ADVERTISEMENT

Long-distance relationships aren’t easy, but love has a way of finding its own path, even across countries and time zones. That’s something Emi, a young artist from Germany, knows all too well. She and her boyfriend Bry, who lives in Mexico, have been navigating their long-distance relationship for years, turning their shared experiences into sweet, emotional, and honest comics.

Through her art, Emi captures the joy of reunions, the sadness of goodbyes, and everything in between. Her comics speak to couples who are going through the same struggles, reminding them they’re not alone. Whether you're in a long-distance relationship or just love heartfelt stories, these comics will probably touch your heart.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic series depicts a long-distance relationship with emotional moments and thoughtful gift-giving between partners.

longdistance_comics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Emi and Bry’s story began back in 2015 when they met on social media—Google+, of all places. Despite living thousands of miles apart, they quickly became close friends and later, a couple. “We started catching feelings for each other and later started dating,” Emi shared. Their bond grew stronger over time, built on trust, shared interests, and daily efforts to stay connected.
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic series panel depicting emotional moments of a long-distance relationship between two characters hugging and talking.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic panels showing a long-distance relationship illustrated with emotion between a woman eating and a man on a video call.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To keep their relationship fun and creative, they used to surprise each other with little doodles. These sweet gestures became the spark for something bigger. “That was the moment when I started drawing each other as simplified characters in different scenarios. It was super fun!” Emi said. Eventually, she began posting these comics online, and to her surprise, other couples connected with them deeply.
    #4

    Comic series illustration showing a couple playing games on their phones during a long-distance relationship full of emotion.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comic panel showing a person with glasses reading a book titled How to Build a Teleporter in a long-distance relationship comic series.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The comics are simple but powerful. They show moments that anyone in a long-distance relationship will recognize, counting the days until a visit, saying goodbye at the airport, or laughing over a late-night video call. “The illustrations help me process the experiences we’ve been through,” Emi explained. For many readers, these drawings are not just relatable, they’re comforting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic series depicting a long-distance relationship with emotional moments between a couple using phones and virtual hugs.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic series illustration showing a couple in a long-distance relationship sharing emotional support through a phone conversation.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Even with a full-time job, Emi finds time to create. It isn’t always easy, but she’s driven by the impact her work has on others. “It lights up my day when other couples feel understood,” she said. Through her comics, she spreads a message of hope: that love can last, no matter the distance.
    #8

    Comic illustration showing a person smiling in bed while video calling in a long-distance relationship full of emotion.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic series panels showing a long-distance relationship, capturing emotional moments between two animated characters.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic panel showing a long-distance relationship moment with a person arriving at the airport and a heartfelt embrace.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic series depicting emotional moments in a long-distance relationship during reunion and parting scenes.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic panels showing a girl and boy in a long-distance relationship talking on the phone with emotional expressions.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Couple in a comic series showing emotion in a long-distance relationship, texting and then embracing in bed at night.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic series panel showing a long-distance relationship with emotional moments and anticipation of reunion plans.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic series depicting a couple reuniting after a long-distance relationship, capturing emotional moments and connection.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic series illustrating a long-distance relationship filled with emotions through phone conversations and daily moments.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Comic series panels showing a long-distance relationship, capturing emotional and heartfelt conversations between a couple.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Cartoon comic series depicting a long-distance relationship with emotional moments of love and reunion.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic series depicting emotional moments in a long-distance relationship with calls, waiting, and longing.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Comic series panels showing a woman working, taking a lunch break, and happily video calling her long-distance partner.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic panels showing a woman lying on a bed upset, with a comforting ghostly figure from her phone in a long-distance relationship comic.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Comic series panels showing a couple together and apart, depicting emotions in a long-distance relationship.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Comic series panel showing a long-distance couple sharing emotional moments through video calls and music notes.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic series illustration showing a woman in rain with umbrella having a long-distance call, expressing emotion and connection.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Comic series depicting a long-distance relationship with emotional scenes of video calls and longing at a beachside location.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Comic series panels depicting emotional moments in a long-distance relationship between a couple communicating and supporting each other.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Comic series illustrating the emotional roller coaster of a long-distance relationship and the challenges of daily responsibilities.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic series panels showing a character expressing emotions about a long-distance relationship with playful and caring moments.

    longdistance_comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!