ADVERTISEMENT

The New Year is the peak era of eating healthier, mindful consumption, and the frantic pursuit of that goal body.

We’ve all had those days where dinner looks suspiciously like the viral “savory girl dinner” bowl, which is a chaotic mix of crackers, cheese, jalapeños, and whatever else is in the fridge.

But while that bowl is a trendy choice for the privileged sections of the world, for billions of others, the luxury of choice simply doesn’t exist.

A groundbreaking report from the Global Diet Quality Project is now shifting the narrative on what actually needs to be on your plate to stay alive and healthy.

We’ve compiled a list of 15 countries with the worst diets. These are nations where the majority of the population fails to hit the All-5 food groups standard within a 24-hour window.

This isn’t just about eating your greens. This study has led researchers to uncover gruesome truths about global dietary habits and how the brutal intersection of poverty and lack of accessibility dictates what entire populations consume.

From European giants struggling with the dangerous overconsumption of sugar to nations where a single piece of fresh fruit is considered a luxury, these rankings prove that a full stomach doesn’t always mean a healthy one.

Ranking Methodology of the Countries with the Worst Diets

To create this list, we used the 2022 Global Diet Quality Project (GDQP) Full Report and its updated dataset. Unlike other rankings that consider only calories, this study uses the All-5 indicator to rank the 15 countries with the worst diets.

So how does one pass the All-5 test? In the All-5 test, a person must have consumed at least one food from each of these five categories in the previous 24 hours:

Starchy Staples: Rice, wheat, maize, potatoes, or cassava Vegetables: at least one type Fruits: at least one type Pulses, Nuts, or Seeds: Beans, lentils, peanuts, or sunflower seeds Animal-Source Foods: Meat, fish, poultry, eggs, or dairy

Note: The expanded 2024 dataset identifies Ethiopia as having the lowest All-5 score globally, at just 9%. However, this list is based on the harmonized 2021 - 2022 dataset used in the full GDQP report, which ensures consistent, comparable methodology across all countries. Ethiopia's 2024 figure comes from a separate data collection round and is referenced at the end of this article for context.

We have also cross-referenced these with Minimum Dietary Diversity for Women (MDD-W) and Unhealthy Food Consumption (UFC) scores to provide a full 360-degree view of global nutritional health. The MDD-W is a specialized proxy indicator.

This is because women of reproductive age have specific and intense micronutrient needs; this score indicates whether the most vulnerable members of a population are meeting at least 5 of 10 essential food groups. If the MDD-W is low, the nation's future health is at risk.

The UFC, on the other hand, is the junk food tracker. It measures the intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, ultra-processed snacks, and deep-fried foods.

In many of the countries on our list, we see a tragic transition where people are moving away from traditional, nutritious foods and toward cheap, calorie-dense junk food that leads to illness in the long run.