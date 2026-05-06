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Any form of art added to the concrete surroundings of a city feels like a breath of fresh air, making us pause and appreciate the busy, and often monotonous, urban landscape for a moment. But what if that art is also blended with nature – flowers, greenery, or other natural elements? It almost sounds like a dream, yet it’s something that actually exists in several places.

We’ve searched for beautiful examples of street art that transform city spaces and found a curated selection from the Instagram page Urban Street Art. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it, and perhaps even feel inspired to go for a walk and spot similar hidden masterpieces in your own neighborhood.