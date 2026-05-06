30 ‘Urban Street Art’ Examples Perfectly Blended With Nature You Might Want To Travel Just To See
Any form of art added to the concrete surroundings of a city feels like a breath of fresh air, making us pause and appreciate the busy, and often monotonous, urban landscape for a moment. But what if that art is also blended with nature – flowers, greenery, or other natural elements? It almost sounds like a dream, yet it’s something that actually exists in several places.
We’ve searched for beautiful examples of street art that transform city spaces and found a curated selection from the Instagram page Urban Street Art. We’re sure you’ll enjoy it, and perhaps even feel inspired to go for a walk and spot similar hidden masterpieces in your own neighborhood.
This post may include affiliate links.
Image by Floratorium
Image by Falko One
Image by Semiok
Image by Juandrés Vera
Image by Adrien Martinetti
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image by Rice and Flow Creacions
Image by Daniel Cortez
Image by Sfhir
Image by Thierry Lechanteur
Image by Semiok
Image by Puronardo
Image by Falko One
Image by Kanthan
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image by Paul Deej
Image by Falko One
Image by Toska11
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image by Natalia Rak
Image by Fábio Gomes
Image by Nuxuno Xän
Image by Melancia
Image by Falko Fantastic
Image by Marko Franco
Image by Rebeb
Image by Vyrus-art
Image by Vinie Graffiti