Long-distance relationships aren’t easy, but love has a way of finding its own path, even across countries and time zones. That’s something Emi, a young artist from Germany, knows all too well. She and her boyfriend Bry, who lives in Mexico, have been navigating their long-distance relationship for years, turning their shared experiences into sweet, emotional, and honest comics.

Through her art, Emi captures the joy of reunions, the sadness of goodbyes, and everything in between. Her comics speak to couples who are going through the same struggles, reminding them they’re not alone. Whether you're in a long-distance relationship or just love heartfelt stories, these comics will probably touch your heart.

More info: Instagram