk Drawer Of A Room In A Decommissioned State Hospital Share icon I was on a film shoot that used a decommissioned state facility as a location. I opened the drawer of the desk I was sitting at and found this sticky note in it.



#55 Racism? Sexualization Of Minors? Wtf? Share icon

#56 Neighbor Took Delivery Of A Package That Our Business Purchased, Used The Contents, And Now Wants Us To Pay For The Scraps. Dafuq? Share icon

#57 Arrived Home To My Amazon Package Opened With A Note That Wasn’t Signed. This Isn’t The First Time Either Share icon

#58 Am I Out Of Order In This Situation? Share icon I dropped my daughter off at her Saturday morning club and had an hour, so I thought I’d treat myself to breakfast at a decent cafe. One customer was having a FaceTime conversation, at the top of her voice, and with the phone turned all the way up. Most people kept their heads down, but she kept staring at me, as if challenging me to say something. Of course, I did the incredibly British thing of averting my eyes and seething silently. It got to a point where I went and sat at an outside table while I waited for my food. After 5 minutes or so, the customer left, and I went back inside. A couple of minutes later, she came back inside, asked for tap water, took two tables up again, and started her FaceTime conversation up again. When my food arrived I took it outside to eat there. When she left a second time, she came and put the above note on the table in front of me. I think the only thing I did wrong was not say something directly about her behaviour being inappropriate, even rude, for the situation.



#59 Neighbour Thinks I Should Be Ashamed And Embarassed Of Myself For Parking On The Street In Front Of Their Home Share icon

#60 I Found This Creepy Note At Amazon Where I Work. It Was Posted On A Vending Machine Share icon

#61 Note Left On Ambulance Windshield While They Were Responding To An Emergency Share icon

#62 A Note Taped To The Door Of The Trash Room In Our Apartment Building… Share icon

#63 Amazon Package Was Dropped Off Outside At 7am; Someone Opened It And Stole The Contents Then Left This Scam Support Note Share icon Not the end of the world, of course, the stuff will get replaced, but it’s annoying. The scam support more is especially unpleasant.



#64 James Is In Trouble Share icon

#65 2nd Note In A Few Months Left On My Work Desk In Months. Creepy Share icon

#66 Weird Note I Found In Woods Share icon