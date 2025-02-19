Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cowboy Boots Stuck On Fences Are There For A Reason, And They’re Not For You To Touch
Curiosities

Cowboy Boots Stuck On Fences Are There For A Reason, And They’re Not For You To Touch

What makes our world so interesting is its diversity. It stems not only from our individual differences but from our varied cultures, traditions, and customs. And so, when we go out to explore this very diverse world, we need to make sure to be respectful of it.

One such instance where respect is crucial is encountering cowboy boots placed on fences a sight commonly found in rural America. Turns out, these boots are placed there for a good (and rather heartbreaking) reason, so be aware that touching them is a no-go.

RELATED:

    When we travel, we should strive to be as respectful to other people and their traditions as possible

    Image credits: Bunnythumpers / Reddit (not the actual photo)

    For instance, if you ever run into cowboy boots placed on a fence, it’s one of such cases where respect is much needed

    When you travel the world, you get a chance to meet various people and learn about their languages, cultures, customs, and wherever else. But while doing so, as we already mentioned, you must ensure you remain respectful of everything you encounter, as there is often a more meaningful picture beneath the surface.

    For instance, if you visit rural America (a sparsely populated area that makes up the majority of the United States’ land area), you’re guaranteed to “meet” some of their customs or traditions there.

    Image credits: Brett Sayles / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One of them is cowboy boots hung on a fence or placed upside down on its post. While at first glance it might seem like just an interesting choice of decor that the locals like, in reality, it carries a deeper meaning. 

    Apparently, usually, these boots are placed there as a tribute. As you might (or might not) be aware, even in this modern day, ranchers like to use horses. This is for several reasons: they’re herd animals, so the cattle usually easily adapt to their presence. They are also quieter than any vehicle, which proves useful when hunting for the cattle, as it does not scare them off.

    Apparently, hanging these shoes is a way for ranchers to express their grief for their horses that have passed away

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Additionally, horses have amazing sight and hearing capabilities, they don’t run out of gas, and they’re good companions. The tradition of hanging boots comes from the latter reason – when a horse passes away, it’s natural for ranchers to want to honor their late pal. 

    Of course, such tributes can be done not only for a fallen horse. It can also signify the loss of a person, but this one isn’t limited to death – it can be simply a ranch hand moving for another job. You see, ranch hands are irreplaceable help when it comes to ranches or other agricultural facilities. 

    They help to tend to livestock, ensure the smooth operation of equipment, harvest animal products, and many other needed services. So, it’s natural for ranchers and their ranch hands to develop quite close relationships from time to time. And when their helper leaves to work somewhere else, it’s normal to grieve their departure, something that isnot uncommon in other professions either. 

    It could also be applied to the ranch hands who pass away or move on to another job, signifying the rancher’s grief over losing an employee they had a relatively close relationship with

    Image credits: Angel Rkaoz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So, to get back to the topic of us exploring the world, if you ever encounter cowboy boots on a fence on any of your travels, it’s best to leave them be. After all, it’s someone’s expression of grief – it doesn’t matter if it’s about someone’s death or someone’s departure to another job.

    We all experience grief for different reasons and in different ways, so tampering with someone’s expression is just plain disrespectful. And in this case, it could possibly even be considered cultural appropriation.

    Have you ever witnessed something like this? What did you do? Tell your story in the comments! 

    So, if you ever run into any of these boots on fences, leave them be do not disturb someone’s expression of grief

    Comment by theDevilsEnemy explaining cowboy boots on fences as a warning about trespassing.

    Comment from Jerry Howard about wearing one boot, with reactions below.

    Text message saying, "Even the guy who put the boots doesnt know," regarding cowboy boots on fences.

    Comment by Linda Malott about boots on fence posts in desert Jeffery City as a vigilance reminder.

    Text message discussing cowboy boots nailed to a tree by a fence builder named Harry Dunham.

    Comment by Ronny Cooke about rancher with one leg, humorously related to cowboy boots on fences concept.

    Bob Gamble comments, "I learned something new today," on a post about cowboy boots on fences.

    Text image discussing why cowboy boots on fences symbolize wearing them out or as an improvised insulator solution.

    Comment by Ron Heydon praising a respectful act linked to cowboy boots on fences.

    Text comment discussing cowboy boots on fences in summer, noting a decrease in numbers.

    Comment discussing cowboy boots on fences, mentioning West Texas and Colorado hunting experiences.

    Text comment by JR Parsons about never seeing cowboy boots stuck on fences.

    Text from Lisa Sweeney about using boots to deter wildlife, related to cowboy boots and fences.

    Text from William Moran discussing a tradition about finding directions in fog.

    Comment about cowboy boots on fences, expressing curiosity about their meaning and purpose.

    Text explaining a cowboy boot turned into a Work Flag since the matching boot is beyond repair.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Denis Krotovas

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "For instance, if you visit rural America (a sparsely populated area that makes up the majority of the United States’ land area), you’re guaranteed to “meet” some of their customs or traditions there."-----------including ones that are made up for a B**** P**** post.. Boots are expensive , it's not like throwing tennis shoes over a telephone line. I'm more likely to see a boot hung on a BP post.

    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, apparently there are some boots on fence posts on rt39 6 miles south of Hunt, Texas.. started in the '70's.. just a property owner's quirk that has now been added to by visitors. EDIT; The source of picture used in the post even says this.

    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of the ‘valued’ ranch or farmhands are immigrants, many of whom are undocumented. There will be a lot of sad ranchers nowadays

    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "For instance, if you visit rural America (a sparsely populated area that makes up the majority of the United States’ land area), you’re guaranteed to “meet” some of their customs or traditions there."-----------including ones that are made up for a B**** P**** post.. Boots are expensive , it's not like throwing tennis shoes over a telephone line. I'm more likely to see a boot hung on a BP post.

    dariusstrolia avatar
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Darius S. (he/him) cis/grey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, apparently there are some boots on fence posts on rt39 6 miles south of Hunt, Texas.. started in the '70's.. just a property owner's quirk that has now been added to by visitors. EDIT; The source of picture used in the post even says this.

    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of the ‘valued’ ranch or farmhands are immigrants, many of whom are undocumented. There will be a lot of sad ranchers nowadays

