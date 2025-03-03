ADVERTISEMENT

Humans and nature are wildly interconnected, but in today’s society we tend to forget that. To illustrate this in an unusual way, Richard Ahnert paints incredible pieces of art that showcase animals interacting with the world as we do.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Richard shared that his art falls in line with Anthropomorphic New Contemporary art as it primarily depicts animals in scenarios that mirror human experiences. From whimsical to more often a dark and thought-provoking tone, Richard masterfully conveys his message about our shared existence and the impact of human activities on the natural world.

More info: Instagram | richardahnert.com | Facebook