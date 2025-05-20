ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to spy films and TV shows, the CIA has been famous for using nifty gadgets that may have inspired Angus MacGyver. Typical Hollywood exaggerations aside, the agency does have dedicated technology for covert operations, and many of them are disguised as everyday things.

Here are some examples from the CIA’s artifacts section. Concealment devices made to look like coins? Check. Fountain pens that could hold a cyanide capsule? Roger that. Radio receivers built as a smokable pipe? You bet.

Scroll through this list to see the lengths the CIA went to gather precious intel or hide weapons.