“Bottomless Mimosa Brunch”: Woman Spills The Beans On Herself After Calling In Sick
Many employees have faked a sickness to get out of a workday at least once. And if you must do so, it’s crucial to keep one cardinal rule in mind: don’t get caught.
Unfortunately, the social media age has made it easier for people to get busted, as this woman named Tina learned. What made things worse was that the exposure of her lie was due to her own doing. Some may call it a foolish blunder, while others may have harsher words for it.
Tina now has to answer to HR, as she also lost the trust of her coworkers.
Employees who get caught faking an illness are likely to do so because of their own doing
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
A woman named Tina called in sick, only to be busted by her coworkers
Image credits: Davey Gravy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
She had apparently posted about her holiday on social media, seemingly forgetting that her colleagues would see it
Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Tina’s mishap landed her in hot water, as she limited her social media exposure
Image credits: justlunatits
Faking illnesses is more common than perceived, and it is prevalent among upper management
In 2022, Moneypenny conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans across different industries and states. The goal was to determine the number of people who called in sick for a fake illness and their reasons for doing so.
The findings revealed that 50% of Americans admitted to faking sick. But what’s interesting was that among those in the company roster, owners and CEOs were most likely to take an extra “sick day,” with 64% of them admitting to it while in their current role.
As for why, 29% of respondents stated that they needed to attend family events, such as weddings or christenings, while only 12% faked an illness to go on holiday.
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Here’s the kicker, though: while companies have the prerogative to terminate an employee for faking an illness, it’s not that simple. As employee relations expert Nicholas Hackenberg explains, a doctor’s confirmation is more than enough to prove an employee’s case, regardless of whether they were faking an illness or not.
“It can be at times difficult for business owners to manage, as the individual circumstances are not always necessarily in black and white,” Hackenberg told Employsure.
So, how do companies avoid these situations altogether? According to CareerBuilder, employers must support employees’ needs to maintain a healthy work-life balance, even if it means granting “mental health days.”
“Companies that promote a healthy work-life balance may see increased productivity, employee engagement, and satisfaction.”
As for Tina, she may have needed the vacation that badly. However, she could’ve saved herself the embarrassment by not foolishly posting her (mis)adventures on social media.
Commenters shared their insights, coming from both sides of the fence
This is one of the very good reasons I don’t mess with social media. If it isn’t online, no one can find it there. Even though I emphatically think it’s none of my company’s business what I do when I’m off the clock, out sick, or on vacation, I know they stalk employees online. It should be illegal, but right now we don’t have the right people in power to make that legislation happen. So in my opinion, the easiest way to get out of trouble is to not get into in the first place—-or at least not drop yourself in it. Do not talk or write or post anything about it, anywhere or to anyone, that it can get back to your boss or even worse, the office tattletale.
With regards to the last comment in the article, I did meet a person with three mams. His lesbian mothers had entered into an open adoption. So he had the two mams he lived with, Mum and Mama, and he also had his birth mother. He saw the birth mother every few months.
When I was a kid, this guy in my class was a troublemaker and skipping school for random reasons. When he said that he had to attend his grandmother's funeral for the third time within the school year, the teacher called him out in front of the whole class. The guy explained that it was a crazy coincidence, but he did have three grandmothers who d*ed within six months: one set of grandparents got divorced before he was born, his grandfather remarried a few years later = the guy grew up with three grandmothers.
This is one of the very good reasons I don’t mess with social media. If it isn’t online, no one can find it there. Even though I emphatically think it’s none of my company’s business what I do when I’m off the clock, out sick, or on vacation, I know they stalk employees online. It should be illegal, but right now we don’t have the right people in power to make that legislation happen. So in my opinion, the easiest way to get out of trouble is to not get into in the first place—-or at least not drop yourself in it. Do not talk or write or post anything about it, anywhere or to anyone, that it can get back to your boss or even worse, the office tattletale.
With regards to the last comment in the article, I did meet a person with three mams. His lesbian mothers had entered into an open adoption. So he had the two mams he lived with, Mum and Mama, and he also had his birth mother. He saw the birth mother every few months.
When I was a kid, this guy in my class was a troublemaker and skipping school for random reasons. When he said that he had to attend his grandmother's funeral for the third time within the school year, the teacher called him out in front of the whole class. The guy explained that it was a crazy coincidence, but he did have three grandmothers who d*ed within six months: one set of grandparents got divorced before he was born, his grandfather remarried a few years later = the guy grew up with three grandmothers.
31
9