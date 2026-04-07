Woman Shares A Crazy Story About Her Mom, It Sounds Like A Soap Opera

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We all need someone we can lean on when life takes an unexpected turn. For many, that support comes from family. After her divorce, Reddit user FlowerPowerPuff96 thought her mother could help her get back on her feet.

But the more the woman worked on herself, the more her mom seemed to knock her down. Eventually, she ended up paying the bills, handling the house, and dealing with constant pressure to stay dependent. And when she started dating, her mom’s behavior only worsened.

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After her divorce, this woman moved with her two kids to her mom’s, thinking she could help raise them

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But as time went on, she became the one who had to handle most of the household’s responsibilities

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Sensing she would get some money from her previous marriage, the mother began pressuring her daughter to keep living under her roof

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The woman met a guy, and for the first time in a long while, she felt like something was going her way

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Her mother, however, made it clear she didn’t approve of their relationship

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As her mom sold her house, the woman took a small RV for her family while her mom moved into a bigger house

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To complicate matters even further, the woman got pregnant

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After the baby was born, her mom started openly favoring the oldest and undermining the woman’s relationship with her partner

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After contact was cut, her mom sabotaged their utilities, broke agreements, and made life in the RV unbearable

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Eventually, the authorities were brought into the picture

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After her mom was taken for a psych evaluation, she disappeared for two weeks, leaving the house in complete disarray

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Her mom was forced to move out, and she created a violent scene out of it

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Image credits: FlowerPowerPuff96

People were glad this long, messy family saga had a somewhat happy ending

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