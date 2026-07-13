Curious to see just how unusual a last will can get, we dove into an online thread where lawyers, paralegals, and even family members shared the craziest (yet completely legal) last will and testament stories they've encountered. From outrageous final requests to unexpected inheritances and unforgettable family drama, these stories prove that some people manage to surprise everyone—even after they're gone. Keep scrolling to discover the extraordinary wills people still can't stop talking about.

We've all seen that scene in a movie : the family gathers in a lawyer 's office, the will is opened, and suddenly a long-lost relative inherits a fortune while everyone else sits there in complete shock. Or perhaps there's one final twist the deceased had planned all along. It's the kind of dramatic moment that feels like something straight out of Hollywood. But as it turns out, stranger-than-fiction wills really do exist—and some are every bit as shocking, heartwarming, hilarious, or downright bizarre as the ones we've watched on screen.

#1 Not a lawyer, but when my dad was growing up there was this little old lady across the street without any family. She was from Finland and her husband passed away during WW2, she immigrated to the States and had no one. So my grandparents would knock on her door to chat, take her grocery shopping, etc. They made my dad and brother help out around her house/yard etc. She loved my dad and uncle, treated them like her own kids, cookies and treats and presents.



When dad was in Vietnam, she would record him voice messages on tapes and send them to him with letters telling him what life was like in the neighborhood and how she hoped he’d be home safe soon, that she prayed for him etc. When he came home, he’d stop by to chat and help out around the house, bring her macaroons and just sit and talk for awhile.



One day Ms. Lingard passed away and a lawyer called my grandparents. She had left them a sizable amount of cash and stock, and her (paid off) house to my dad and his brother. My family had thought she was penniless.



Never underestimate how much little, simple things can mean to people. You just might be one of the best things in their life.

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#2 The lawyer who did my & my husband's will told us this one.



This couple had 3 children whose jobs were doctor, lawyer, and teacher. They split their assets 33/33/34, in favor of the teacher who earned less money than the doctor and lawyer. The doctor and lawyer contested the will over .33% each.



This is why our lawyer recommended that we include a clause in our will to exclude anyone who contested our will.

#3 I saw a couple giving $100,000 to the next caretakers of their pets.



Not a lawyer, but that's the craziest I saw from our clients.

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Many parents assume that once they're gone, their hard-earned money, home, and other assets will automatically go to their children. And while that's often the case, inheritance isn't always as straightforward as people think. Estate laws can be surprisingly complex, and without proper planning, things can become legally complicated very quickly. Kobus van Schalkwyk, Head of Corporate Development for Standard Trust Limited at Standard Bank, explains that if you pass away without leaving a valid will, the law (not your family) decides how your assets are distributed. In other words, your final wishes may not be carried out the way you intended. That's why having a will is often considered one of the most important parts of estate planning.

#4 Not a lawyer, but I had an experience with this years ago.



Rich uncle of mine, real crazy... Not in the good way. He would come to visit us when we were kids maybe once every ten years. Last time he did, he brought us to a *Denny's*. He met my brother in an airport, was there for an hour before he got on another plane and went home.



When he passed away he had no friends, he had driven his wife to basically drink herself to her demise a few years prior. He left his entire estate to an Elvis impersonator. Everything.

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#5 IANAL but my school lucked into its art museum because of William Ackland’s crazy will. He donated a TON of money to Duke for an art museum, *on the condition* that he be buried in the museum. Duke noped out of that little clause (and the money!), so UNC happily accepted the gift, built the Ackland Art Center, and you can go see his tomb right there in it. I enjoy sharing this fun little piece of trivia when I give tours.

#6 I worked at an attorney office and little older lady gave her house and her belongings to a bus driver. The bus driver was nice to her and would help her, we were all waiting for hell to break loose when her family found out.

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Now, here's where things get even more interesting. The rules surrounding wills aren't the same everywhere—they vary significantly from country to country. If you own property, investments, or bank accounts in different places, multiple legal systems may come into play. Generally speaking, real estate is governed by the laws of the country where it's located, while movable assets like bank accounts and investments are often subject to the laws of the country where you were legally domiciled. That means two different sets of rules could apply to the same estate. It's one of the reasons international estate planning can become so complicated.

#7 Military lawyer here. Had a young client come in for a will before deployment. He put a request to be buried in blue jeans, a Chris Jericho tshirt, and his replica WWE championship belt. Happily, this airman didn't meet any misfortune on his deployment.

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#8 Not a lawyer, but paralegal. We had a terminal client in hospital change her Will by recording it on a smart phone. It set a precedent and made the local paper. The lawyer in question has the page from the newspaper framed in his office.

#9 The Great Stork Derby was when a wealthy Canadian left a substaintal amount of money to whichever woman had the most children in the 10 years following his passing. It was upheld through numerous court battles and 4 women tied with 9 children each. Two women were also given smaller payouts. One had 10 children (2 were stillborn), and another had more than 9 kids, but a few were illegitimate.



The guy also had some other interesting things in his will and was a known practical joker.

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Depending on where you live, you may not even have complete freedom to decide who inherits your assets. Many countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East follow a legal principle known as forced heirship. Under these laws, certain close family members (typically children, spouses, or parents) are legally entitled to receive a portion of your estate, regardless of what your will says. These rules exist to ensure that immediate family members are financially protected after someone's death. While they can limit personal choice, they're designed to prevent dependents from being left with nothing.

#10 I work for a lawyer who does wills.



We’ve had a lady put in her will that one of her adult sons was not to receive his share until he visited a dentist and the other son lost 70lbs.





Another lady put in her will that she wanted her cats cremated with her when she passed away. Told her that’s not going to happen, human remains and animal remains do not get cremated at once. So she settled on cremated separately and joined together, then buried together.





Typically wills are about 10 pages (for the average person).





We had a lady who had a 56 page will. She detailed EVERYTHING from her house to people “wooden ladel to ____”; “toilet paper holder to ________”; “magazine basket to _________” etc. For every single item in this lady’s house.





We had a man put in his will that his family was to go to the zoo immediately after his burial (that day). We thought that was more heart warming.





We had a lady that told us to put in her will that she wanted to be buried on her property next to her husband. She lived on a small rural property. Totally illegal to have human remains buried there. Refused to tell us whether her husband was cremated or not and had dictated that she did not want to be cremated. Edit: her husband had passed away 5 or 6 years prior. So it’s not as though it was 50 years where things like that may have been a little overlooked.





We work with many people from a certain religion. A lot of people we do wills for leave at least 90% of their estates to the church instead of their families.

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#11 I was a witness to one where the lady wanted to make sure her daughter divorced her husband (when she had no intentions of doing so) if she wanted her part of the estate. Thankfully that is not legally enforceable so nothing came from it.

#12 This large French farmers family had been fighting each other for fifteen years over their parent's estate. Everything and anything had been a weapon in this all out war, debts, spoils, barns, plots, cows, wills and whatever. Defeats followed victories, failures followed compromises, but progress was being made, and at some point everything turned to a standstill. Everything was agreed as long as no one talked antics, jewelry, furnitures, kitchenware, photographs, laundry or tools. A long protracted period ensued, any goodwill tentative harshly discouraged before even being aired. Time went on with no issue in sight. Then someone suggested they just drag all the stuff into the farm's courtyard, pour petrol on it, and set it all afire.



Everyone agreed.

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France offers a good example of how forced heirship works in practice. Under French law, you generally cannot completely disinherit your children, even if your will says otherwise. A fixed percentage of your estate is automatically reserved for them by law, and only the remaining portion can be distributed however you choose. Similar rules exist in several other countries as well. So while someone may write dramatic instructions in their will, the law can still override certain decisions. Inheritance, it turns out, is often just as much about legal rights as personal wishes.

#13 "Steady" Ed Headrick, the inventor of the Frisbee had his ashes melted into some frisbees. (Not a lawyer, just a guy who grew up in California throwing the things).

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#14 The local newspaper ran a story with pictures of a house that was left to a cat when the owner passed away. The cat was the only occupant, the woman's lawyer maintained the house for the cat from the deceased owner's trust fund. I always wondered if there might have been a little motivation to hasten kitty's demise.

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#15 Fairly new lawyer. Haven't had that much in wills areas (Family is where the the real fun is) but did have a woman with dementia come in to do her will, then come in a few months later to change it, because her condition was worsening. I did a capacity assessment and she seemed to understand what her old will said, what her new will would say, why she was changing it. Wasn't suddenly cutting anyone close out. So I made the changes, told her okay, but warned her that I might not be able to make future changes due to concerns about her condition.



A week later she comes back in and she's in rough shape. She remembers me but her eyes are watering, she has some trouble explaining what's going on. I realize she's not even trying to change her will, she's just sort of here because she's scared about the changes in her head. So I get in touch with the person supposed to be caring for her, I talk over her will one more time, I tell her she's done everything right, her will is safe, her family knows where it is, etc.



When I said goodbye I told her I hoped to see her again, and she smiled and said she didn't think we would. I teared up a little. We'd laughed and chatted through her original will, discussed the best ways to do things. Seeing this formerly confident and witty woman, still keeping it together but obviously so concerned and knowing it was a one-way downward path. It sucked. I don't know how she's doing now.

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Other countries take a very different approach. Places such as the United Kingdom, and Singapore generally recognize what's known as testamentary freedom. This means people usually have much greater flexibility to leave their assets to whoever they choose, whether that's family members, close friends, charities, or someone else entirely. However, that freedom isn't always absolute. In some situations, dependents who believe they were unfairly left out of a will may still be able to challenge it through the courts. So even where people have broad choices, the legal system still provides certain protections.

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#16 This family didn’t realize I had nothing to do with the will. One kept telling me to tell the deceased they were unhappy with their decisions. Another thanked me personally for “gifting” them the house.

#17 Not a lawyer, but this a will story my great aunt told me. It's basically just a lot of jealousy and family drama. I'm not good at telling stories so please bear with me.



There was an old woman, we will refer to her as Granny or G so I don't have to keep saying "old woman".

Granny was a sweet old lady, relatively healthy but had some trouble getting around and taking care of herself. Her family was the typical greedy and money hungry scenario, only calling when they wanted something. I don't know the full story involving the family, but they stuck her in a nursing home and moved far away. To everyone's knowledge, Granny had very little money, but she still owned her property; a small house her best friend- my GA -took care of, and her car; a customized classic VW Bug.



The nursing home had volunteers, people to come and talk to the residents, play board games with them, basically keep them occupied. Granny's favorite was a newer volunteer, a 19 year old girl who I'll refer to as V. I only met her a handful of times, but V was a very soft spoken and kind girl. V was the only volunteer Granny liked, because they had many things in common, one of those things being their mutual love for a specific kind of car *hint hint*.

Over the next year and a half, V continued to volunteer about twice a week. Soon, Granny started to get sick, her health started to rapidly decline. Did her family come to see her? Nope. Until her last days, she only had V and my GA.

Granny passed away. Some of her family came to the funeral, but pretty much everyone only cared about the will. My GA said that the only ones who seemed sad at the funeral were herself, V, and a few of Granny's old friends.



When it came time to read the will, there was a big shock. It turned out Granny had a decent amount of money stashed away, about $10000, the family had no idea, only my great aunt knew about it. A small- SMALL amount of that was split up and given to select family members. But the rest was divided and given to my great aunt and V- V was in complete shock. The family was mad. A few other things were given to family, select items that didn't hold a whole lot of value. But it was about to get worse.



The car I mentioned earlier, the classic bug? Granny's teenage granddaughter had her eyes on that car since Granny was put in the nursing home! Everyone expected her to get it once G passed.

That didn't happen though.

Like I said, one of the things V and G bonded over was their love for bugs. G had shown V lots of pictures of her bug and V enthusiastically told G all about her own bug.

My great aunt wasn't really a fan of the car ("I like trucks!") and she said that she and Granny discussed leaving the bug to V in the will, which is exactly what G did.



If the family was mad about the money, they were FURIOUS about this car. I've seen pictures, this thing was NICE. Granny probably loved it more than anything, maybe even my great aunt. And according to her, V cried her eyes out, like she had to leave the room. She told my GA "I can't accept it. I'm not family, that car should be yours." And my GA spent over an hour and a half convincing her that G wanted her to have it.



Some family members followed V outside and started screaming at her, threatening to sue her, claiming it was part of a "plan" V must have created (what? Befriend a lonely old woman and take her fortune?), telling her she didn't deserve any of what she got and calling her awful things. One of the calmer relatives got things settled down and my GA got V out of there.



It's been a few years. My great aunt and V still talk, and V still has Granny's bug. As far as I know, after the reading of the will was over V got a lot of nasty messages online but was otherwise fine. One of the family members did contact a lawyer but they must have told them there was nothing that could be done since V never actually got sued or anything.

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#18 A relative from my dad's side didn't get married/have a life to care for her sick mother. She lived with her while all her five siblings went to live their lives and got their own homes. They all said, throughout their lives, that when the mother died this daughter would get the house since she was the only one caring for her.

When the mother passed away all the siblings got their share, she didn't have any money to buy hers so she was literally thrown out on the street. After caring for their mother all her life, and despite all of them having their own homes. My dad doesn't talk to that part of the family anymore.

Even within the United States, there are important limits. Most states have what's known as an elective share law for spouses. This means you generally cannot completely disinherit your husband or wife, because they have the legal right to claim a minimum portion of the estate (often between one-third and one-half) regardless of what the will says. These laws are intended to protect surviving spouses from financial hardship. While the exact rules vary from state to state, they reflect the idea that some relationships carry legal responsibilities that continue even after death. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Not a lawyer, a financial advisor. A woman left about a million USD to her horse. My client is a horse. We manage his investments...the sister of the deceased pulls out about 3-4% annually to care for the beneficiary of the trust.

#20 Where I went to college, there's an oak tree that was deeded to itself in a man's will. Now called The Tree That Owns Itself, it sits in the middle of a road and you have to go to one lane to drive around it. Story is that a man loved the tree so much as a kid, that around the time he passed away in the 1830s, he gave the tree possession of itself. This technically wouldn't stand up in a court of law, but the county and local populace has accepted it and takes care of it. The original tree actually withered and the current one is a product of one of the acorns of the original!

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#21 I mean, it's not that crazy. It's depressingly predictable. Rich old aunt the only one in her huge family with any money, having been a doctor on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She set up a living trust to take care of her poor relations in the Philippines, to continue after she passed away. Her favorite niece was in control of the trust, and of course the niece was responsible and even handed and never ever embezzled any of the money to set herself up as a newspaper publisher and concert producer and media mogul with new expensive cars and lots of first class pan Pacific travel, nope, not her.



Hahaha of course the trustee did all that. Hundreds of thousands of dollars missing, and an unholy mess of sifting through money transfers and property purchases in three countries. The niece also had a bigamous marriage to some loser in the Phillipines (her legal husband in north america was bedridden), to whom she sent buckets of her aunt's money to build a luxury villa. She vehemently denied such a relationship existed. She also had photos of the "wedding" on her Facebook page. Not the smartest embezzler out there.



From where I sat, in the attorney's office representing the poor relations trying to stop the trustee's embezzlement, the craziest part of it all was that after years of fighting, we finally got complete financial disclosure for the trust on like December 22, and it was such a Christmas miracle that I almost put off my Christmas trip to NYC to gleefully pour through every poorly redacted line of it. Also, we had the rich old aunt's ashes sitting on our bookshelf for years, since the dispute about what to do with her remains was part of it all.

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#22 Not a lawyer but I have a crazy story. My grandma’s sister was a narcissist and extremely vindictive. She and her husband gained a significant number of assets over the years, including a somewhat profitable farm with over 100 acres of fields. They had a few children, all boys, and they all had wives and children of their own. Her husband passed away about six years before she did. Somehow, in their 50+ years of marriage and living on said farm, had they never bothered to go to a lawyer and write a will. Instead, she wrote a note and left it in their safe of legal documents saying that nothing was to go to (wife of son who passed away almost 20 years ago) or her children (and said aunt’s grandchildren). This, because the son’s wife was more outspoken and wouldn’t be controlled by her. Aunt absolutely despised her (and my entire family too). So everything went into probate and the kids are still trying to get everything squared away a year later, but the people she wanted excluded should be getting something out of it too.

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At the end of the day, writing a will isn't really about money—it's about making life a little easier for the people you leave behind. Losing a loved one is already an incredibly emotional experience, and the last thing most families want is uncertainty over who gets what or what the person's final wishes were. A clear, legally valid will can provide guidance during a difficult time, reduce the chances of misunderstandings, and help prevent long, stressful legal disputes. While it can't guarantee that everyone will agree, it can make the process far smoother and ensure your voice is still heard, even after you're gone. It's one of those things people often put off, but taking the time to prepare one can be one of the most thoughtful gifts you leave for the people you care about.

#23 There was a case (story from someone who was in law school) of a "generational trust." This says, "All my grandchildren get $ when the youngest reaches the age of 25." The youngest grandchild was 24, and they were all making plans for their inheritance.



Plot twist! One of the sons remarried, and had a baby (a new heir) when the other grandchildren were 24. So they had to wait until they were 50+ to inherit.



Edit: I asked if the baby had a bodyguard, and my friend didn't know.



(I think one of the grandchildren was in law school and was a classmate of my friend, who told me the story. This was in the 1990s I believe.).

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#24 My grandfather's will had several conditions for our inheritance. Most were kind of out there.



The will was broken into several sections. The first section delt with the estate itself basically all of the financial parts. My grandfather spent his life in finance and investing.



The following sections broke down by family member dealt with the belongings. There wasn't much left because most of it had been given out after my grandmother passed away many years ago but 99% of it was all sentimental stuff that would have gone to that person anyway. The other 1% were things we wouldn't have thought of that he wanted to go to certain people.



However those sections all contained a ton of requirements for each individual that ranged from heartwarming (I remember my uncle being required to remain the upright loving person he had always been) to the absurd. For example my parents were both required to remain left handed. The only thing I received (or really cared about) was a 1932 Philco radio that was the first radio I had ever restored when I was like 10. I was required to promise that I'd keep the old beast as he called it running as long as I owned it. My daughter received a music box from my grandmother's large collection that had always been her favorite growing up on the grounds she remains the eldest biological great-granddaughter (she's s still to date the only great-grandchild.) She also received a couple of puzzles that she had helped him with.

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#25 When I was in law school a professor of mine told me about her brother who'd been left £800,000($1M) by a pensioner at the church where he was a vicar. Obviously the family contested it but being the monastic man he was he wanted to keep it.

#26 When my uncle passed away his step daughter(who is a paralegal) went and completely changed his will without his permission and left everything to herself. She was obviously caught.

And sometimes, as the stories in today's collection show, wills become much more than legal documents. They can be heartfelt, humorous, surprisingly generous, or wonderfully bizarre, revealing one final glimpse of a person's personality long after they're gone. Whether they leave behind a touching message, an unexpected inheritance, or one last unforgettable surprise, they often become stories that families remember for years. So, Pandas, what are your thoughts on unusual last wishes? Have you ever heard of a will that left everyone speechless? ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Two sons of really wealthy couple go to the family lawyer to have the will read. Lawyer is super nervous - he has known them both since they were kids. One son gets the entire inheritance and the other gets nothing. The explanation was that it should be passed through to blood relatives only. So that was the day he found out he was adopted.



Edit. A lot of people asked what happened. I only heard of this through a friend so I don’t have the full story but the reason it went to a lawyer (the person I know) was that it was being contested so the disinherited son had to contest. I believe over the amount, not that his brother wasn’t willing to give him anything. Crazy!

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#28 Lady always complained about an RV park in front of neighbors house. He left it to his friends and relatives as long as they kept it parked in the old spot.

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#29 I have a grandpa who set up his will to divide his estate between his and his wife's (he remarried) families. Pretty normal so far.



Stupid part is that rather than splitting his half between the three children, he did per capita, to be distributed after his wife passes. So we currently have a 9 way split, and likely 10 to 15 ways before it's actually settled.

#30 My will stipulates that all my assets are to go to the neice or nephew that wins a treasure hunt that will be set up :) thought that would be more fun.

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#31 Not a lawyer, but had a fun story with my grandma's brother's will.



For the last 10 to 15 yrs he had been paying child support and sending money to this lady who he said was his girlfriend and the child "they had together".



For years his other children and my grandma had been trying to convince him that the girl was obviously not his.



The "girlfriend" would appear only on payday and stay the bare minimum. The girl called another guy dad and had his last name. The "girlfriend" insisted he was her friend, but the other children found out he lived with her and all. It was obvious to everyone, except to my great-uncle who we believe was just happy for a nice-looking lady to visit him.



He payed for their whole lifes, house/school/vacations.



The day he passed away she was the first one at the door.



He left her and her kid $1 each, with a note saying he had given them their inheritance while alive.



Now writting this I wonder if his oldest son actually cheated and got his will changed. I hope not, it was well deserved and my grandma loves to tell how her brother came to his senses at the end.

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#32 Lawyer here: two years ago a guy (70s, grandpa) came in to my old firm to revise his will to give something to everyone except this one granddaughter who was about 17-19. The reason? He saw her uhh.... spicy social media postings.

#33 My sister and I bought a house from an old lady who was leaving everything to the Doberman Estate. So a charity supporting German war dogs. I mean, I suppose they need care as much as any other creature.