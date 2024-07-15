Review: "Not only can you use these for doing dishes; I found that these gloves make cleaning the shower and tub so much easier. It allows you to get in the little spaces as you are utilizing your hands/fingers as a scrubber! Letting my fingers do all the work! The best part is you can use to do just about anything and then all I do is put them in the dishwasher for easy and effexticey cleaning! Oh the convenience of my new best friend." - Renee

