That’s exactly what Redditors were curious about when they asked parents to share the creepiest things their kids had ever revealed about their invisible playmates. The stories they got in return ranged from hilariously strange to full-on horror movie territory.

#1 My daughter had two imaginary friends when she was about 8. The first one's name was Lucy. Apparently she had asthma and one day we were driving in the car with the windows down. It was summer and the AC wasn't working so it was pretty hot. My daughter was sitting in the front seat and she said Lucy was sitting on the floor between her legs. All of sudden she's screaming and crying because Lucy had an asthma attack and died because she was so hot.



She got a replacement friend. Her name was Keeshe, and according to my daughter, she was Japanese and Jamaican. Well Keeshe was mean and she used to bite people so my daughter said she had to "get rid of her." Whatever that meant.

#2 My brother had an imaginary friend called Everly. Whenever we got into the car my mum also had to put the seat belt on him. Extra icecream's were bought for him as well as extra breakfast, lunches and dinners dished up. Looking back I think my brother was just a greedy b*****d.

#3 I heard from my parents that I had an imaginary friend named Robert, apparently he had died in a fire. I don't remember this but my parents told me that I would stare at our fireplace in the winter and say "Turn it off, Robert doesn't like fire." and "Robert said fire burns." I would say some really creepy stuff.

#4 When my daughter was around 4 she had an imaginary friend named Jack that lived under our back porch. He liked to shove sticks down people's throats. I told her that maybe Jack wasn't the nicest person to hang out with!!

#5 My daughter had started having an imaginary friend named Riley shortly after we moved into an apartment. It was all cute until she told me he died because his mommy was a bad person. A few months later I met an upstairs neighbor who told me a few tenants ago there was a lady who killed her son named Riley. I had chills.

#6 Me as a kid had multiple. The memorable..



1. Gogonagi. Gogonagi was a 9 foot long rat. I got the idea from a movie that I have never been able to find again.



2. Silly Beaver. Silly Beaver use to jump in my head and I would jump around hitting the side of my head shouting "silly beaver silly beaver get out of my head". This gave my father nightmares.



3. Soggy. Soggy lives in a pond. He had a very wide smile..bc somone made it with a blade. Soggy may actually have been a ghost.

#7 Not a parent, but my sister's imaginary friend died in a hunting incident. "Mr. Nobody" was accidentally shot, due to the fact that he was invisible.

#8 My daughter used to chat away to nothing looking at the end of the bed. Quite some time later (months), she said she missed her friend. Asked her who she was talking about and she says the boy that used to sit and the end of her bed and talk to her.



She also knew the name of my cat who died before she was born and we are sure no one told her.

#9 I didnt remember this until my mother reminded me and then the memories came pouring in...



About 3 or 4 yrs old. I used to see a woman's face appear in the ceiling, or she would appear full-bodied in the strangest places. She had black hair, fair skin, reddest lips, green eyes and wore white.



She would usually only appear in my bedroom in the ceiling or sitting above the curtains. One time i saw her sitting on the bonnet of the car when we were driving... i would always freak out when i saw her.



My mum was kinda superstitious so she told me to ask it to leave me alone. It didnt come back for a while. Then maybe year or so later my mother asked me if i had seen it lately, i decided to see if it would come back so i called out for it. It returned. I told my mother and she told me to ask it what it wanted. I did and it answered it was just watching.. i never saw it again after that, but i like to think my countless near-death experiences have been narrowly avoided thanks to this being.

#10 When I was about four, I had an imaginary friend named Chuck. One day I started screaming because I saw my dad run Chuck over with the lawnmower.



About a year later, my brother grabbed some hamburger off the shelf in the supermarket and had me sound out the sticker on the front: GROUND CHUCK.



My brother is ten years older than me. I’m 40now, he’s 50, and he’s still a d**k.

#11 My sister had two imaginary friends who ran off to Africa together wander how they're doing now.

#12 I have a funny, not a creepy, imaginary friend story. For years my son had an imaginary friend name Effie. Effie was a robot with a tail.



When he was probably 4 or so, he told us that Effie's mom had come for a visit. When I asked him what Effie's mom's name was, he thought for a minute, and responded matter-of-factly, "Mother Ef".



I nearly died of laughter. He had no idea that mother ef had actual meaning, to him it was a clever name he thought up all his own.

#13 My daughter had a man who she called “ghost bob”. She said he hung out in the corner of her room.



My grandfather was named Robert, who I called Grandpa Bob. I was very close to him and he died of lung cancer when I was 13.

#14 When my daughter was eight, My wife went to wake her up for school. Her window was open, so she asked if she was hot last night. She replied:



“No my friend Fred comes over, and he takes pictures with me at night.”



Instantly my wife goes into panic mode. She asks her teacher about anyone named Fred in class or any teachers with that name, nope. Therefore, she asks for more details about Fred. My daughter then pulls out all the letters he’s written her. Well, the letters are in her handwriting, so you could easily tell he was fake.



Ohthankgod crisis averted.

#15 My imaginary friend was Michael Myers. Which I'm sure is pretty creepy as they were both young children themselves when the first one came out. Although, they knew that my intentions were pure in that I just wanted to give the man a friend. My child brain thought that maybe he hurt people because he didn't have friends (considering he tried killing a group of friends in the first movie).



Also had an imaginary friend that was literally a skeleton. His name was Mister Bones and he had a wife, Misses Bones, who was a skeleton but she wore a bow on her head. Again, parents were very accepting about such odd choice in friends. My parents still have all the drawings I did of them and their adventures.

#16 When my daughter was younger between 2-3 years old, she carried around a headless ken doll she put a dress on, she call him Louis. It’s the only toy she named, she didn’t know anyone named Louis, I don’t know where she got the name, or even decided to name the doll.

#17 When my daughter was younger, she had an imaginary friend called Hunan Watjackson. He came with us everywhere for months. One day I asked her where he was. She informed me he tried to kiss her, so she sliced him with a knife and he was buried under our floor.

#18 My son used to start screaming at night about a lady with dark curly hair in his room, he was about 4. He said she wanted to tickle him and kept telling him to relax. We assumed it was a recurring nightmare and brushed it off but then he started telling me he couldn’t go in the living room because she came out of the wall there during the day. It really started impacting our everyday life. We even asked a therapist about dealing with it but it still continued. A month or so later we moved (unrelated) and it stopped. I asked him about it casually so I wouldn’t freak him out and he said she was sitting on the floor in the hall outside our apartment door. She had asked him if she could come in and he said no. No more episodes after that. I don’t believe in the supernatural but that creeped me right out.

#19 Very late to the party but I never get to tell this. I still get chills thinking about it. I was young. Old enough to function on my own, but too young to properly remember, around 3 or 4 I think. My dad told me the story. He said I had an imaginary friend named Jebby. He would visit me in my room at night. Sometimes during the day. But he would always be in my room. Calling me to him if I wasn't already in there.



The way I described him to my dad was, he was in all black. A big black coat covering him and a black hat pulled over his face. You could see he had red eyes. He only had a couple parts of him you could actually see not covered by the coat. I always said, "he has wings and a tail, but he couldn't fly. And his tail was a snake."



He did want something. Everytime he was there, my dad said he wanted me to hang out with him and help him find his book. No one knows what book he was looking for. He just apparently had a book in our apartment that he had to find. My dad said I refused a lot. I wasn't scared, I just didn't feel like helping him. Like turning down a friend or family.



One day, my mom took me to the book store and I picked out a book. I can't really remember it well, but I remember I loved it and went to sleep with it in my bed that same night I got it. It was gone the next morning. We never found it. We moved out eventually too, and it just wasn't there anymore. And there were no more Jebby incidents after that.

#20 My daughter had an imaginary friend named Winnie. Winnie started out pretty harmless. Winnie was very small and could fit into a two year olds pockets so we had to be weary of where we sat. I nearly sat on Winnie several times when I would have to use the restroom. Then Winnie began to kind of scare the s**t out of me (it’s at this time I began to believe Winnie was a demon). Just weird things happened in the apartment to just the adults in the place. Well when we were moving to our house I told my then 3 year old daughter that Winnie couldn’t come with us and she just said “ok Mommy”. We moved and have lived happily ever after since then. Winnie free for 21.5 years.

#21 When I was little I had an imaginary friend named Grape. My parents told me that I believed he lived underneath the floor in my room. I remember him being a dark purple silhouette, but I have no idea if that’s a false memory or not.

#22 In this story, I was the kid.



It all happened when I was like 5/6 years old and my mom signed me in a kindergarten, I don’t really feel that I wanna continue telling from my perspective, because I forgot about this story happening. I asked my mom to tell me some crazy stories about an imaginary friends, so I’ll continue from my mom’s perspective.



My daughter was always so positive and friendly, so I thought that it will be a great idea to sigh her up in a kindergarten, she was like 6/7 and was really lonely because none of our neighbors or my friends had kids her age, so she had like no friends. She didn’t really want to go in kindergarten, she said that she was better on her own, but the same day after picking her up she told me so many stories about her new friends and stuff they done in kindergarten, but then she started telling me a story about her new friends introducing her to a girl named "Emily" (or something like that, I don’t quite remember), she was talking about Emily being so perfect and kind, she said that Emily was the best kid in their group. I thought that it’s really nice that my daughter got in a group with such a pure child. My daughter continued to tell me stories about Emily every day I picked her up, she was really happy about having Emily in her group. But then, in the end of the year when I asked their teacher about Emily she just giggled and then said "Oh, your daughter told you everything about her? She doesn’t exist, she’s an imaginary friend to the group". I really didn’t know how to answer their teacher, so I just giggled with her and said something like "Now it explains everything, thanks" and went to my daughter because she called me.



But the thing about this is that nobody know who first created Emily, not even the teachers, she just existed from the beginning.

#23 I have told this story before but the creepiest thing about my son’s imaginary friend was that he was so...lame. My son said he had a triangle as a head and square as a body and lived behind one of our chairs in “his apartment”.



His name was Gale and he always had problems at work and a boring job. Eventually he got married and had to work more because of his wife. They are eventually had three or four imaginary children and still lived lived in the tiny imaginary apartment. Gale

kept his imaginary lame job and had to deal with his wife and kids.



I felt bad for the guy.

#24 As a little kid, I remember hearing about imaginary friends for the first time, so I wanted one. Turns out an imaginary friend isn't something you just come up with to fit in with others or for you to conjure up when bored. I just thought I had to fit into standards, my mum wasn't a fan of timmy the balloon boy.

#25 My kid had an imaginary friend named Kenya. She was a pretty great imaginary friend. One day, my daughter casually mentioned that Kenya is dead and likes to visit her.

#26 I had 2 imaginary friends. Sacos and pacos. They were a blue square and a yellow triangle. Then one day someone called our house asking for Pacos. It was just a wrong number for a Paco but my dad busted out laughing thinking it was a prank call.

#27 Warning! Abit nsfw.



Not a parent. More like a baby sitter. But I baby sit this girl who was pretty chill, she said she had a imaginary friend that liked to eat rocks. I thought it was okay until the girl told me that her imaginary friend would go to her parents in there sleep and s**t the rocks out into there mouths.



Honestly I that was the most funniest/terrifying thing ever. I had to tell the girl maybe she should get some new friends.

#28 My son (then around 2) slept in bed with us for a while. Before he fell asleep he would ask me to tell the lady standing near our closet to go away and that she was bothering him. At first I kind of dismissed it but it kept happening so I started to ask ‘the lady’ to leave so my son could sleep. One night he replied that she said that she was there to keep him safe and watch him play. After that he started waking up almost every hour during the night, it went on for so long that I actually told ‘the lady’ to f*#k off. She never returned at night but he then started to talk to her during the day.



Shortly after he started telling me that I wasn’t his first mommy and that he wanted to see his other mommy. He kept asking for his other mommy and his brother (he only has a sister in ‘real life’). He is 5years old now and came to me the other day stating that he can remember what it looked like inside my tummy when he was still a tiny baby. He then went on to describe very realistic scenes and things that he heard while inside of me.



Don’t know if I should be creeped out or embrace his experiences.

#29 My mother and grandmother believed them to be an imaginary friend but I never though fo them that way. They didn’t have a name at all and she looked like the girl from the ring even though I don’t think I ever saw it? I saw her first in a scary movie because my older cousin and uncle were flipping through channels and me being the child I was stared at the screen. I would see her outside of the screen afterwards and I’d talk and play with her to keep her pleased because she would be rather bossy and I was afraid she’d hurt me.

#30 My dad told me a story about his imaginary friend he had when he was a kid.

He lived on a farm pretty much all of his life, but when he was 8 he had an imaginary friend with no name, he was blue with big eyes and hung around the outskirts of the farm.

He only started seeing him after his mom died of MS and his father became an alcoholic. He stopped seeing him around 13.

#31 When my older daughter was two or three, she used to have a couple of imaginary friends, Dodo and DeeDee. They were typical imaginary friends. She would talk to them and play with them, and tell me about their lives.



Then one day, when she was about three, she was talking on her play phone when I walked into the room. She "hung up" her phone and said to me (with a completely flat voice and deadpan expression): "The Evil is coming."



It scared the s**t out of me. She seriously had an imaginary friend named "The Evil".



Turns out The Evil was actually a pretty nice friend, she just had an unfortunate name.

#32 Not an imaginary friend, but when I was three I told my mom about the face that looked inside my window every night, and how I let him in every night and we would cuddle in my bed.



She didn't realize I was talking about our cat.



Edit: I GET IT. NIGHT MAN.

#33 When my brother was little he acted like he had angels talking to him every second. One day my mom overheard him say,



"I can't k**l him! He's my only dad!".

#34 My little brother's imaginary friend, Roger, lived under our coffee table. Roger had a wife and 9 kids. Roger and his family lived peacefully alongside us for three years. One day, my little brother announced that Roger wouldn't be around anymore, since he shot and killed him and his whole family. I don't know if he remembers any of this, but his genuine lack of remorse was very disturbing.

#35 My brother had an invisible friend named Tony Rygel. He was 6 inches tall and was elderly. One day we found my brother crying in his room. Apparently Tony Rygel had passed away in his sleep. We buried him in a shoe box in the backyard. So basically we had a funeral, complete with a moment of silence, for an empty shoebox.

#36 An exchange between one of the students ( 5 years old) in my student teaching placement and myself:



Me: What do you want to write about?



Her: Jack



Me: Oh? Who's Jack?



Her: He's my invisible friend.



Me: Oh, ok, tell me something about Jack.



Her: He's dead.

#37 My little brother used to talk about a woman who would visit his room at night.

He said she wore a red dress, that her name was Frannie and that she would sing to him....and that she floats.

Well I actually had a relative who died years before he was born named Fannie and her favorite color was red and I think she was buried in a red dress. When we showed him a picture of her he said that was who was visiting him.



He also said a man named Jacob who dressed like a lumber jack slept in my bed.

#38 Not an imaginary friend but this was back in the 80's when my daughter was 3. We were watching MTV(back then it was cool and played back to back videos). The Bangles "Walk Like an Egyptian" came on and my daughter just stood there staring at it. When the video was done she turned to me and said, "We didn't sing or dress that way back then." Slightly amused I laughed and asked her to sing for me the way the Egyptian's sang back then. She proceeded to sing a strange tune in a haunting melody that sent chills down our spine. Later she drew a picture of 'her dress' and I started crying. It was too ancient and intricate to be b******t.

Edit: Redditors, it's been 23 years. I did not save the picture. We didn't have iphones or imgur like you young whippersnappers do. Thanks for the upvotes!

#39 My imaginary friend hated Asians and my parents were worried about me for a bit there.

#40 When I was about 4, I had an imaginary friend named Bomba. I remember pretty well that he wore a purple turban and had darker skin.

I made my mom set a place for him at the dinner table and scootched to the edge of my bed every night to make room for him for months.



For my dads birthday that summer, my parents had a party. We had a small pool, and by this point I was allowed to be in the shallow end with my water wings if an adult was watching me. With the adults all distracted, though, I decided to break the rules and go in without my wings or supervision.



Someone noticed me underwater pretty soon after, head under but my legs kicking toward the edge. My dad jumped in, fully clothed, and pulled me out. Fuss ensued. When it was clear I was alright, the first thing I said to my mom was "Bomba told me to just keep kicking. That I'd make it to the edge if I just kept kicking."



The next day, when my mom was setting the table, I stopped her when I saw her set Bomba's place. He was gone and I guess I stopped speaking of him after that.



TL;DR - my imaginary friend saved my life then dipped out.

#41 Talking to a six-year-old boy in my placement classroom:



* boy is working on his schoolwork and talking to something/someone that is by his side, but there's nothing there *



Boy: "Stop it, stop it, I'm trying to do work"



Me: "_____, what's going on?"



*says in a deep, dark, forceful whisper:*



Boy: ".....I've been having these fantasies for fifteen years, and I'm sick of it!".

#42 I had lots of imaginary friends when I moved to a new country. Since I didnt at all have any real friends, I made up friends. But just like me, they were afraid of being rejected, and laughed at. I had this vision that all the people that were mean to us will go to hell and burn.



My grandmom had no idea of these friends. Once when we were sitting,eating dinner (my parents were out somewhere) I said something along the lines of :



"Hey, are you not hungry ? Eat now!" Mind you I was also staring at an empty chair.



My grandmom looked at me weirdly thinking I was talking to her, but before she managed to ask me anything I spoke again



"Eat up, Thomas, they might be laughing now. But they wont be laughing once they're all on fire!" And I resumed eating.



Oh the look on my grandmoms face. For a whole year she tried proving to my mom that I was possesed by the devil!



**TL;DR** nobody laughs once I turn them to ashes.

#43 When my niece was 2, her grandfather (my father) died. A few months later, she started the phase of talking to herself, imaginary friends and such. One day, I asked her who she was talking to. She replied "I'm talking to The Man." I asked what The Man looked like, and she described my Dad perfectly. I asked if he had a name, and she gave my father's name, even though she only knew him as 'Grandpa.'



The creepiest part was when she told my mother that The Man told her where his lost wedding ring was, which she had been looking for since he passed. It was right where she said.

#44 My time to shine



my parents told me this story but now i am gonna tell it to you.



A little after i was born, my sister Julia had an imaginary friend named Jessica. She was Julia's friend for a long time, when things started to get a little weird. At first my parents shrugged it off as a normal occurrence, but after a while they began to believe that our house was haunted .



One night as my parents put me (about one years old) to sleep, i begin to cry and point at the corner, my mom was still in there and began to try to comfort me, but i continued to cry and point at the same corner. All of the sudden, my sister walks into my room and points at the corner and yells "Jessica stop it"!



Immediately i stop crying and Julia says like it is completely normal that "Sometimes Jessica likes to put on scary masks and scare people". My mom who was understandably freaked out stammers to my sister "Tell Jessica that if she cant play nice, she cant play here at all".



A couple weeks go by and Julia tells my Mom that "Her eyes turn green when she is mad and her voice gets deeper". My Mom didn't know how to respond to this and just said "ok...."



Eventually Julia outgrows her "imaginary" friend and stops playing with her.



A year and a half later my little sister Abbey begins to talk, she then goes on to tell us about her friend that no one else can see. She then tells my mom about how her eyes turn green when she is upset. I remember this distinctly because she dropped a pan and it scared me. She asked Abbey what her name was and she said



"Jessica..."



Edit: yes I understand that it is a possibility that Julia told abbey, there was alot more creepy s**t going on, I'm gonna call my mom and see if there is any other stuff

that was going on that I can tell you about



Edit: I wish I could make up stories like this, I'd be making a lot more money



Edit: just talked to my my mum, she said stuff would be in a different spot, like the T.V remote would be in the backyard or the dog food would be in the bathroom. She said she assumed it was me and my sisters



Edit: Abbey confirms that s**t would move by its self.



Edit: Julia is reluctant to talk about it, I'll get back to you though



Edit: I realized I didn't mention this before, I have a seven month old sister. I'm scared she is gonna have a friend named Jessica.

#45 About a year ago, my 4 yr old niece started talking to her imaginary friend Michael Jackson. He was with us all the time...tea parties and over our phone conversations. It was always hilarious to see a strangers reaction when she would yell in the store "Michael Jackson is calling!", as she would whip out her play phone. He has since been replaced by Prince Eric, who is a little b***h if you ask me.

#46 I've posted this story some where before, but my cousin, when she was 5, and I was 17, had a stuffed rabbit that she talked to and carried everywhere.



One day she was asleep on the couch while I was watching her, and she woke up and started yelling at her rabbit for no reason. One minute she was knocked out, the next, she's awake, glaring at her rabbit, yelling, "No! You can't do that! That's bad! Don't do it!" repeatedly. I asked her what was wrong, tried to get her to stop, but she wouldn't listen. I finally just took the rabbit up to her room, and when I came back down she was asleep on the couch again. F**k whatever that rabbit was planning on doing.

#47 I stole my user name from my 6 year old niece. It was the name of her imaginary friend. She said he was a very bad man.

#48 "I see him when I look at the mirror when it gets dark.".

#49 My four year old has a horde of imaginary friends who are constantly moving out to the nearby city she's obsessed with, moving back to our house, dying, and killing each other. The most notable one is Blueberry, who I was first introduced to by her telling me that someone had been biting her butt and it hurt. Thankfully, we were already under quarantine, so we were able to figure out pretty quickly that she was talking about an imaginary friend. Blueberry is a "bad guy" who likes to bite and hurt people. He's been responsible for killing most of her other imaginary friends at some point or another (but they get better). Boomdeyada, Strawberry, and Julia are other fairly consistent names, although the traits are inconsistently applied and I think she forgets who she said did what, but Blueberry gets by far the most air time. Interestingly, she sometimes tries to redeem Blueberry and make him a good guy, but he always goes back to biting people eventually. She's always really happy and excited when she talks about them, even Blueberry biting people. Whenever she says that an imaginary friend died, she's really matter-of-fact about it, although sometimes she's a bit sad, but then she goes back to running around. I should write all this down for her.



I had an imaginary friend or three when I was a kid too, but I really can't remember anything about them now.

#50 Sunny is my imaginary friend . Sunny always wins every race, just by a few steps. My daughter did not arrive on this earth with her own imaginary friend so I told my daughter she could have Sunny. I remember watching my daughter grabbing Sunny by her hair and screaming; “I WIN!”.

#51 I never had an imaginary friend either. Had some ghosts pay me a visit, but they never hung around long.



However, my boyfriend from high school had an imaginary friend named Terrible Eater. He was a man sized centipede who ate tables. Sorry Matt, the cat’s out of the bag now.

#52 My sisters imaginary friend jumped off a bridge lmfao.

#53 I don’t know if this counts, but my sister has schizophrenia and tells our mom the voice’s name is Lester.

#54 My imaginary friends were a*****e towards one another. They'd punch, bite, shoot one another and then I'd imagined they were toddlers as punishment for their behavior.

#55 I don't remember, but my parents told me when I was around five years old (1980), I had an imaginary friend named Nickeldemus. That's how it was pronounced. I told them he was a time traveller.

#56 My daughter had an imaginary friend named 'Coby.' She got mad at him for writing his name on a piece of art. When she showed us this painting, which was typical 8-year-old 'kid' art, a big 'COBY' was scribed across the front. She said his 'family' then decided that he wasn't allowed to play with my kid anymore, and that was that. A few months later, she drew 'Coby's' family. They were clearly from the mid-1800's. This was about 6 years ago. Last year, we got her a new bed. While I was getting rid of the old one, I found 'COBY' scribble-etched into the frame on the wood between the points of contact of the frame and the box spring. I never said anything to my wife.

#57 I had multiple as a kid.



-Lydia, a dark elf girl who wanted to k**l me. But hadn’t yet because she deemed me “worthy” of living



-Jason & Kira, twins who had bright, glowing eyes. The liked to set things on fire and crawl on the ceiling



-Milson, a teenage boy who nearly cut his head off. We called him Nearly-Headless Miles



-Kita, possibly the only normal friend I ever had. She was a regular kid with the same interests as me, just without the fascination of all things dark and creepy



-Chester, the man who lived in my closet.



-HamHam, the last one that I remember clearly. He was a ghost boy from 1801 and used to haunt the White House after he died. He had a obvious hatred of kings and queens so I couldn’t play very many games with him



...I was a strange child.

#58 Not so creepy here but just to bring some balance lol.



I had giant t-Rex that lived next to my trampoline. The only way to communicate was for me to bounce as high as I could and shout loudly in his face. He used to surf in my pool too. Cool dude.

#59 Not a parent but my imaginary friends used to be involved in serious injuries involving specific body parts for each designated imaginary friend. Other than that I had imagined several twin brothers with extremely odd traits. Sometimes I would invent stories about these figures usually involving some messed up plots. I have no idea why this used to amuse me.

#60 A coworker's kid had an invisible friend called Stu, who "liked Auntie" and "was going to get Mommy". Mommy's roommate was so freaked out that Stu lived in her room that she moved out.

#61 My imaginary friend was a clown with a rainbow wig who wore a white outfit with purple polka dots. I don't remember him but my mom tells me at least once a year that she was so happy when I stopped mentioning him. She doesn't know what freaked her out so much.



I've thought about dressing up as this clown and standing outside her window at night for a laugh but she has a CWP.

#62 I asked my 6 year old son what he was doing and he said, "Playing with Greg" (the name of his imaginary friend) Then when I asked him "What are you guys doing?" My son responded back with, "Making babies!"

Note: My son has no idea.

#63 My son from the age of three always tells me about the "creeper man" who lives in my mom and dads bedroom. He brings it up after he visits them. I made the mistake once of asking what he looks like. My son said "Oh, he doesn't have a face.".

#64 Posted this before:



A parent of one of my students told us in a meeting that she was concerned because her son (7 years old) talked about an invisible ghost who would talk to him and play with him in his room. He said the ghost was called The Captain and was an old white guy with a beard. The kid would tell his mom that The Captain told him when he grows up his job will be to k**l people, and The Captain would tell him who needed to be killed. The kid would cry and say he doesn't want to k**l when he grows up, but The Captain tells him he doesn't have a choice and he'll get used to killing after a while.



I was always creeped out working with that student after that.



Edit: Because there has been some mention of schizophrenia and other mental concerns, there were plans made to carry out a psych eval, but it wasn't completed until after I left the school. The student had other behaviors that were concerning, like telling a girl in his class things like "I know where you live" and "you might be good at hiding, but I'll still find you" in a creepy deep voice. I hope he got the help he needed.

#65 When my daughter was three she had an imaginary friend named Kelly who lived in her closet. Kelly sat in a little rocking chair while she slept, played with her, etc. Typical imaginary friend s**t. Anyway, fast forward two years later, the wife and I are watching the new Amityville (the one with Ryan Renolds) and our daughter walks out right when dead girl goes all black eyed. Far from being disturbed she said "That looks like Kelly." "Kelly who?" we say "You know the dead girl that lived in my closet.".

#66 My mum tells me that when I was around 3 or 4, I just used to sit and stare at the roof and talk to Jennie Bond; the then royal correspondent for the BBC.

Not creepy disturbing but a disturbingly s**t choice in imaginary friends.

#67 Not the parent, but the child. I don't remember how old I was (somewhere around kindergarten), but I had an imaginary friend. His name was Ash. One morning I heard my father mumble something about having s*x to my mother. At the time I had no clue what he was talking about. I assumed it was something really grown up and that's why he'd said it so quietly. So, breakfast ends and I decide I want my parents to think I'm a little more of an adult than they think. And with all the swagger a young child could muster, I get up from the table and begin walking to my room. Before I'm out of the kitchen though, I casually mention to both my parents that I'm just going to be in my room with Ash having s*x. ^I'm ^not ^gay.

#68 My folks' farm surrounds a cemetery, and my dad and my niece were walking down there. My niece (4) looks up and says "What's that boy doing up in that tree?" There was no boy, but she insisted there was and could describe him.



Her brother used to have an imaginary Grandma Rose. He said she was dead and helped him when he was coloring.



My kid only had an invisible goldfish he kept in his pocket. It never went much beyond that, so I'm assuming it wasn't a ghost fish.

#69 Not me, but when my mom was younger she had an imaginary friend named Shaggy. When she was finished with Shaggy, she "chopped him up and put him in the fridge."



Moral of the story is don't cross my mom.

#70 My daughter used to tell me about a man who came into her room every night and put the sign of the cross on her forehead. I thought it was just a dream. Then my mother-in-law sent over some family photos. My daughter looked right at the picture of my husband's father (who has been dead for 16 years) and said 'That's the man who comes into my room at night!' My husband later told me his father would always do the sign of the cross on his forehead when he was young.

#71 You know that part in the Grudge when the old Japanese police chief looks behind him while on the computer? I've done that maybe 36 times since I opened this thread.

#72 My cousins imaginary friends were named "S**y Salomon" and "Curtain Child".



We never let her live those down haha.

#73 When my boy was 4, his imaginary friend would sit in the corner of the room when you switched off the lights and light the room with red glowing eyes, apparently.





Nope.

#74 When I was 16, I babysat twins who were in the third grade at the time. They always spoke of a man in an Easter Bunny costume, and they were terrified of him. One day I was babysitting, and one twin was in the shower. His brother and I were sitting downstairs watching television when all of the sudden, he said, "you need to go check on Matt." Seconds later, Matt yelled, "He's in here!!! He's in here!!!" I ran upstairs, and I had to check every room before he would calm down. I'm not sure which part of the experience freaked me out the most.



EDIT/RESPONSE: The rabbit had no name, and this was not a one time sighting. This happens to be only the freakiest encounter that I had while babysitting. The man in the costume came up many times, often surfacing in the garage, rarely in the house. For two third graders to pull through with a running gag like this isn't out of the question, but it would certainly be elaborate. After knowing kids for a while, you can sense their emotions, and their emotions were only of fear when they spoke of what they had seen.

#75 So, when my sister was probably about 6 or 7, she had an imaginary friend named Emily. She told us Emily lived in her closet, wore an old black dress, and had long dark hair and she was the same age as my sister. My sister played with Emily constantly. My parents started noticing my sister acting weird. Just sitting in the middle of her room whispering to Emily quite a bit and acting a lot more distant towards them.

I remember a very specific day, my brother was walking by her room and my sister was sitting in the middle of her room....but she turned around and hissed at him. He was scared shitless. He told me it didn't even look like my sister. My parents ran up to her room and i could hear my sister just screaming and screaming as loud as she "get out". I have no idea what happened in that room but I ran to the bottom of my stairs and the screaming stopped, I saw my parents holding my sister crying their eyes out, she was sobbing as well.

I've asked her about it today. She's 24 now. She told me that Emily used to tell her to do horrible things to herself. She actually used to wake up on the roof and not remember how she got there. I'm not kidding. Apparently Emily absolutely hated my parents so she turned my sister against them. She hates talking about it so i never brought up that specific night.

This all happened at my old house. When we moved into a different house, Emily was gone. I'm not making any of this up. My sisters little friend was a really big deal to my family and messed things up for a long time. I'm just relieved we left that house.

#76 There are so many repsonses, I don't know who all will see this but... When my kid was 4, we were watching a docu on the Titanic. The scene was a picture of the schematics of the boiler room and the camera panned from left to right over the plans. He pointed at the tv and said, "That's wrong. The boilers were on the *Other* side. And I was right here." And he pointed to a small space in the boiler room. "That's where *I* was. And that's why I don't like water now.".

#77 Here's my story, this was my 4 year old Jayden.



Now, it was the middle of summer and we were just having a lazy day at home. We had the television on but pretty much on mute. Jayden (my son) was playing with some of his toys. When he started talking to someone. Saying things like 'C'mon Jack! You're the bad guy!" I just assumed that it was in association to the toys he was playing with. So I, like many others would, brushed it off.



Not a week later, I was just talking to Jayden about this dream he had the night before. It was him going away with a "friend". When I asked what the friend's name was he answered 'Jack'. But, being me I brushed it off as one of his toys. He kept mentioning this Jack person through the next few weeks, and after a while I just snapped and asked him who Jack was. He lifted his arm up and pointed behind me. He said something that made me jump; "Why don't you just ask him yourself?". This freaked me out, but I assumed it was just an imaginary friend.



The next day I had a friend over for lunch, and we were just talking when Jayden walked out. He was generally talking, or playing, but it was with "someone". My friend Tess asked him who he was talking to. He replied with "Jack". I was asking Tess if her daughter Alicia, who was now 14, ever had an imaginary friend and she told me she didn't but her sister's son had one that she thought was a spirit. From then on I was on the edge about this "Jack".



A week later Jayden was in his room yelling. So I ran upstairs, scared someone was in the house, with a knife in hand. When I got to Jayden's room there were blocks, toys, books and clothes everywhere. Jayden was in a horrible mood. I started asking him why he had messed his room up and he just sat there in silence. So I yelled "Clean it up. NOW!" and walked out. Jayden then yelled, "IT WAS JACK". I stormed right back into his room and screamed at him "It's wasn't Jack, because there is NO JACK."



Two days after the incident I walked upstairs to put Jayden's clothes in his drawers and found him standing on top of his cupboard. His cupboard is about a metre and a half high, so I was astounded he climbed up there. In a panic I yelled at him. "What are you doing? Get down!" He said to me, "Jack told me to jump. I have to be nice to Jack or he will hurt me."



It was that point that I realised maybe Jack wasn't so imaginary. I decided to put in a baby monitor, and if that failed I decided I'd put in a camera. I kept the monitor in the kitchen so I could hear it from a distance. I was at the dinner table when I heard the monitor start buzzing. Almost static, white noise. I could hear Jayden talk and then static would start, but every few seconds I could hear a voice. It was unclear and I couldn't understand what it was saying, but obviously Jayden could. I rushed upstairs and of course, he was playing with Jack. So I set up my camera and had the baby monitor running. I was going to find out what this was.



I was in the kitchen watching Jayden play, and saw blocks, toys and books all moving by themselves. I was frozen in fear, watching in panick. Jayden stood up and said "NO JACK. NO!". Jack must have been yelling because all of a sudden I heard a big booming voice over the monitor yell "I WILL HURT YOU."



Out of nowhere I heard a loud thud. This caused me to run. I sprinted up the stairs, yelling for my son. I found him crying on the floor of my bedroom, he was laying in pain in front of my cupboard. I comforted him and rushed to the car, I drove him down to the hospital where they found he had a broken rib and sprained wrist. After he had calmed down I asked him what happened.



He just told me, "Jack pushed me off of your cupboard."



That week I called the priest in to cleanse the house, and Jayden really seemed different, of course in a good way. He seemed to be very light in a way, and he also seemed not to be afraid of the house. 3 months later and he still hasn't mentioned Jack.

#78 When my uncle was younger, he had an imaginary friend named "Squirt" who lived in the toilet and would come play with him after everyone went to bed.

#79 When I was little I had a whole gang of imaginary friends, both human and animals. One day my mum noticed I hadn't talked about them in a while and asked me what happened to them, to which I replied as calmly as ever that they were in a car crash and had died.



On another creepy childhood note, when my brother was just learning how to talk he grabbed one of those small toy hammers and crawled onto the sofa where my dad was sleeping. He then leant in close and whispered one of his first sentences... 'smash daddy's head' right into his ear.

#80 TIL that kids can see the dead.



EDIT: guys Poltergeist is a better movie *in my opinion*.

#81 I once told my dad my imaginary friend and I were making poop burgers.



I don't even know…



Edit: Yes, guys. Spongebob references and Japanese poop meat. Funny.

#82 One winter when I was a kid, maybe 6, I saw a trailer for a old movie with a little girl in it. For some reason I wanted to be just like this little blonde girl, so I mimicked her behavior in the trailer for a few weeks after that... staring blankly out windows, at the TV, giggling eerily, interjecting moments of silence with a small, squeaky cry of "They're *heeerrrrreeeee*"



**TL;DR: the girl from Poltergeist was my childhood heroine and I wanted to be just like her**.

#83 I'm the kid in this scenario (age 10).



Apparently telling my parents "hey look there's a guy running and flying next to our car" and "yes he's still there and looking at me" was enough to freak them out so much that they spoke to my Religious Ed. teacher. I don't know why they spoke to him specifically, maybe he had studied child psychology or something.



Anyway, he took me aside in class, asked me to look at him, and proceeded to stare into my eyes like he was looking for a demon to exorcise.



All that fuss over me imagining Gogeta flying alongside us because I was way into DBZ. They could have just asked.



**TL;DR** - I imagine Gogeta flying alongside our car, parents get worried and speak to amateur child psychologist Religious Ed. teacher, who checks me for demons.

#84 From another thread



> The rare occasions in which small children have alluded to having violent experiences that led to previous deaths freak me the f**k out.

The most detailed one I ever heard was actually delivered second-hand through my friend's mother. Apparently beginning around the time my friend could form sentences until he was little more than 2, he would go on and on about how he was a Native American named Conchon and that after his wife and son got sick and died, he moved to a mountain to live by himself with his horse. He died of a broken neck when he fell into a ravine. Weird s**t, man.

#85 Not my kid, but something my mum said I did when I was little.



I had this imaginary friend named "Joe" - was pretty normal imaginary friend stuff to begin with, my parents would ask about him and I'd respond with something like "I like Joe" "He has curly black hair" "He likes to play outside" nothing interesting.



Until one day I come out with "Joe has to work a lot, but Joe's boss doesn't like him." when asked why, i responded with "Oh, it's because Joe's black." as if it was obvious.

Now this wouldn't have been weird at , if I hadn't grown up in a very small all-white town. And I was about 3 years old, I didn't know (or rather, hadn't been taught) that racism was even a thing.



This continued on for a while, I'd mention Joe now an then, sometimes talking about what he did for fun, or his favourite things, other times mentioning that his boss hits him and shouts all the time.



After a few months, I go up to my mum one day and have a conversation that went something like this:

"Joe's really happy today. His boss isn't coming back"

'Why?'

"He's dead"

'Oh yeah? How did he die?'

"He hung himself from up there" (as I point up towards the attic door)



I don't remember much of this, i definitely remember having an imaginary friend named Joe. The rest of it? Not so much...

#86 Am I the only one that never had an imaginary friend? Reading some of the creepy ones, I'm glad.



*Edit: Ironic that my most popular post yet, for imaginary points, is about imaginary friends.

#87 When my niece was about 4 she had an imaginary friend, which I don't remember the name of. She would blame things she did on this imaginary friend but also talked about how this friend would watch scooby doo with her. One day I thought, why don't I find out more about this friend. So I asked her to tell me about her friend. And she said, "she's a she and she's dead." And I said okay, "does she have a job?" And she said, "she does what my daddy does!" Which is that her imaginary friend was a cop. Okay. So then I said, "where is your imaginary friend a police woman at?" And she said, "right next I to where my daddy is a policeman." And I said okay. But then she said, "I met her when I was in my mummy's belly. She touched it when I was inside."



A few months before my niece was born my cousin Tracy had died. She was hit by a train. She loved watching scooby doo and had a ton of memorabilia. She was also a cop. She was a cop in the town that is right next to the one my brother in law is a cop in, my nieces "daddy." My niece's imaginary friend was my dead cousin. There is no other way she could have known all that at the age of 4.

#88 My wife and i overheard my 2year daughter on the baby monitor wake up on Saturday morning and say "what? OK I'll tell her" then get up and come into our bedroom and told my wife "Mary says you're doing a good job." Mary was her grandmother that she was extremely close too that passed away.

#89 I babysit my 5-year-old cousin occasionally and he has an imaginary friend he likes to call "Peter". So one day, we were playing Jenga in the living room. It was pretty windy outside and some windows were open. A huge gust of wind came into the room and knocked down some blocks. My cousin suddenly says, "Peter! Why did you knock it over?"



I played along and said something along the lines of," Oh you brought Peter with you?"



And my cousin says," Yeah, he's right next to you.".

#90 Kid I used to babysit had imaginary friends. They were dead. One had no head. One was an old lady. They were both bloody. The one with no head had insides sticking out of his neck.



I didn't ask him questions about them because f**k that.

#91 When my brother was little, he frequently talked about a nun walking around our house at night.

#92 I have two cousins who are very close to my age. I was not the overly imaginative type, and neither was my younger cousin, but the oldest of the three of us has the imagination to end all imaginations. When we were at our family reunion when we were about 3, 4, and 5 my oldest cousin bestowed upon me an imaginary reindeer. It was small enough to fit in my hand. Well, my little b***h of a cousin stole it from me. I chased her all over the house shouting and crying for my "imaginary reindeer" back. see, it wasn't the point that it was imaginary, it was the principle that she stole it. Well, I never got it back, even when I told my mom about it. She fought laughter when I described what happened through 4 year old tears. We all took individual family photos and in my younger cousins picture she had the nerve to hold MY imaginary reindeer in the photo. To this day seeing that picture pisses me off.

#93 Not mine, friend's kid.



Described his dead sibling.



Older brother died shortly after birth, and he was able to describe down to the birth marks. Pictures don't exist because he passed suddenly.

#94 Not exactly creepy, but my cousin had imaginary pet chickens she called "Bock bocks." For over two years she fed them, put them to sleep, and took them for walks.



One day my father (her uncle) was visiting and she ran up to him with her hands cupped together and held out to him and said "Look uncle!" She was always making him imaginary food which he would pretend to gobble up, so he scooped the imaginary bundle from her hands, shoved it in his mouth, and pretended to gobble it up. Only when she started screaming and spewing tears did everyone realize it wasn't imaginary food... it was her bock bocks.



She was deeply sad for days and they never returned. Kids' minds amaze me.

#95 My cousin said once that her imaginary friend lived in her closet and would come out at night and try to throw fireballs at her while she was trying to sleep.

#96 Pro tip: if you or your child is experiencing anything you vaguely suspect could be supernatural, immediately go out and buy a carbon monoxide detector.



Carbon monoxide poisoning explains the huge surge of ghost sightings in the early 1900s.

#97 My 6 year old nephew had an imaginary friend called "Khalid", which isn't a common name in the family but we didn't think much of it. One day I was asking him about Khalid, just to see where his imagination laid. He said that Khalid was 10, loving the 5th grade and loved helping him with his homework, but was always sick.



Well that's all fine and dandy, right? Kids have imaginary friends. However, he did have an older brother named Khalid. He passed away around his third birthday due to multiple health complications. If he was alive he would have been 10, last month. I'm not the one to be superstitious and I truly believe there is a perfectly logical explanation behind this, however I still freaks me out a little every single time I think about it.

#98 My adopted Chinese sister had an imaginary friend named Emily when she was little. "Emily" was from China, too, and she had been in the orphanage with my sister. My sister would talk about her like they were lifelong friends who'd never been apart. Once, when we went on vacation to Italy, "Emily" came with us. It was kinda cute, but got annoying. I was 14 and didn't deal with my 4 year old sister's babbling to her "friend" very well, so I got snappy with her a few times.



One day, when we were in Assisi we ran into another American family with an adopted Chinese daughter, around the same age as my sister. My parents started talking to them and it ended up that the girl came from the same town. And the same orphanage. And her name was Emily. My sister freaked the f**k out, basically turning white as a ghost. She knew that her Emily wasn't real, but here was another Emily who fit her exact description, live and in the flesh. She didn't talk for the rest of the day.



After that, she quickly rebounded and would talk about how great it was that we all got to meet her friend Emily in Assisi.

#99 Back story: my husband's father Kurt had killed himself about two years before we moved in together...



When my son and I moved in with my then boyfriend my son gained an imaginary friend. About a week after we moved in my son, then 3, was playing in his room and I went in to check on him.



My son: Mommy, why is daddy's father dead?

Me: What?!? Where did you hear that?

My son: My friend told me.

Me: Where is your friend? Is he here?

My son: No he turned into smoke and disappeared.

Me: What's your friend's name?

My son: Kurt.



Pants crapped...

#100 Not that disturbing but;



My son, when he was 3, fell over in our driveway, scraping his leg fairly bad.



He blamed his imaginary friend's mom running him over in her car.



Invisible (the name of said friend) 's mom was never allowed to come pick him up ever again.

#101 My little brother had an imaginary friend named Tuna who he said was the size of a thimble. When he quit mentioning her abruptly, we asked him why. He said he ate her.

#102 Not me or my kid, but a sweet story. When I was 20 or 21, I worked part time in a day care (I'm a guy).



One of the sweetest little girls I'd ever met loved cuddling with me at movie time when we were waiting for parents to come pick up their children.



One day, her mom showed up as usual, and the little girl scooted out from under my arm, stood up, and gave me a big hug and a tiny little three year old kiss on the cheek. She looked at me and said, "I love you, Mr Snooks," and was off to get her things.



Her mom turned and looked at me with a smirk on her face and said, "Mr Snooks, huh?" I'd never heard this name before, and must have had a very confused look on my face. Mom continued, "Mr Snooks is her imaginary friend. She loves him to pieces, and tells him everything. You are her Mr Snooks. She trusts and loves you more than I can say."



I was heartbroken when I had to leave that job to put more effort into college.

#103 I was seventeen and babysitting a friend of the family's six year old. he'd been in bed a couple of hours and i just peeked in to check on him. he wasn't in the bed and when i opened the door wider, i saw he was standing in the corner, facing the wall. creepiest f*****g thing ever. i asked him what he was doing and all he did was turn around, smile, and put his finger to his lips as if to say "shhh". i asked him again what he was doing and all he says is, "leave us. it is the punishment.".

#104 My niece had an imaginary friend, said she wasn't allowed to tell her mom her name though, because the friend said her mom would get scared if she knew it. *Never* told my sister-in-law(her mother) her friend's name, then one day her mom was in the hallway and my niece didn't realize it and called her "friend" by name. Her name was Molly.



Now this doesn't sound creepy, until you realize that my sister-in-law's grandmom's name was Molly and she died when my niece was only about 1 year old. The name was *never* mentioned because my sister-in-law took her death horribly since they were extremely close, my niece knew NOTHING about this grandmom and had no reason to know the name or that it would affect her mother. Still creeps everyone out to this day.

#105 I've always been curious as to what imaginary friends look like. Someone should get their kid to draw him/her and post it here.

#106 In high school one of my best friends had a little sister who was five or six years old. One day we stopped by his place, completely high, because he needed to get his Magic cards. While waiting for him to come downstairs his sister came up to me and said, "Icy told me to ask you if you know when you're going to die."



I laughed nervously: morbid question, right? But I knew all about Icy, her imaginary friend. I even helped her draw a picture of him once. So I played along and said, "No, of course not! No one knows that. Hopefully when I'm very old."



The girl shook her head sadly and said, "No, Icy wants me to tell you it'll be tonight." And with that, she just walked away.



If I hadn't been s****d I probably would have laughed. Instead I spent the rest of the evening paranoid as f**k that something bad was going to happen.



**edit to add:** Forgot to mention that no, I did not die that night. Icy was a liar.

#107 My daughter had an "imaginary" friend from the time she was 18 months old( she was an early talker) to when she was 7. She said her name was "alla" and always called her that, she would speak to her all the time, especially when playing.

One time i got curious and asked my daughter a little more about alla, she was about 6 at the time, she told me alla and her mother were hurt in a fire, that she wore a long pretty dress, and had brown eyes and brown hair.



A year later my daughter told me that alla had to go and that she wouldn't be seeing her anymore. I have never known anyone to have an imaginary friend for so long, or from such a young age.

#108 One night when my daughter was about 2 she woke me up giggling. I looked on the video monitor and she was covering her face with her blanket playing peekaboo with something on the other side of the crib. Of course there was nothing there. I just turned off the camera and laid in bed refusing to get up and look. If there was something else in there, she was on her own.

#109 When I was little I used to tell my mom that my imaginary friend told me that animals feel pain like humans do too. So that's why I would take all the animal crackers out of the bags, bite the heads off of all of the animal crackers, and put the bodies back in the bag. I was apparently saving the bodies so the rest of the animals wouldn't be too scared that their friends all were missing their heads. She stopped buying me animal crackers after that.

#110 My 4 yr old son had a "friend" named "Jay Keys". He told us he was 13 years old and that he had died in a train crash in 1893. My son was always talking about him so naturally, with how specific he was, my husband and I did a little research. We found there was a train accident in that year, in our area, with multiple people with the first name starting with a J who had been killed.

#111 Back in elementary school, had to be about age 6 or 7, I was close friends with this really socially awkward kid named Andrew who had just moved in from out of state. He used to sit alone (before My friend and I introduced ourselves) and just talk ever so quietly to himself' but he always appeared to be enraged during the "conversations" if you will. The first (and only) time that I actually went over to his house, I had my friend tag along and we were both going to be spending the night there. Well, the whole day went by and it was all good, it was pretty fun, Andrew seemed different at home (a bit more normal, comfortable). Well when we were going to sleep, I remember lying there in their basement/bedroom, Andrew was across the room on a couch, and my other buddy Ryan was asleep a few feet away from me on the floor. Andrew started making these eerie f****n' noises. F****n like a high pitch but mellow scream, almost like a steaming tea kettle, but then he sits up, and I can only see his outline with how dark it was, but he stands up, still letting this f****d up screeching noise out, and I just see his outline walking toward me, so I kick Ryan awake and he sits up, both of us just freaked the f**k out at this point. Andrew walks until he's nearly stepping on us, and just sits down and slowly let's the screech die out. Ryan and I look at each others, not sure what to do, and Andrew just f****n grabbed Ryan's arm, and then mine, and he was squeezing like he was trying to crush it, and in a disturbing low voice, he says, "Scotty wants you both to leave". I rip my arm away and so does Ryan' and Andrew stands up again and just f****n stood there laughing, super high pitched, staring at us. We both got up and I suggested going to Andrews mom's room to wake her the hell up. Before we even took a step Andrew just f****n SCREAMS at the top of his lungs, literally horror movie s**t. And his mom comes sprinting through the house and down the stairs and turns all of the lights on. We couldn't tell in the dark, but Andrew like ripped his arms up with scratches' and he looked all around pale and just not right. His mom laid him in the ground and held him down and was trying to speak over his screams and she was saying things like, "Scotty isn't real andy, you're okay" and she turns to us and tells us to head upstairs and put our coats on so she could take us home. We didn't talk to Andrew at school for the next couple weeks, but when we asked him about it he said "it's okay now you won't see Scotty anymore, no one will." needless to say that was the end of that, and we never talked to him. Eventually he ended up getting removed from my school because he attacked a kid with a small tree branch at recess.

#112 My baby sister had an imaginary friend named "Taba" when she was little. All three of my parent's kids had very active imaginations and so we all went along with "Taba" and thought it was cute.



One night my Mom starts reading my baby sis a book. My sis is about three and can't read yet, but she starts reading the book word for word. My Mom is shocked and asks her if she read it in school. Sis says no, Taba reads it to her every night. Mom asks teacher to confirm: teacher has never heard of the book.



What does "Taba" look like? She has short red hair and big round glasses. She used to smoke, but she quit. My grandma who died before my sis was born had short red hair and glasses. She was the only one in our circle of family or friends who smoked and she died from lung cancer.



A part of me wants to believe my sis was friends with our grandma's spirit when she was little because it's kind of sweet. Another part of me thinks it's creepy as f**k.



Edit: Sorry, changed the age to three. It's been awhile. But yeah our parents sent all of us to preschool, which was more of a daycare, starting at three. Probably sick of having us bugging them around the house.