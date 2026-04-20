Here are some stories from a recent Reddit thread , as told by those who have been there and done that. Their experiences range from horrible treatment by management to downright unethical and disgustingly unacceptable practices that could put other people’s lives at risk.

#1 When I was called into the supervisors office a few days before the end of my probationary period and got a lecture about him being "concerned " that I "didn't get along with the guys" and that it's "it's not too late to resign ". I stupidly didn't take the hint and was terminated the last day of my probation period for "not being a good fit".





With regards of "not getting along with the guys" I didn't bother anyone and kept to myself after giving up trying to talk to them and just being insulted and excluded. This wasn't blue collar busting balls, this was like some high school bullying. Like "don't talk to us loser" type stuff. Basically adult high school jocks with that "cool" kid group think.

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#2 Wildlife rehabber in Iceland...



There are these birds called Fulmars that are the bane of my existence. I haven't quit **yet**, but everytime I have to deal with them I reconsider my life choices.



When they get upset, they puke all over you.



They can rapid-fire it multiple times. They eat only fish, and it's a defensive mechanism so it's also mixed with this oil that makes it cling. If a drop gets on you you stink for 3 days.



There's a video of them doing it, it's absolutely brutal.

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#3 When I was 18, I got a job selling vacuums. Pay was amazing. The ad made it sound like we were going to be selling them in a store. Went in for orientation and there were 20 other people there, all guys (I was the only girl), and the leader spent most of the time talking about his fancy car and how he made sooo much money and got all the girls. Then we were told we would be selling door-to-door, by ourselves, using our own vehicles and our own gas, and it was pure commission. I said no thanks. They called me back three times trying to convince me to sell their vacuums.

#4 I worked at an OBGYN office and they wanted me to wash speculums with dish soap… No disinfectant was in that office at all. Then I’d be with a different patient getting them ready for the doctor and the doctor would then be in the hall screaming “NURSE, Nurse, nurse.” Like we weren’t a large office (3 of us total) you couldn’t remember my name? And also why are we screaming nurse like that when I’m with a patient? It’s so rude. Needless to say I walked out 3 days after and never went back.



I reported the office to the state too.





Edit: the office did have an autoclave, and it did work. But the other offices I worked at, used a disinfectant cleaner and an autoclave.

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#5 The interview process was very sketchy, all on zoom interviewing multiple people at once. They wouldn’t directly state what you did at the job. Got hired suspiciously quick without properly meeting anyone. Did some research turns out I accidentally applied to a devil corp so I ghosted orientation. They didn’t even message me after which was the final red flag.

#6 I was talking a friend through a break up with her toxic ex. Realized everything I said to her could be applied to me with my boss. Didn't realize it was bad because it wasn't "romantic". Put my notice in the following Monday.

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#7 Nothing nefarious, but I quit a Zookeeping internship on day 3 because I just **couldn't** make myself clean up tiger/lion dung without puking everywhere.



First time they made me go into their nighthouse to clean in the morning I felt sicker than I ever had in my life. Lion spray everywhere, enormous piles of poo scattering the floor...I tried to hold my breath, shovel a bit, and run out before I had to inhale, but it was not sustainable and I had to go sit down with a garbage can for a bit.



They got frustrated and kept assigning me to do it each day and said "stop running out, just stay in till you get used to it," but I just couldn't.

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#8 Went in for an interview for a dishwasher job. They asked me to work. Spent the whole night getting complained at for not being fast enough. End of the night everyone disappeared but one cook who told me they were supposed to clean up but everyone left and he had to go, so it was on me. I just left. Got a call the next day yelling at me, saying I had no work ethic and if I didn't come back, I wasn't getting paid. I said keep it.

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#9 Got hired at a 24 hr day care. I was hired for 2nd shift. My SECOND DAY they left me alone to do a shift....babies that I had no clue their names. Boxes with kid names that had epi pens in them but no idea what they were allergic too or who they even were! To pickup the kids....ppl just knock on the door and get the kids. No clearance on who they are. No idea if kids are going to the right place.....after day 3 I quit. Left my key and just didnt show up.

#10 I worked for a mental health agency that primarily saw court mandated clients for substance use. I was doing assessments and my supervisor came to me and said you recommended outpatient (6 hours a week) when the client needs intensive outpatient (9 hours). I argued with her at length about how that higher level isn’t appropriate, given their patterns of use, supports, etc. Finally, she said “if you’re doing assessments your job is to fill seats in the program so either you move them to the higher level or I will.” I realized that not only is that blatant insurance fraud I could lose my license for, but we had completely lost the plot at helping folks recover. I quit right then and there.

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#11 I showed up, and the owner didn't. Waited about a half hour, called, went to another office in the building, and borrowed a paper and pen to write an I quit note to slide under the door.



The job sucked and it was sketchy, cold calling people to see if they would let our sales people come to their house and sell them fancy vacuums. I was glad to be gone.



A month goes by and still no final paycheck. He tells me to stop by and I can grab it. No big deal. My dad gives me a ride and waits outside, I go upstairs and hes holding a mass interview event. Theres about 15-20 people there. Now, when it comes to my dad you don't mess around with his (or my) money or his time.



This jerk makes me sit there for a while and sure enough, my dad comes up and asks what the problem is. He won't see me yet, he knows I'm here and why but he just keeps doing the interviews (he told me to come for this day, why I don't know). My dad, who gives no darn, storms into the interview rooms and loses on it the guy. He wasted my time by not showing up, he hasn't paid me and now he's pulling this? A few moments later, my dad comes out with my money and warns everyone there that this guy is a scam and will mess you over. We leave, a few people follow.



A month later, I needed a reference for a job. I figured why not just ask? Sure enough, he said "Sure! You are great, it's not your fault your dad is a psycho."



He gave me a glowing reference and I got the job lol.

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#12 I was in high school and got hired at Burger King. I had a brief training that was only watching videos. I was then thrown into making burgers ALONE. Day one.



Needless to say I was very slow and couldn’t keep up with orders. The manager was a lazy jerk that only watched and ordered everyone around and never jumped in to help.



After about an hour the manager yelled at me that I was too slow so I told her “do it your self” and left.

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#13 Workplace found my reddit account (I'd posted a cosplay selfie), printed out my comments, and circled all the potty words they wanted me to delete from past comments. Cuz if they could find it, someone else could find it and recognize me as an employee, and cursing would reflect poorly on them. Yeah, byyyye! Quit the next day.

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#14 Toy designer: I found my forged signature on tests for toxic dyed. I confronted management. I matched the handwriting to one of them. I packed my stuff and left that morning.



Fast forward 4 years later. I got to testify to that story complete with copies of the forgery.

#15 A few years ago I worked for a hospice program. While I was the lone social worker on the team all my fellow coworkers were nurses with advanced degrees. All of them were lovely except my boss.



She had a strict policy about showing up to work even if you were sick. No excuses. Because being around dying people while you’re sick is a good idea right (sarcasm).



I got Covid for a fourth time and for the weeks afterward I had multiple hypertensive crises, a constant high grade fever, vomiting, and fainting spells related to sudden increases or decreases of my heart rate. Among other miseries.



My coworkers were gravely concerned for me and even insisted on taking my blood pressure several times throughout the day, but my boss would literally watch me faint, vomit, or see my high blood pressure results and tell me to go to the ER on my own time.



One workday I ended up in the ER, had to stay in the hospital overnight and had to get a spinal tap while there. It is highly recommended after a spinal tap you lay flat on your back for one to two days following the procedure, and her being a nurse would have know this, but of course she insisted I come to work or else.



HR was aware of some of this and overruled her that I could take the recommended days off. My boss proceeded to send me nasty text messages the entire time.



So on day three I came to work, showed up at our morning meeting, blew my lid and quit on the spot in front of my entire team. I heard she was fired shortly after this, partly due to the lengthy exit interview, written statement and text message proof I provided HR upon leaving.

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#16 I’m a welder by trade, and years ago I took a position through a temporary staffing agency at a factory. After working there for a couple of months and doing great my supervisor introduced me to a new hire who had been brought on directly by the company as a welder. He asked me to train him.



I learned that this new guy was earning at least $6 per hour more than I was and also had full benefits. Despite that, I demonstrated the work by running a few parts while he watched, then had him try it himself. It quickly became self evident that he had no welding experience at all. He was holding the MIG gun more than a foot away from the workpiece and couldn’t even maintain an arc let alone lay a bead.



I went back to the supervisor and asked whether the new hire had been weld-tested before being brought on and I explained that he appeared to have no welding experience whatsoever. The supervisor simply told me to show him how to weld.



I told him that the company had hired this guy as a welder, yet he lacked any of the skills. I also pointed out that I had completed two years of formal training to learn my trade, and if I was now expected to train others, I needed a raise or to be hired on directly.



The supervisor said he couldn't do that so I told him that I was not going to train someone earning more than me for a job they were hired to already know how to do. I walked off the job and never looked back.

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#17 Oh I got a good one. You ever have a job that’s so bad that you wish someone had told you on day one to cut your losses and get the hell out of there?



I walk in on the first day to absolute chaos. Every single employee was either in full panic mode or staring into space in a daze. This guy walks up and tells us the manager of that location walked off the job the night before and they had no idea when they’d have someone to train us, then walked away to get a paper and pen to write down our info.



Another employee pops into the room I’m waiting in and says “get out of here while you can. Do you see this place? It’s a mess. There’s a reason the boss walked off the job. This is not worth the $15/hour. I promise you. RUN.”



Don’t gotta tell me twice, I walked right out before the other guy got back. Thanks, random warehouse dude.

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#18 I lost my job as a waitress (around the pandemic time) and got a job assisting with **horse husbandry / breeding** instead.



Yeah...that was a mistake.



I guess I had pictured something a little more romantic, and i can deal with shoveling poo, but it's an absolutely vile job. Having to collect... samples from stallions, checking mare privates to see if they're in heat (they'd discharge goopy stuff often when they were that we'd often use to help "entice" the stallions)...



The worst was with the geldings in the stable though, regularly having to clean their "sheaths," where you have to manually go in with your hand and clean out all the stuff that builds up around their junk. There's tons of it and it often hardens into huge oily chunks called "beans."



I didn't last long.

#19 I use to work at a vape shop years ago. Wed make our own juice, sell vapes. Regular stuff. One day the boss overheard me talking to a customer and took me aside after in his office. Told me i did a great job however i need to watch the way i say things. I was super confused because the lady seemed happy and i thought it had went well. He went on to say i ended the conversation with "no problem, have a good day" in his words no problem is negative and its not an appropriate way to end the conversation since now it can be perceived that it was infact a problem i didnt want to have to handle... Shortly after this he told me it was okay to serve certain minors as "their parents came in and told me theyd rather their kid vape then smoke" i handed in my resignation shortly after.

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#20 First day working with after fire clean up crew. Working with the boss, and while moving a mattress, he starts to fall backward out of the third story window. I step on mattress and grab him at the last second. He spends the rest of the day screaming at me about putting a footprint on the mattress. I never returned.

#21 Joined a startup that was pre-revenue but post-product-market-fit according to the pitch deck. Three weeks in, the founder mentioned the runway was 4-6 months depending on the exchange rate. He then booked himself a business class ticket to a conference in the US while the team was on reduced salaries. Had an offer letter from my next job before he landed.

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#22 I did my PhD in the US and moved to Germany to do a postdoc. I established some elegant experiments that worked but the results weren't groundbreaking and didn't align with my professor's previous papers but aligned with the rest of the field. My boss walked into my office and told me to "add some numbers" to make the data appear significant. A director of clinical chemistry and he had been falsifying data for his whole career. When I discussed it with a colleague whom I trusted, she said yeah, all of our big papers have something fake in them, it's just how it is. Absolutely crazy for me to see someone in such a prestigious position have a whole career based on fake data.



Even crazier, when we turned in a whole folder of data showing how he faked everything and there were 4 witnesses all backing each other up, the university did....nothing at all.

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#23 Not particularly crazy, but a new manager started while I was on maternity leave (she was already the manager at another department and was assigned to mine, so she knew me but we haven’t worked together before). By contract, my salary negotiation was supposed to be held while I was on leave. When I came back to work, I had to ask for a salary negotiation myself because nobody would even mention it to me, and the manager said: well, I don’t know how you work so I am not gonna give you a salary increase for at least a year (not even an inflation adjustment).



I decided right there that it was time for me to go, found a much better paying job shortly after.

#24 Arab boss walks by the Jewish dude and gives the racist salute and says heil... I wish I was kidding. Walking out of that job with no notice was one of my proudest moments.

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#25 Applied at Chuck E Cheese while I was in high school. Interview seemed to go well and the manager said he would give me a call to let me know after he did a few more interviews. Never hear from him, oh well life goes on. Next week at school one of my classmates that also interviewed told me that the manager was asking where the hell I was as the previous night was my first shift. He called me a couple days later to fire me and I informed him he never called me, nor left a message to offer me the job and I never accepted, so he could kiss my bum.

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#26 Probably not crazy to others, but this was the fastest I quit a job. When my manager told me I'm not allowed to do something even though my other coworkers do it and we're in the same position, I told myself that I need to leave.



After my previous job closed down, I was looking for part-time jobs as a college student, and my mother recommended that I work at a nearby Chipotle because they cover some of your tuition. I think the reason why I got hired was because my manager went to my previous job's location before we closed, saw me, and asked if I wanted to work at Chipotle, but I apparently told him "no"; I don't even remember encountering him there.



After working there for a few weeks, I saw one of my coworkers, who was the chef, get his food himself while on his break, so later that day, after I clocked out, I followed the safety procedures and began getting my food with the correct portions. My manager came out and said I couldn't get my food myself because no one was on the line to do it for me. A few days later, a coworker who usually does mobile orders went on her break, and as she was getting her food, our manager was there, and he didn't say a word to her. He doesn't even follow that rule himself. This was only the general manager; the on-duty managers weren't bothered by us getting our employee meals as long as we got the correct portions and entered the correct information into the register.



Something that disgusted me was the amount of cross-contamination on the line. When a customer orders the carnitas (pork), the juices of it would drip into the other items. Also, they use 1 thermometer for all the ingredients, and after taking the temperature of each item, they just wipe the thermometer with a piece of paper or a wet rag without changing the side of the paper or rag after each wipe. The only thing I like about Chipotle is their tractor beverages.



I found a job at a retail store and put my 2-week notice in for Chipotle. However, on a day I was scheduled for training at the new job, I was scheduled at Chipotle, so I just didn't show up at Chipotle and ignored my manager's calls, then blocked his number.



The main reason why I was probably mistreated was that I didn't have much in common with the workers and manager there. I wasn't disrespectful to anyone and did my job. The majority of them are Spanish speakers, so being unable to speak a language many of them speak (other than English) can be seen as to why I was probably treated differently.

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#27 I worked a job where the production system broke so often that we had a “daily recovery routine” more stable than the actual system.



One day I asked why we don’t just fix the root problem.



Manager said it’s “not in the roadmap”.



That was the roadmap for me to leave.

#28 Worked temp staffing at a lumberyard for a week.

Min Wage

Water was not drinkable on site

I was paired up with forrest gumps Bubba who was recently out of jail for nearly beating someone to end from his hair trigger anger issues and gave me an education in everything jail-related against my will

Over 100 degrees that week.

Busted my bum slinging endless pallets of zip tied wood



Temp staffing couldn't figure out why no one would work at the mill.

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#29 I was working at a Long John Silvers that was knowingly serving expired coleslaw and people were literally like "hey this coleslaw tastes funny".

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#30 I was a part of a team who started a new service desk, in an HP building in Ottawa. We were servicing a large telco client's employees, not customers. After about a year, we had everything down well.



Well, they decided to put the contract up to local service desk providers for new management. The one I worked for did not win the bid, but they wanted to retain all current employees, experience, processes etc.



We were brought in for one on one meetings. Essentially we were told that the very minor pay and small amount of vacations that we had, well the vacation time would be cut effectively immediately in half, and there would be a small pay drop.



We quickly got together in pairs and threatened to quit. We won't continue without our existing pay/vacation. They actually agreed. I quit anyways because the future of that place would be horrible. That company was known around town, and hated by its employees.

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#31 In my early 20s my dad fot me a job at the hospital. He'd worked there his entire career, my uncle and aunt too.



I was a ward attendant so my job was to help the nurses. I show up First day zero training and was told I had to special an old guy. He had dementia and was regularly violent. I got punched, kicked spat at and called all sorts of names first day.



Second day I was on ward duty. Got a call from a nurse to help dress a patient. I go in and am immediately hit by the smell. Guy had pooed himself then used it to paint the wall.



My job was to hold him down while they cleaned the poo from him then clean the walls after. 3rd day I was assigned to help feed patients. Alot of patients had strict diets but I was told the catering staff knew and I was just to feed them what was on the tray.



So I'm feeding this lady, we're having a nice conversation and all of a sudden she starts turning purple. I yell for a nurse but there's none around. This lady went down, passed out not breathing. I ran out and found a nurse but by the time we got back she'd passed. Resigned the next day.

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#32 Walking into a shift and realizing management lied about everything would make me quit on the spot.

#33 Walked in.. thermostat said 117.. hoodvents were broken.. I told the dumb owner we cannot legally be open, he insisted on staying open.. I said nope and called the fire Marshall.



Just one way to quit..

#34 I took a temp job at a factory that assembles tools. I was assigned to a station where screwdriver blades were inserted into the handles. It had a large hammer that moved back and forth at a steady pace. I had to shove a handle into a slot, then quickly slide the blade in while the hammer was pulled back, about 1 second. If I got it right, it would hammer the blade into the handle. If not, the blade would fly across the room at high speed.



The job started at 6 a.m. and everyone took 15 minutes of lunch together. The place was filthy, literally and metaphorically -- there was adult material hanging everywhere. The part of my station that moved back and forth had a card with a naked woman on it, and some guy told me, "Put an adult toy on that thing and it'd drive a woman crazy!" with a maniacal laugh.



I tried to quit after 4 hours but they convinced me to ride out the week (three days).

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#35 My paycheck was late for the third time and management just shrugged it off. That’s when I knew it wasn’t worth staying.

#36 Worked at the Seattle space needle doing security. The job posting, description, interview process made it seem like you would be doing all these different things. In reality all you did was walk through the bottom of the building once an hour or stand on a walking ramp. They also conveniently forgot to say I “might have to work some weekends”. I quit the same day I started after confronting the manager.

#37 I work at an outdoor beer garden in a tropical climate. It's not air conditioned and with the heat of the fryer regularly gets up to 100 degrees. My boss has a rule that you can't have any drinks in the kitchen because one time she saw someone pour the last of a bottle into their personal drink. So now you have to go next door to drink water.



I confronted her multiple times about it citing it as being a safety hazard, and told her I was getting leg cramps, migraines, and even a UTI. She said it's standard practice for bars to disallow any kind of drinks behind the bar. So I went to r/bartenders and asked their opinion. In doing so, I learned that not only is it not standard practice, it's illegal (via labor board and OSHA). I ALSO learned that she's illegally classifying me as a 1099 independent contractor so that she doesn't have to pay as many taxes or provide me with the legally-required benefits of an employee.



I found this out a week and a half ago. Started looking for jobs, had a series of 3 interviews at a GREAT place yesterday, and I have a practical interview behind a bar in a few hours. I'm really freaking nervous and trying to get my mind off of it via Reddit rn 😅



As soon as I get a new job I'm reporting her to the IRS and the local labor board.

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#38 I was 16 and in my senior year in high school. I was thinking of going into advertising in university, and was trying to find jobs in the field that I could do to look good on my application. I found one place that asked after my first interview to arrive at the second one in business clothes, so the morning of, I put on my ill-fitting suit and most uncomfortable shoes and headed out.



Turned out it was a job selling coupons door to door, coupons for a local paintball field. That was bad enough, the bait and switch, but they wanted me to go out and try it, saying they'll pay me for my work. I agreed (was saving money to go on a trip after graduation), but with reservation. They paired me up with some guy in his 20s, sent us out to the suburbs and off we went.



It actually wasn't *that* bad, the job itself. Pretty chill, and the guy I was with seemed friendly enough, but was really pushy at peoples doors. I didn't much like that, but one house made me bail.



We knock, this old lady (in her 60s or 70s or so) answered the door, dressed really formally, full makeup and it was pretty clear she'd been crying. She also seemed really distracted and distant, and didn't really understand why we were there. After the guy does his spiel, she says, "I'm sorry, I don't really understand, my son just died and we're going to his funeral."



This jerk... He says "oh, do you have any grandkids? I bet they'd LOVE to go play paintball!"



I, a mild mannered shy teenager, basically grabbed this dude's shoulder, spun him around and told the lady "I'm so sorry we bothered you" and pulled the door shut.



The guy freaked out on me, I called him a jerk and walked to the nearest train station, which was like 8km away.



F that guy.

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#39 One time I took a bad warehouse job in the town next door and I quit during orientation.



The lady presenting it seemed crazy and their slide show made almost no sense at all.



Only myself and one girl in the classroom seemed to notice it.



Also the pay turned out to be lower than advertised of course.



At one point it talked about raises and they had some formula for that. I plugged in some numbers to the formula and so did that chick. We noticed the numbers didn’t add up how the lady said and was the equivalent of no raise until after like 9- 10 years.



The girl tried to raise her hand about it.



Lady ignored it.



As soon as the slide show ended for lunch me and that girl both simultaneously got up and left the room.



Out in the parking lot me and that chick were both walking to our vehicles and laughing about how stupid the slide show was and she was like “have you ever quit a job that fast before” and I was like “no, this is the record so far” and she was like “yeah me too”.

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#40 I remember I had this coworker who’d been there a while (wasn’t even a proper manager) always boss me around and say nonsense to me. The final straw was when we were in the middle of a dinner rush and I had my phone go off and it was distracting so I took a minute to pull it out, check the notification and silence it. Dude was absolutely enraged that I was on my phone during work and tried to confiscate it like I was a child in school. I brought this up to higher ups but they still kept him around because he was good at his job despite that along with the fact that he would say inappropriate stuff to all the women there as well.

#41 (Still work this job). Sent on a flight for a work trip. Flight was delayed, in total across both flights and the layover, 12 hours, taking 18 hours total to get there instead of 6. Because those hours fell outside of my office’s hours, I was not paid for my trouble—if they had I could have clocked them. The trip was only two days and I lost a day of active work time due to the travel delays and needing sleep.

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#42 When you realize the stress isn’t coming from the work but from the people running it, that’s when you know it’s time to leave.

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#43 Real jobs are annoying and slow as hell to hire, not “mystery position on Zoom, you’re in, no questions.” If they can’t explain what you’ll be doing and don’t care that you no call no showed day one, they were planning to use you, not employ you.

#44 I worked as a RN in a psychiatric emergency department for about 7 years. I knew it was time to leave when I found myself in a conversation with a coworker where she asked "remember that guy who threatened to end us and smashed up the desk?" and I found myself casually answering "which one". Burnout came 3 months later and I'll never work in direct patient care again.

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#45 A waitress asked me to get something out for the freezer for her and I got locked me in there for a couple hours and the owner accused me of stealing time by hiding in the freezer.

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#46 First paycheck did not match what was promised.

#47 Nothing too crazy really happened, just a long time coming really, but i seriously thought i was going to have a mental break one day, which i had never felt before, and i quit right on the spot. I didn't tell anyone though, just went back in from break, signed out, and walked out with no plan. Took them 4 days to call me. Felt crazy to me.

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#48 When i was 18 i got a job at Target in the clothing department. i've worked retail before so i wasn't new to it, but the department lead believed her job was equivalent to being queen of England.



I was also in school so i'd mostly do closing shifts, which were supposed to end at midnight.



One night, near black friday, it was almost 2am and she still wouldn't let me leave. My area for that shift was the men's department and I had it looking good for open. She comes to do a check on my area and then tells me to switch with her, so i go to where she was and it's TRASHED. I remember thinking "what has she been doing since close?!" so i went to her, told her i finished my original designated area, it's 2am, i have school at 9am and i'm leaving. She proceeded to throw a fit, throw a whole rack of clothes on the floor, and tell me to pick it up. I just looked at her and left. Called the store manager the next morning, told them everything, and quit over the phone.

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#49 Ah I have one! I had accepted a full-time offer at a weapons manufacturer before my current job and the pay was soooo lucrative. I had the same base pay as my current job but with a THIRTY percent bonus. I couldn’t do it though and only lasted three days. During that time, both the VP of Marketing and a Senior Associate Partner made advances toward me on two separate occasions. The VP was the worse out of the two. He called me into his office to discuss comments I had made about his travel expenses, and as he shut the door, he slapped my bum. Overall extremely uncomfortable work environment. Very conservative, heavily ex-military, and people openly joked about wanting more war and very pro-trump views.

#50 My boss asked another colleague and I to help him kidnap another employee that he’d been obsessing over.



The literal plan was “help me get her in the van”



He eventually was put in a 72 hour psych evaluation. I didn’t realize how much he terrorized her until that point. It came out that he would randomly show up to her house.

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#51 My first post college “real job” was working for a railroad company as a “car accountant.” Thought I’d be running numbers, etc.



Nope



My job was to print out this massive list (dot matrix days… on roll of paper) of company train cars all over the country, separate the papers along the perforated lines, Brad them into the correct order, then call each and every location and talk to the person there who did the same thing to confirm the car was still there, and if not where did it go, so we can bill them properly. It was a very Office Space process where the correct form had to be filled out by myself, and I had to remind the person to fill out the correct form



It was so mind numbing I swear it was a form of punishment.

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#52 Watching my manager scream at a coworker over something he caused himself. That was the moment I knew I had to get out.

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#53 A man with a weapon stormed the abortion clinic where I was working. Our security guard was an idiot and put him through the metal detector when he first came in, but not after he went outside "for a smoke" (which was also not allowed). We kept everything out of sight of the patients and most had no idea anything happened. We finished the day like normal.



But everyone in the office acted like it was no big deal and just part of the job. There was no emotional support or even acknowledgement that something scary had happened. I believed in the work we were doing, but when they decided not to fire the security guard I put in my notice.

#54 I made a tiny mistake at work due to a miscommunication. My boss’s boss referenced it for two weeks after. She made jokes about me and negative comments about me. This was during meetings and in front of my colleagues and subordinates. I can take a joke, but the timeline of two weeks for a small mistake was excessive. She was very close friends with my boss. He never once had my back or told her to ease off. She did it a final time so I emailed her and said “I understand that this mistake was an issue and I will ensure it doesn’t happen again”. She picked the phone up and called me and said “you need to get over this”. Lady, the mistake was two weeks ago. You get over it. I got a new job 14 days later. When I quit her mouth was as big as an airline hangar.

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