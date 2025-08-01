This Artist Turned Her Long-Distance Relationship Into A Comic Series Full Of Emotion (28 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Long-distance relationships aren’t easy, but love has a way of finding its own path, even across countries and time zones. That’s something Emi, a young artist from Germany, knows all too well. She and her boyfriend Bry, who lives in Mexico, have been navigating their long-distance relationship for years, turning their shared experiences into sweet, emotional, and honest comics.
Through her art, Emi captures the joy of reunions, the sadness of goodbyes, and everything in between. Her comics speak to couples who are going through the same struggles, reminding them they’re not alone. Whether you're in a long-distance relationship or just love heartfelt stories, these comics will probably touch your heart.
More info: Instagram
Emi and Bry’s story began back in 2015 when they met on social media—Google+, of all places. Despite living thousands of miles apart, they quickly became close friends and later, a couple. “We started catching feelings for each other and later started dating,” Emi shared. Their bond grew stronger over time, built on trust, shared interests, and daily efforts to stay connected.
To keep their relationship fun and creative, they used to surprise each other with little doodles. These sweet gestures became the spark for something bigger. “That was the moment when I started drawing each other as simplified characters in different scenarios. It was super fun!” Emi said. Eventually, she began posting these comics online, and to her surprise, other couples connected with them deeply.
The comics are simple but powerful. They show moments that anyone in a long-distance relationship will recognize, counting the days until a visit, saying goodbye at the airport, or laughing over a late-night video call. “The illustrations help me process the experiences we’ve been through,” Emi explained. For many readers, these drawings are not just relatable, they’re comforting.
Even with a full-time job, Emi finds time to create. It isn’t always easy, but she’s driven by the impact her work has on others. “It lights up my day when other couples feel understood,” she said. Through her comics, she spreads a message of hope: that love can last, no matter the distance.