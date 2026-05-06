ADVERTISEMENT

Any form of art added to the concrete surroundings of a city feels like a breath of fresh air, making us pause and appreciate the busy, and often monotonous, urban landscape for a moment. But what if that art is also blended with nature – flowers, greenery, or other natural elements? It almost sounds like a dream, yet it’s something that actually exists in several places.

We’ve searched for beautiful examples of street art that transform city spaces and found a curated selection from the Instagram page Urban Street Art. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it, and perhaps even feel inspired to go for a walk and spot similar hidden masterpieces in your own neighborhood.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

Image by Floratorium

urban_streetart Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Falko One

    urban_streetart Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Semiok

    urban_streetart Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Luifer Guarín

    urban_streetart Report

    9points
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Juandrés Vera

    urban_streetart Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Adrien Martinetti

    urban_streetart Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Fábio Gomes

    urban_streetart Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Rice and Flow Creacions

    urban_streetart Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Daniel Cortez

    urban_streetart Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Sfhir

    urban_streetart Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Thierry Lechanteur

    urban_streetart Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Semiok

    urban_streetart Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Puronardo

    urban_streetart Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Falko One

    urban_streetart Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Kanthan

    urban_streetart Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Fábio Gomes

    urban_streetart Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Fábio Gomes

    urban_streetart Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Paul Deej

    urban_streetart Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Falko One

    urban_streetart Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Toska11

    urban_streetart Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Fábio Gomes

    urban_streetart Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Natalia Rak

    urban_streetart Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Fábio Gomes

    urban_streetart Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Nuxuno Xän

    urban_streetart Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Melancia

    urban_streetart Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Falko Fantastic

    urban_streetart Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Marko Franco

    urban_streetart Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Rebeb

    urban_streetart Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Vyrus-art

    urban_streetart Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    This Page With Nearly 5 Million Followers Shows What Happens When Street Artists Let Nature Finish Their Work (30 Pics)

    Image by Vinie Graffiti

    urban_streetart Report

    3points
    POST
    Follow