Humans and nature are wildly interconnected, but in today’s society we tend to forget that. To illustrate this in an unusual way, Richard Ahnert paints incredible pieces of art that showcase animals interacting with the world as we do.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Richard shared that his art falls in line with Anthropomorphic New Contemporary art as it primarily depicts animals in scenarios that mirror human experiences. From whimsical to more often a dark and thought-provoking tone, Richard masterfully conveys his message about our shared existence and the impact of human activities on the natural world.

#1

Anthropomorphic cat stands on hind legs, opening a refrigerator door in a dimly lit kitchen.

In a further interview, Richard told us more about himself and what initially drew him to the world of artistry.

"I'm a Toronto-based artist with a lifelong fascination for the natural world. Growing up in the city, I found myself drawn to books and magazines that showcased the beauty and diversity of nature and wildlife. This early inspiration fueled my artistic expression as a child and continues to be a driving force in my work today.”
    #2

    Anthropomorphic artwork: Black cat sitting on a chair with a glass of wine.

    #3

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a cat sitting at a desk in an office, surrounded by toys and donuts, by Richard Ahnert.

    As for his creative process, Richard wrote:The subject matter and process behind the paintings usually begins with a story, inspired by personal events or narratives that I have created.”
    #4

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a black cat sitting on a dresser, looking into a mirror next to a glass of red wine.

    #5

    Anthropomorphic artwork of four foxes sharing a pizza, depicting animals acting like people.

    Lastly, the artist commented more about the audience's takeaway.

    “My work often prompts viewers to reflect on the interconnectedness of human and animal lives, as well as broader environmental themes,” wrote Richard.
    #6

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a fox admiring a painting of itself in a gallery setting.

    #7

    A bear with toy guns, showcasing anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert in a desert setting.

    #8

    Anthropomorphic artwork of two ferrets enjoying cheese puffs from a large bowl by Richard Ahnert.

    #9

    Anthropomorphic artwork of polar bears in a boat, one holding a flag, on calm water by Richard Ahnert.

    #10

    Anthropomorphic bear on a toy horse, holding a twig in its mouth, in Richard Ahnert's artwork.

    #11

    Anthropomorphic bear playing video games, sitting by a TV with a gaming console and chips bag.

    #12

    Anthropomorphic artwork featuring two polar bears at an ice cream truck in a desert setting.

    #13

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a panda sitting at a table with a cup, covered with a fruit-patterned tablecloth.

    #14

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a bear in a coat with a pipe and birch logs, by Richard Ahnert.

    #15

    Bear sitting at a table, holding a fork and knife, showcasing anthropomorphic art by Richard Ahnert.

    #16

    Anthropomorphic artwork of three cats sailing in a boat, one holding a suitcase, by Richard Ahnert.

    #17

    Anthropomorphic cat holding a mug with "Nope" written on it against a light background.

    #18

    Bear sitting at a table with a bowl of colorful cereal, showcasing anthropomorphic art by Richard Ahnert.

    #19

    Anthropomorphic animals, including a panda and bears, leaning on a wooden fence, painted by Richard Ahnert.

    #20

    Anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert: a panda on a deer ride with bluebirds and clouds.

    #21

    Bear wearing a red cape, sitting on a bed with teddy bear and toys, depicting anthropomorphic art by Richard Ahnert.

    #22

    Anthropomorphic artwork of bear cubs surrounding a person standing on a stool, wearing black shoes and a yellow dress.

    #23

    Two birds in hoodies perched on a wire, an example of anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert.

    #24

    Anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert features animals and a girl in a library setting.

    #25

    A bear sitting by a window with binoculars, displaying anthropomorphic behavior.

    #26

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a serene goat resting its head on a decorative hammer, by Richard Ahnert.

    #27

    Anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert featuring bears in a serene landscape.

    #28

    Anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert featuring an eagle in a shoe with autumn leaves and a cityscape background.

    #29

    Anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert depicting a curious black cat and a koi fish interacting.

    #30

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a bear and animals, gathered around a glowing lantern indoors.

    #31

    Rabbit in armchair watching TV, holding a drink, showcasing anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert.

    #32

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a wolf-headed figure in a floral dress by Richard Ahnert.

    #33

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a polar bear sitting in a chair next to a table with a can, by Richard Ahnert.

    #34

    Anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert depicting a rabbit in human clothing sitting on a chair.

    #35

    Bear in a headband relaxing at a picnic table, exemplifying anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert.

    #36

    A bear wearing a red beanie and smoking a pipe, illustrating anthropomorphic themes by Richard Ahnert.

    #37

    Anthropomorphic bear at a table with an orange coffee pot and cup, mimicking a human gesture.

    #38

    Anthropomorphic penguin wearing a patterned sweater against a pink cloud background in Richard Ahnert's artwork.

    #39

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a fox in winter clothing, sitting in a snowy forest by Richard Ahnert.

    #40

    A bear holding a maple syrup bottle on a bench, representing anthropomorphic artwork by Richard Ahnert.

    #41

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a fox in a blue shirt seated with birds flying above, by Richard Ahnert.

    #42

    Fox wrapped in a striped blanket, sitting like a person, looking out a window, with another fox resting beside it.

    #43

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a raccoon stepping out of a painting onto a table set with a cup, saucer, and egg holder.

    #44

    Anthropomorphic artwork of a bear walking upright, holding a stick with a red sack in a mountainous landscape.

