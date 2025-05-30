Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Bottomless Mimosa Brunch": Woman Spills The Beans On Herself After Calling In Sick
Woman in bed rubbing eyes, appearing tired or sick, with natural light coming from a nearby window.
"Bottomless Mimosa Brunch": Woman Spills The Beans On Herself After Calling In Sick

Many employees have faked a sickness to get out of a workday at least once. And if you must do so, it’s crucial to keep one cardinal rule in mind: don’t get caught. 

Unfortunately, the social media age has made it easier for people to get busted, as this woman named Tina learned. What made things worse was that the exposure of her lie was due to her own doing. Some may call it a foolish blunder, while others may have harsher words for it. 

Tina now has to answer to HR, as she also lost the trust of her coworkers. 

    Employees who get caught faking an illness are likely to do so because of their own doing

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman named Tina called in sick, only to be busted by her coworkers

    Image credits: Davey Gravy / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She had apparently posted about her holiday on social media, seemingly forgetting that her colleagues would see it

    Image credits: pch.vector / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Tina's mishap landed her in hot water, as she limited her social media exposure

    Image credits: justlunatits

    Faking illnesses is more common than perceived, and it is prevalent among upper management

    In 2022, Moneypenny conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans across different industries and states. The goal was to determine the number of people who called in sick for a fake illness and their reasons for doing so. 

    The findings revealed that 50% of Americans admitted to faking sick. But what’s interesting was that among those in the company roster, owners and CEOs were most likely to take an extra “sick day,” with 64% of them admitting to it while in their current role. 

    As for why, 29% of respondents stated that they needed to attend family events, such as weddings or christenings, while only 12% faked an illness to go on holiday. 

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Here’s the kicker, though: while companies have the prerogative to terminate an employee for faking an illness, it’s not that simple. As employee relations expert Nicholas Hackenberg explains, a doctor’s confirmation is more than enough to prove an employee’s case, regardless of whether they were faking an illness or not. 

    “It can be at times difficult for business owners to manage, as the individual circumstances are not always necessarily in black and white,” Hackenberg told Employsure

    So, how do companies avoid these situations altogether? According to CareerBuilder, employers must support employees’ needs to maintain a healthy work-life balance, even if it means granting “mental health days.” 

    “Companies that promote a healthy work-life balance may see increased productivity, employee engagement, and satisfaction.”

    As for Tina, she may have needed the vacation that badly. However, she could’ve saved herself the embarrassment by not foolishly posting her (mis)adventures on social media. 

    Commenters shared their insights, coming from both sides of the fence

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited)

    This is one of the very good reasons I don’t mess with social media. If it isn’t online, no one can find it there. Even though I emphatically think it’s none of my company’s business what I do when I’m off the clock, out sick, or on vacation, I know they stalk employees online. It should be illegal, but right now we don’t have the right people in power to make that legislation happen. So in my opinion, the easiest way to get out of trouble is to not get into in the first place—-or at least not drop yourself in it. Do not talk or write or post anything about it, anywhere or to anyone, that it can get back to your boss or even worse, the office tattletale.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    arthbach
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    With regards to the last comment in the article, I did meet a person with three mams. His lesbian mothers had entered into an open adoption. So he had the two mams he lived with, Mum and Mama, and he also had his birth mother. He saw the birth mother every few months.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Rika
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    When I was a kid, this guy in my class was a troublemaker and skipping school for random reasons. When he said that he had to attend his grandmother's funeral for the third time within the school year, the teacher called him out in front of the whole class. The guy explained that it was a crazy coincidence, but he did have three grandmothers who d*ed within six months: one set of grandparents got divorced before he was born, his grandfather remarried a few years later = the guy grew up with three grandmothers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Funhog
    Funhog
    Funhog
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    It depends on the job. If their coworkers have to scramble to cover their work because of the unplanned call-out, then that's inconsiderate. However, I wouldn't trust that worker again.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
