Mom From Sweden Wins Netizens’ Hearts With These 11 Cute And Genius Photos Of Her Baby
Photos of little kids are probably in the Top 3 winning content on the internet, along with cute kitties and adorable doggos. In fact, you don't even have to try too hard to be that inventive to win the hearts of netizens - just shoot your baby, and almost any photo will be a miracle of cuteness!
And if the photoshoot also turns out to be creative - with various inspiring images for both the baby and the mom, and even moderately seasoned with a pinch of good irony - then get ready for a portion of incredibly viral content! As it happened, for example, with this mom from Sweden and her sweet little fellow.
So now please meet Amanda Moritz, a content creator from Skellefteå, Sweden and a happy mom, whose family recently added a son, Theo. On her Instagram page, Amanda often tells wonderful visual stories based on the life of her family, and one of the joint photoshoots with her son turned out incredibly sweet and original!
In various photographs, Theo appeared as a small version of Superman, a basketball player, a skater, a boxer, a Fruit Ninja character, a member of the Swedish national soccer team - and even "hanging" on a clothesline next to his drying clothes. Most likely, for the baby, the whole process of a creative photoshoot turned out to be just an exciting, fun game - but in the end we have 11 incredibly cool pictures!
Bored Panda has previously told about Sholom Ber Solomon, a dad from San Diego, California, who became famous thanks to his wacky photoshoots with daughters Zoe and Olivia - and perhaps Sholom was also among the main sources of inspiration for Amanda. But if the comic effect in the pictures of the American content creator was achieved largely due to the combination of the dad's brutal image and the cute outfits he wore with his daughters, then here we simply have pure cuteness per se.
Of course, we contacted Amanda Moritz to find out more about the life of this wonderful family, so we'll let you know as soon as she answers us. In the meantime, please feel free to scroll this sweet selection of images, and maybe , this post will probably be a reason for you to arrange an equally creative photoshoot for your own baby! Or just a great way to cheer yourself up for the whole day or even for a week.