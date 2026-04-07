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Woman Shares A Crazy Story About Her Mom, It Sounds Like A Soap Opera
Woman sitting on couch, looking stressed and overwhelmed while holding her head, sharing a crazy story about mom.
Family, Relationships

Woman Shares A Crazy Story About Her Mom, It Sounds Like A Soap Opera

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We all need someone we can lean on when life takes an unexpected turn. For many, that support comes from family. After her divorce, Reddit user FlowerPowerPuff96 thought her mother could help her get back on her feet.

But the more the woman worked on herself, the more her mom seemed to knock her down. Eventually, she ended up paying the bills, handling the house, and dealing with constant pressure to stay dependent. And when she started dating, her mom’s behavior only worsened.

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    After her divorce, this woman moved with her two kids to her mom’s, thinking she could help raise them

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But as time went on, she became the one who had to handle most of the household’s responsibilities

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    Sensing she would get some money from her previous marriage, the mother began pressuring her daughter to keep living under her roof

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ageing_better / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    The woman met a guy, and for the first time in a long while, she felt like something was going her way

    Image credits: BĀBI / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Her mother, however, made it clear she didn’t approve of their relationship

    Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    As her mom sold her house, the woman took a small RV for her family while her mom moved into a bigger house

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    To complicate matters even further, the woman got pregnant

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    image credits: Candice Picard / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    After the baby was born, her mom started openly favoring the oldest and undermining the woman’s relationship with her partner

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    After contact was cut, her mom sabotaged their utilities, broke agreements, and made life in the RV unbearable

    Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Teona Swift / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Eventually, the authorities were brought into the picture

    Image credits: Wesley Tingey / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    After her mom was taken for a psych evaluation, she disappeared for two weeks, leaving the house in complete disarray

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Jason Leung / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Her mom was forced to move out, and she created a violent scene out of it

    Image credits: Cphotos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: FlowerPowerPuff96

    People were glad this long, messy family saga had a somewhat happy ending

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
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