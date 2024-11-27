Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"It's Common Decency": Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off
Work & Money

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

Christmas is a time of giving and a season to spread holiday cheer. However, not everyone celebrates it, primarily because of religious beliefs.

That then begs a rather interesting question: Can an employee who doesn’t celebrate Christmas be allowed to take time off during the holiday season? This particular issue arose at a workplace when a Muslim employee decided he would go away on Christmas week, something his coworker had a problem with. 

The colleague is now asking the internet whether they are being unreasonable. Scroll down for the entire story. 

Not everyone celebrates Christmas because of differing religious beliefs

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

A Muslim employee’s plan to take time off during Christmas week didn’t sit well with one of his colleagues

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

Image credits: Nicole Michalou (not the actual photo)

The co-worker provided justifications for why they questioned the man’s vacation plans 

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

Image credits: Username638

There are laws that prohibit any form of religion-based discrimination

Companies want to avoid conflict among employees because of their religion, which led to the enactment of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This law protects workers and job applicants from discrimination based on national origin, race, gender, and religious affiliations. 

Since Christmas is widely celebrated worldwide, most organizations offer paid time off around this time. Therefore, even employees who don’t celebrate this holiday get to enjoy the same luxury as those who do. 

Under this law, a company cannot impose religious practices on people with differing beliefs or make attending holiday events mandatory, especially if alcohol is involved. In such cases, employees may sue their employers for discrimination. 

In the story, the man had the right as an employee to use his paid time off whenever he wanted to, regardless of whether he celebrated Christmas. He wasn’t forced to partake in holiday traditions, either. 

Planning ahead is the best way to avoid PTO conflicts during the holiday season

The holiday season means an influx of people wanting to take time off to celebrate with their loved ones. Planning weeks, even months, in advance may help avoid potential conflict. 

Dana Burch, senior counsel for labor relations law firm Liebert Cassidy Whitmore, advises creating a holiday calendar highlighting important dates and sharing it with coworkers. 

Open communication is equally important, especially for vacation-related matters. Burch also reminds employees to coordinate with colleagues to cover essential tasks during their time off. 

“Be proactive, communicate openly, and keep the spirit of the season alive in your workplace,” Burch wrote in an article on LinkedIn

The author has no control over their colleague’s decisions and when he wants to take his vacation. However, they do have control over their own schedule, which they could have fixed ahead of time.

Readers had mixed reactions to the story

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

“It’s Common Decency”: Muslim Employee Upsets Coworker For Taking Christmas Break Off

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Gabija Palšytė

Gabija Palšytė

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really dislike the notion that nonbelievers shouldn't take Christmas of. I'm free of religion, but I always take the week of christmas of? Why? Because that's the time I visit my hometown and it's guaranteed that many old friends will be there too. Why should my wish to see people I love be less of vlaue than someone "celebrating" a mythical birth story?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
j_nieuw avatar
Jayjay
Jayjay
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her point was not that shouldn't have time off at christmas, but that he already had his time off for his own religious celebrations. And in that case, if he got the courtesy of time of at his celebrations, he should give the same courtesy to his coworkers for their religious celebrations. Which would be fair imo.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol, came for comments and see that she got SCHOOLED.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
steinemsukkerrumpe avatar
Steinem Sukker Rumpe
Steinem Sukker Rumpe
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited)

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

No she didn't. Tell you what, tell me when you're planning to get time off for something important and I'll swoop in and book it off, just cause I can. Then I'll watch you work when you wanted your share of time off, screaming, "I schooled you!" You absolute troglodyte.

Load More Replies...
sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It should be first come first serve and if both apply at the same time management should decide and give priority to the losing party if their plans clash again.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
