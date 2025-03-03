Animals That Act Like People: 44 Anthropomorphic Artworks By Richard AhnertInterview With Artist
Humans and nature are wildly interconnected, but in today’s society we tend to forget that. To illustrate this in an unusual way, Richard Ahnert paints incredible pieces of art that showcase animals interacting with the world as we do.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Richard shared that his art falls in line with Anthropomorphic New Contemporary art as it primarily depicts animals in scenarios that mirror human experiences. From whimsical to more often a dark and thought-provoking tone, Richard masterfully conveys his message about our shared existence and the impact of human activities on the natural world.
In a further interview, Richard told us more about himself and what initially drew him to the world of artistry.
"I'm a Toronto-based artist with a lifelong fascination for the natural world. Growing up in the city, I found myself drawn to books and magazines that showcased the beauty and diversity of nature and wildlife. This early inspiration fueled my artistic expression as a child and continues to be a driving force in my work today.”
As for his creative process, Richard wrote: “The subject matter and process behind the paintings usually begins with a story, inspired by personal events or narratives that I have created.”
Lastly, the artist commented more about the audience's takeaway.
“My work often prompts viewers to reflect on the interconnectedness of human and animal lives, as well as broader environmental themes,” wrote Richard.