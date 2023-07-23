Cosplaying Cat Chef Dines With His Mom Every Night In Different Outfit (30 Pics)

Meet Maro, the cat chef (supposedly). This fella was adopted by his hooman mother, Rie Matsui, when he was 7 months old. Matsui is very keen on Japanese food photography, so she took on a great idea: dressing Maro in cute outfits and have dinner with him. The process proved to be easy, as Maro is a calm cat who will go with anything to make his hooman happy.

“He is great at posing, because he’s so quiet and easygoing,” Rie Matsui cheerfully explained.

You can visit Maro’s Instagram for daily dose of cuteness and exploring the world of cuisine. For Maro, however, it is not the food that matters, but the time he got to spend with his beloved owner. “He never eats the food, although sometimes I give him a little reward after shooting,” said Matsui. What a lovely cat! Scroll down for adorable pictures of Maro (and food!).

More info: kingdomofcat.guru