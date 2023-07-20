Young Couple Celebrates Husband Getting ‘The Snip’, Gets Criticized For Not Wanting Children

Some people dance from joy when they find out they’re pregnant. Others do it because they’re not. Not everyone is equally excited about the prospect of becoming parents; however, some adults find it somewhat difficult to understand.

TikToker Indianna Knight’s video of her and her husband dancing after he got a vasectomy split the internet into camps. While some supported the views of the happy couple, others believed they might regret it later.

The Sydney-based make-up artist later expanded on the topic in another video, discussing some of the most common things people say when she tells them about the decision not to have kids. She also opened up about how differently she and her husband were treated when they wanted to get surgeries done. Scroll down to find the videos below.

“Something that I’ve realized as a female who doesn’t want children is no one will take you seriously. And I don’t know if this is just an Australian thing or not. But I went to the doctor and asked if I could get a tubal ligation and they flat-out refused. They said they wouldn’t do it until I’d had children, or I was at least 35. And I’m 25. I didn’t want to wait 10 years, but thankfully, my husband was very adamant that he would get the procedure done. He’s like, “you know, you’ve done your bit. You have been on birth control, it’s my time.” So he went in, he had to get a referral, went to the GP. He literally just asked. I said, “Do you know where to go?” He said, “Yes, they printed it.” And then he waited. It was about a six-month wait for him to get in. He went to see the surgeon on the day and they literally said, “Do you have kids?” He was like, “no, no.” Like, “oh, cool, loads of people are doing that these days.” Done. Now when my husband tells people that he doesn’t want children, they’re like, “why not?” And he’s like, “oh, I want to be rich.” You know, he makes a joke out of it. Not saying people with kids can’t be rich. He just makes a joke because personally, it’s not really anyone’s business. And then they go “Oh, okay, cool,” like they have a laugh. When I tell people that I’m not having children, every single person says, “Oh, but you will, just wait, you will” and I just can’t understand that, why is it not normalized that some people don’t want to have children?”

“These are the most common responses I get from people when I tell them I’m not having kids, and this is also what I think about them. The most common one is: “The love for your child is the most incredible thing in the world. And you’re really missing out. It’s so sad, you don’t get to experience this. Like, you want to.”

I believe you, I do, I’m sure if I had that experience, I would also agree, I truly do believe that it is out of this world. However, you can’t miss something that you don’t have, or you don’t know. So all of the people telling me this are telling me because they have that feeling. I don’t have it, I’m never gonna have it unless I have kids. And I’m okay with that. I genuinely feel like I have enough love in my heart. I’m so fulfilled with love for my husband and my pets, and I’m okay to leave it at that.”

Now I would never have children for the sole purpose that they could look after me. If I did have kids, I would want them to be out there living their best life, travelling, feeling fulfilled, and I wouldn’t even expect them to live in the same town as me if they didn’t want to. So that would still be a possibility if I had kids, or if I didn’t. I know that I’m going to build such a beautiful network of chosen family and that’s enough for me.”

We haven’t really done anything that exciting. And at the end of the day, my maiden name is Knight, Knight is such a common name. There are so many people that can carry that name. And I have my husband’s name anyway. So I’m exempt from that. And on my husband’s perspective, he has siblings that have already had children. So they’re doing that job for him. Not that it’s his job or not that he has to. But yeah, just for people that say that.”

“The fourth thing is: “Your family must be so sad.” And the reality is I know my mom would love grandchildren, but we’ve spoken about it and she has had her opportunity in life to make her choice. And she chose children and she respects that I don’t want them and you know what, she just ends up spoiling my dogs.”

“And the final one, probably the most frustrating, is: “You’ll change your mind.” No, I won’t, but to humor you, just to humor this comment, if I did, we can adopt because there are so many beautiful children out there needing a home, but I’m not going to change my mind.”

