Sometimes your car feels less like a trusty steed and more like a mobile storage unit for empty coffee cups and that one rogue french fry. But what if we told you there's a whole world of genuinely cool finds out there designed to make your ride less chaotic and way more awesome? We've done the deep dive so you don't have to, and trust us, your commute is about to get a serious upgrade.

From gadgets that solve those "why didn't I think of that?" problems to accessories that just add a bit of personality to your four-wheeled friend, we've rounded up 22 items that are genuinely too good to keep to ourselves. So, buckle up (pun intended, obviously) because you're about to discover some things that'll make you actually look forward to getting behind the wheel, or at least make being stuck in traffic a little more bearable.

Car finds for organizing small items like keys, phone, and water bottle in the gap between car seats during commute.

Review: "I was tired of my phone credit cards and other stuff falling between seat and console they are hard to get to these things fixed the problem and they look good." - Spanky

    #2

    Your Car's Scent Could Be The Stuff Of Legends, Or At Least Less Like Last Week's Takeout, With A Big Foot Air Freshener

    Sasquatch-shaped car air freshener hanging inside the car, one of the clever car finds to trick out your commute.

    Review: "My husband loves how it makes his work truck smell clean and fresh." - KimP

    Car USB charger with multiple ports and digital voltage display, showcasing clever car finds for upgrading your commute.

    Review: "This works great, cords are long enough for driver and passenger to use and I love that there are two different cables and a USB plug in. Keeps our cars less chaotic with not having cords strung all over the place." - Caitlin Kimball

    Compact handheld car vacuum cleaner being held, a clever car find to trick out your commute with easy cleaning.

    Review: "You ever get the “feel good” vibes when you reach for your favorite tool? I get it every time I use this vacuum. Perfect weight wise, strength and holds a charge!" - Placeholder

    #5

    Get Your Car's Nooks And Crannies Squeaky Clean With This Fun And Effective Cleaning Gel

    Hand cleaning car gear shift and steering wheel using gray cleaning gel, showcasing clever car finds for a tricked-out commute.

    Review: "If you are in to detailing your car, you need to get this stuff! It picks up tiny dust particles and large crumbs/trash!" - Melinda H.

    #6

    Wishing Your Arms Would Just Go-Go-Gadget To That Grimy Spot On The Windshield, Well, The Reach And Clean Window Tool Is The Next Best Thing

    Yellow car cleaning tool with extended handle used to wipe the inside of a windshield, showcasing clever car finds.

    Review: "We literally have the whole car wash set. This is a great addition and helps make the windshield a breeze to clean inside and out!" - Kaitlyn

    #7

    Those Sticky Rings In Your Car's Cupholders Are So Last Season, Upgrade To A Less Gross Future With Some Cupholder Coasters

    Car interior close-up showing cup holders with red inserts and a black handbrake, clever car finds for the commute.

    Review: "They work great! I've used them for a while and every time I clean the inside/outside of my car, I quickly wash them and put them back." - Jose L. Alonzo Jr.

    Still with us on this road trip of awesome car finds? Excellent, because we're just getting warmed up. If you thought those first few items were clever, just wait until you see what we've got cruising into the next section. Your car's about to get a whole lot cooler.
    #8

    May The (Wiper) Force Be With You On Rainy Days, Especially When You've Got A Lightsaber Wiper Tag Attached

    Rear of a silver Hyundai Veloster with clever car finds including themed decals and a lightsaber windshield wiper on the back window.

    Review: "I bought this knowing it would just be a piece of plastic, but didn't care because I thought it would be fun to have on my car. It ended up being too long for my wiper, but I made it work by figuring out where the tip needed to be so it didn't hit the plastic piece above my back window. I also went ahead and bought industrial, outdoor use Velcro since other reviews said the stuff it came with wasn't that good. It's held up for a year now and still going strong! Ive received so many compliments so it definitely was a good buy. The Velcro also makes it easy to take off for car washes." - ewitt3

    Clever car coin holders designed to organize loose change and improve commute convenience inside vehicle door compartments.

    Review: "Great way to organize and actually make use of spare change. Now it’s easily accessible and I find myself using it more frequently than before. Bonus points for being pink and for having labels do you know which coin goes in which spot." - Jenny

    Car seat cushion with ergonomic design placed inside a vehicle showing clever car finds for commuting comfort.

    Review: "This car seat really helps elevate pain while in the car. I am prone to back pain, and when driving it can get really uncomfortable. This seat cushion really helps, and makes long drives possible." - Rocky Coast

    #11

    Because Trying To Nail That Winged Eyeliner In The Car With Just The Dome Light Feels Like An Extreme Sport, A Light Up Vanity Mirror Is Basically Your Personal Glam Station On Wheels

    LED lighted car visor mirror attached with straps, enhancing commute experience with clever car finds and accessories.

    Review: "If you’re thinking about it, just get it! This mirror is amazing and you can’t beat the price!" - Becca

    #12

    Car seat protector with orange clips installed on back seats, a clever car find to trick out your commute.

    Review: "Easy to install. Well constructed." - Bob

    Car accessory cup holder tray designed to trick out your commute with clever storage and dining solutions.

    Review: "I like this a lot especially when driving I can eat and not worry about spilling on my clothes." - Linda R Huseman

    Car dashboard decorated with colorful flower clips and a blue dragon figurine, showcasing clever car finds for commuting.

    Review: "These attach so easily to the vent and are so cute for your vehicle! Revamp in style!" - Ellathepinkdoll

    Alright, quick pit stop over. We hope your "add to cart" finger isn't too tired yet, because the next wave of automotive awesomeness is rolling in. These finds are less about basic transportation and more about transforming your car into a comfortable command center.
    #15

    Let Your Car's Aroma Drift Away From 'Forgotten Gym Socks' And Towards 'Sophisticated Forest Vibes' With A Drift Teak Car Scent Kit

    Wooden car accessory attached to a sun visor showcasing clever car finds to trick out your commute.

    Review: "Open Air smells good, but it doesn't smell like open Air or outdoorsy. It smells like fresh laundry. Will definitely check out the others. I love the wood, looks good in the car. It's a little big and might leave indentions on the visor, but not a problem if you keep using them. The wood has a magnet on it, so you could put it somewhere else in the car too if you wanted." - Brandon Kelley

    Car interior before and after adding a sunshade to enhance comfort during commute with clever car finds.

    Review: "Coolest thing I’ve ever bought for my car yet and it really works and isn’t super flimsy." - autmcbee

    #17

    Your Keys Will Be Looking Sharp And Feeling Fancy With This Stylish Key Fob Cover And Leather Keychain

    Car key fob with a sleek protective case and decorative charm featuring clever car finds for upgrading your commute.

    Review: "My key was falling apart and this was the perfect solution. It fit snug and looked cute. Everyone loves it. Great quality." - Fay Jackson

    #18

    Since Your Car Can't Text You When Its Tires Are Feeling Low, A Digital Tire Pressure Gauge Is The Next Best Thing For Clear Communication

    Hand using a digital tire pressure gauge on a BMW car wheel, showcasing clever car finds for better commute preparation.

    Review: "Seems to be accurate. Easy finish and like the auto shut off function." - Amazon Customer

    #19

    Let Your Car's Floor Have Its Own Little 'Look At Me' Moment With Some Bedazzled Floor Mats Because Why Should Your Actual Shoes Have All The Fun

    Black car floor mat with sparkling rhinestone trim placed near the pedals for a clever car accessory.

    Review: "These were very nice, simple yet stylish." - Judy Billingsley

    #20

    No More Tragic Sauce Casualties On Your Commute, The Saucemoto Dip Clip Is Basically Your Co-Pilot For Condiments

    Hand holding a waffle fry dipped in sauce using a clever car find snack holder attached to the dashboard vent.

    Review: "I’m obsessed. I have ADHD and always manage to lose stuff. This is especially problematic when the “lost stuff” is a messy, open sauce packet. :) With Saucemoto, that problem is solved. Everyone who rides in my car asks about these!" - Aurora

    #21

    Since You Weren't Born With Eyes In The Back Of Your Head, Or On The Side Of Your Car, A Blind Spot Mirror Is A Pretty Solid Plan B

    Car side mirror with added small convex mirror showing blind spot, a clever car find for enhancing commute safety.

    Review: "Works great, makes quick lane changes stress free!" - Tim Cormier

    Soft pink seatbelt cover installed on car seatbelt, enhancing comfort during daily commute with clever car finds.

    Review: "Very sturdy and a beautiful color, it's made out of very durable material! I highly recommend! 🩷" - Rhiannon

