ADVERTISEMENT

When people ask questions like “where do we go when we’re no longer alive,” most folks think it’s a philosophical discussion about the afterlife. However, there is an often ignored but much more common answer - the mysterious coroner's office.

So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting questions and answers from people online, about their profession, interacting with corpses and how they even got into this line of work. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most morbid sections and be sure to leave your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.