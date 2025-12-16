ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas time as part of a long-term couple calls for expert levels of gift-giving. You've been together so long, you've officially entered the "we share a Netflix password and a deep, unspoken understanding of each other's takeout orders" phase of your relationship. You have a matching set of mugs. You have a favorite throw blanket. You even have a well-worn groove in the couch that perfectly fits both of your bodies.

So what do you get each other if you have already built a life together and seemingly own everything in it? You get the one thing you're always running low on: a new experience. Something that will shake up the beautiful, comfortable, and slightly boring routine you've perfected. This is not a list of stuff. It's a list of things to do, a curated collection of memory-makers for the people who have it all.