Prepare For Your Cleanest Home Ever Thanks To These 22 Internet-Famous Cleaning Supplies
Let's be real, scrolling through the internet often feels like wading through a sea of stuff someone swears will change your life. Usually, it's an avocado slicer you use twice or a questionable wellness trend. But sometimes, just sometimes, the online crowds rally behind something genuinely awesome, especially when it comes to the deeply unglamorous world of cleaning. We're talking about those products that pop up everywhere, whispered about in comment sections and shared with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for finding a twenty-dollar bill in your old jeans.
Finding cleaning supplies that actually pull their weight can feel like striking gold. Forget weak sprays that just move dirt around or scrubs that require the arm strength of a professional wrestler. We've rounded up 22 of those cult-favorite cleaning heroes that have earned legions of fans not through flashy ads, but because they genuinely tackle the grime, the gunk, and the general 'ugh' of keeping a place tidy. Get ready to meet the cleaning crew that might just make you dislike chores slightly less.
This post may include affiliate links.
You Can Basically Exfoliate Those Stubborn Rings Away Like It's A Spa Day For Your Porcelain Throne With A Toilet Bowl Pumice Stone
Review: "This thing is awesome. I have two toilets I was ready to replace because no matter how hard I scrubbed they still looked dirty. I took a gamble on this pumice thing and it totally worked. I scrubbed maybe two minutes each toilet and they look brand new! The pumice does start to wear away as it scrubs (which is says on the package it’s supposed to do) but I would guess this would still work on lots of toilets before it wore down and needed to be replaced." - lauramarie
It Turns Out The Pink Stuff Isn't Just Internet Hype, It Actually Scrubs Away The Evidence Of Whatever Chaos Happened In Your Kitchen Last Night
Review: "I highly recommend this when it comes to cleaning greasy appliances, note this works best with a scrub mommy or daddy. The smell is not bad at all, and a little goes a long way so the size of the container is great. Definitely worth your money." - Maria Arreigue
Effortlessly Remove Pet Hair, Lint, And Debris From Any Surface With The Innovative Washable Reusable Gel Lint Roller
Review: "This little device is brilliant! It’s perfect for traveling, your purse, or keeping in your car. It’s also nice to know you won’t run out of sticky sheet tape and all you need to do it wash it." - Mary
Rescue Your Glass Cooktop From Burnt-On Messes And Restore Its Sparkling Shine With A Glass Cooktop Cleaner & Scraper Set
Review: "This stuff works AMAZING. The scraper really got all the burnt spots off my stove. You do need a little elbow grease but it will take it off. My stove looks brand new! Happy costumer. Will buy again" - Ley
Review: "I use this on my MacBook Pro, iPhone, TV, and all other electronic devices. It’s the first screen cleaning solution that leaves no residue, has no smell and actually works! This is the real deal, Highly recommended." - Jack Meadows
Review: "Worked absolutely perfectly. Tried a small area of my sneaker first, and within 2 seconds, that spot was 10X better. I kept it super moist, as stated in the directions, and the soles looks brand new. (The sides, not the bottom.) It took roughly 2 minutes per shoe, including the Nike Swoosh. Fantastic product." - Robert Maday
Apparently, Adulthood Means Getting Unreasonably Excited About How Easily A Magic Eraser Sponge Removes Scuff Marks You've Been Ignoring For Six Months
Review: "These are the best sponges EVER! I love that they are so versatile. I use them on my stainless steel appliances and they don't leave streaks. I also love to dust my furniture and window sills with them, they collect and hold the dust without harsh chemicals, just a little water until they are damp!! Reusable for a very long time and a great price!" - HALEY MEADOR
Okay, catching your breath? We've already seen some serious grime fighters, from things that rescue your shower grout to tools that make pet hair tremble in fear. It's kind of wild how satisfying it is to find something that actually solves that one annoying cleaning problem you'd almost given up on, right? Don't worry, the parade of surprisingly effective cleaning wonders isn't over yet – the next batch tackles everything from dusty blinds to mysterious sink funk.
Say Goodbye To Mold And Mildew And Hello To A Healthier Home With The Easy-To-Use Instant Mold & Mildew Stain Remover Spray
Review: "I have battled a mold problem with a shower that gets very little to no ventilation. However, this product was a game changer! I sprayed and waited until the next day and there was such a big difference I was completely shocked. I sprayed it one more time and did the same thing a day or two later and it solved the problem. I’m a believer and would recommend this to anyone that is fighting a mold problem!" - siofrafire
Your Garbage Disposal (And Your Nose) Will Thank You For Using Garbage Disposal Cleaner And Freshener
Review: "I highly recommend this product to anyone with a garbage disposal. It is easy to use, does a good job cleaning the disposal, and leaves behind a pleasant scent." - Kevin Horwath
Review: "This is the best red wine stain remover I've ever used. While it is more expensive than grocery store stain removers, it ALWAYS works! I buy in quantity so that I can give as gifts & still always have some when a stain happens! I've even taught my husband how to use it!! EXCELLENT PRODUCT!" - beachygirl
Getting All The Cheeto Dust Out Of Your Keyboard Is Now Slightly Less Impossible Thanks To An Electronics Cleaning Brush
Review: "This cleaning pen is great! I bought it for camera lenses, but found it useful cleaning my car dashboard too! Also worked well on a couple watches. The silicone end grabs dirt amazing. I recommend!" - SCOTT
Your Bathroom Grout Can Finally Stop Cosplaying As A Science Experiment Thanks To This Instant Mold And Mildew Stain Remover
Review: "Had moss & fungus staining my white siding. I tried everything possible & nothing worked. Then I found this stuff & it does exactly what it says it does. Spray on & wait a half a minute & the stains are just gone. Can't recommend this product enough." - M Chandler
Tackling That Pile Of Dishes Feels Less Like A Final Boss Battle When You're Armed With Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray
Review: "This thing does everything! No more soaking dishes you just spray it let it sit for a.min and wash. It cuts through grease, baked on foods, even dishes left in the sink overnight." - JenniferJ
The White Tile Paint Restorer Marker Makes It Easy To Cover Up Stains And Discoloration On Your Tiles And Grout
Alright, we're cruising through this list of cleaning legends! By now, your virtual shopping cart might be looking pretty full, or at least your mental checklist of 'things that might finally defeat that weird stain' is growing. It's almost comforting to know so many other people were searching for exactly these solutions too. Stick with us, because the final few products are some heavy hitters known for making short work of messes you probably thought were permanent fixtures in your home.
From Stubborn Rust Stains To Burnt-On Food, Bar Keepers Friend Tackles It All With Ease
Review: "Bar Keepers Friend is some of the best cleaner out there. If you have baked on grease stains on pans or the stove/oven it takes it off like magic. Keep this stuff in our house at all times. I have continually been amazed at how it makes my pots and pans brand new again." - SassaKate11
Using Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner Lets You Skip The Actual Scrubbing Part And Get Back To Important Things, Like Rewatching That One Scene From The Office Again
Review: "This is absolutely the easiest and most efficient cleaner I've used in my tub and shower. It really works! Have old porcelain tub with newer flexstone walls. The tub is sparkling white and the walls (a less durable product) look great. No rough scrubbing so no scratches." - Ky USA
That Slightly Funky Smell Coming From Your Laundry Room Might Just Disappear After You Use Some Washing Machine Cleaner On The Appliance That's Supposed To Make Things Less Smelly
Review: "After using these, I got my 10 yr old washing back to like new. I didn't know there was a filter on my machine and it had stopped draining and was smelling musty. After finding out about the filter cleaning need, I used these two times in a row and I couldn't believe the stuff that was being cleaned out of I'm assuming the drum. Washing machine smell great, draining is great." - Sharona
Serve An Eviction Notice To The Dust Bunnies Camping Out On Your Ceiling Fan With This Extendable Microfiber Feather Duster
Review: "Exactly what my wife was looking for to "dust" blinds, ceiling fans, behind large pieces of furniture, etc. Extends and "click-locks" perfectly, the mop is bendable to whatever you desire. Highly recommended." - Durwood Foote
Review: "Love this detergent! No residue left on clothes, and really cleans. I was skeptical at first, but the detergent cleans well, even sports jerseys. No smell or irritants left on clothing. Lasts a long time as well." - JJ
Your Blinds Won't Look Like They're Wearing Tiny, Sad Grey Sweaters Anymore Thanks To This Handy Window Blind Duster
Review: "This tool is absolutely worth every penny. Our house has lots of old windows, and blinds get very dusty quickly. This tool will make the job of cleaning them much more manageable. Highly recommend!" - MO
Your Couch Can Finally Stop Looking Like Chewbacca Took A Nap There Thanks To The Chom Chom Roller
Review: "This roller works better on our furniture than our vacuum. Couldn't believe how much hair and lint was on our couch (and bedspread) until I went to empty the device. If it came with a long handle I'd use it on our rug (actually I did because I didn't want to pull out the vacuum. Had to empty it a few times but it was impressive.) I've ordered a second one." - M Taty
Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher Mesh Stickers: Protect Your Plumbing And Keep Your Shower Drains Clear
Review: "This products lasts so long and is super easy to apply! It adheres really well so my drains are clog-free! Great value for the price, fits so many different sizes and performs excellently!" - Pravina Singh