When people ask questions like “where do we go when we’re no longer alive,” most folks think it’s a philosophical discussion about the afterlife. However, there is an often ignored but much more common answer - the mysterious coroner's office.

So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting questions and answers from people online, about their profession, interacting with corpses and how they even got into this line of work. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most morbid sections and be sure to leave your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

Reddit conversation about challenges coroners face with media questions and misreporting in interesting coroner stories.

    Reddit user discussing nightmares and motivation related to coroners and their unique job experiences.

    Reddit discussion on coroner stories revealing challenging cases, social media bullying, and the emotional side of death investigations.

    Red notebook and pen on a wood table with glasses and magnifying glass, symbolizing interesting coroner stories.

    Reddit conversation discussing the schooling and career path required for coroners in the death investigation field.

    Reddit conversation showing a coroner explaining the importance of skepticism and calmness in their job.

    Conversation about coroners and death investigators, highlighting real stories and myths from coroners' experiences.

    Reddit conversation about requirements and career path to become a coroner in the US involving medicolegal death investigation.

    Reddit Q&A on common causes of death from coroners, including cardiac arrhythmia and cardiovascular disease.

    Reddit conversation about the emotional challenges in the job of coroners investigating cases and finding answers.

    Reddit thread explaining a coroner’s role and qualifications in investigating deaths and identifying bodies.

    Reddit conversation about unusual coroner experiences involving medical negligence and verifying deaths at hospitals.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing necrophiles and phrases related to coroners’ interesting stories.

    Reddit comments discussing Dexter, related to interesting and sometimes crazy stories from coroners.

    Screenshot of a social media conversation sharing interesting and sometimes crazy stories from coroners.

    Alt text: Coroner sharing a confusing and unusual case involving accidental auto-erotic asphyxiation and detailed rope impressions.

    Reddit conversation discussing funny tattoos seen by coroners on deceased individuals, sharing an ironic story.

    Reddit conversation about feeling uncomfortable in cold rooms full of corpses, sharing relatable stories from coroners.

    Reddit conversation about coroner job training, psychological impact, and medicolegal death investigation experience.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about accessing coroner reports and FOIA requests for coroner stories.

    Reddit conversation showing a coroner discussing the impact of their job's random nature on family life.

    Reddit conversation about medical examiners signing death certificates from interesting and crazy stories of coroners.

    Reddit discussion about the most disgusting cases encountered by coroners involving gastrointestinal hemorrhages.

    Reddit conversation discussing unusual observations from coroners about causes of death involving humor and shock.

    Reddit conversation about salary, highlighting interesting and sometimes crazy stories from coroners in a casual online chat.

    Reddit conversation discussing medicolegal death investigator training and requirements for coroner positions.

    Reddit comments with coroner-related job puns discussing dead-end jobs and people dying to see you.

    Comments from coroners discussing ethical decisions and rules in interesting and sometimes crazy stories from coroners.

    Reddit conversation about feeling creeped out on the job, related to creepy and interesting stories from coroners.

    Reddit conversation highlighting coroners sharing stories about the spontaneity and emotional moments in their job.

    Reddit user shares a crazy coroners story about a s*****e case involving a solo traveler and hotel surveillance.

    Reddit conversation discussing mental challenges faced by coroners dealing with examining deceased children and coping mechanisms.

    Reddit conversation about interesting and crazy stories from coroners involving famous clients and unexpected deaths.

    Reddit conversation about career path and experiences working in the coroner's office including interesting coroner stories.

    Reddit comments discussing unusual cases of unidentified bodies in interesting and sometimes crazy coroner stories.

    Screenshot of a coroner-related social media discussion about handling and documenting last notes from the deceased.

    Reddit conversation discussing emotional challenges coroners face when notifying next of kin, highlighting personal and professional separation.

    Reddit conversation about dating challenges and career in interesting and sometimes crazy stories from coroners.

    Reddit conversation about growing up near a cemetery and thoughts on working in the funeral and coroner business.

    Reddit conversation about worst coroners cases involving decomposed bodies and bugs in interesting coroner stories.

    Reddit conversation about the training and qualifications needed to become a coroner or medical examiner.

    Reddit conversation about poking bodies with a stick, illustrating interesting and sometimes crazy stories from coroners.

    Reddit conversation discussing coroners and body identification, featuring insights about real-life procedures versus movies.

    Alt text: Reddit conversation about the hardest parts of jobs involving coroners and delivering devastating news to families

    Conversation about coroners identifying unidentifiable bodies using teeth, bones, and personal items.

    Reddit conversation discussing how to become a coroner, including courses in crime scene and forensics.

    Comment thread discussing how coroners emotionally separate themselves from their work while managing personal lives.

    Reddit conversation about coping with working around dead bodies, illustrating interesting and sometimes crazy stories from coroners.

    Conversation about coping with the emotional impact of work in interesting and crazy stories from coroners.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing coroners and unusual or challenging cases in forensic investigations.

    Online conversation about how working as a coroner changes the way people view others and everyday situations.

    Screenshot of a discussion about unusual and crazy deaths shared by a coroner in an online forum.

    Reddit conversation discussing the spontaneity and emotional aspects of a coroner’s job in real-life situations.

    Reddit conversation about coroners in elected positions sharing interesting and sometimes crazy coroner stories.

    Reddit conversation discussing coroner education and the differences from forensic pathologists in unusual coroner stories.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing coroners' roles in the treatment and release of mentally ill individuals.

    Reddit conversation discussing handling stress and daily life challenges in coroner stories and experiences.

    Reddit conversation about coroner work schedules and being on-call for up to 72 hours between shifts.

    Reddit conversation about watching a scary movie related to interesting and crazy stories from coroners.

    Screenshot of a humorous Reddit comment about the coroner profession, highlighting interesting and crazy coroner stories.

    Screenshot of a conversation showing a brief exchange related to interesting and crazy stories from coroners.

    Reddit conversation discussing advice and expectations for a coroner technician job, highlighting work ethic and humor.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about coroners and investigating causes of death in coroner stories.

