From Rescue Miracles To Emotional Reunions: 25 New Dog Stories Shared By ‘We Rate Dogs’
If you needed one more reason to believe that kindness is alive and well, these dogs are here to provide it. The team behind 'We Rate Dogs' has once again shared a collection of heartwarming stories celebrating courage, compassion, and the extraordinary bond between humans and their four-legged companions.
Far more than just a page that gives every pup a well-deserved score of over 10/10, the page has become one of the internet's favorite places for uplifting dog stories. Their posts range from inspiring rescue stories and emotional reunions to hilarious everyday moments, all celebrating humans' most beloved companions.
Scroll down to enjoy the latest wholesome stories shared by the page, and let us know in the comments which remarkable dog stole your heart the most.
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This is Edward. He was given 6 months to live after being found as a stray with severe arthritis and spinal deterioration. His new family was determined to give him the best few months possible, so they introduced him to the ice cream truck. His arthritis makes it difficult to walk, but as soon as he hears the ice cream song, he moves as quickly as he can to get a frozen treat. It’s been 27 months, and he’s still thriving. Clearly, the secret to a long life is weekly ice cream.
This is Wynn. She’s not gonna do anything fancy, just really likes an audience.
This is Spear. He is being forced to leave his grandma’s house against his will. You know who would never do this to him? Grandma.
This is Moses. He and his human were on a morning walk when a bobcat came out of nowhere. “I thought it was a coyote because we don’t have bobcats around here,” his mom told a local news station. She suffered a scratch on her arm before the bobcat turned to go after Moses. “I kept saying, ‘Go, go, go, go,’ to Moses … wanting him to get away.” But Moses stood his ground, letting his human get away before killing the animal. Bobcats normally stay far away from humans, but this one was acting aggressively because it had been infected with rabies. Fortunately, Moses was up to date on his rabies vaccine, so while he’s quarantining at home for several weeks, he’s expected to be just fine. His mom said, “he’s the hero of the day.”
This is Natty. He’s about to become the Washington Nationals’ first official team dog when he makes his debut on Friday, May 15. The 8-week-old pup, who is, by our estimates, a mere three baseballs tall, will practice socialization skills and basic cues during his time with the team and with his puppy raisers in Virginia. Around 18 months, he will begin professional training through Canine Companions to become a service dog for a person with a disability. But for this season at least, he’s very focused on the ball, and we’re so glad we get to welcome him to the big leagues.
This is Daisy. She ate a plastic bag. At the time, she didn’t think it was a big deal, but then it caused a dangerous blockage. As a result, she lost her appetite and became severely underweight. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog I said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her $7,500 care, including emergency surgery to remove the obstruction. We’re thrilled to report she’s recovering beautifully and will stick to eating dog food going forward. To top it all off, the surgeon who saved her also adopted her.
This is Watson. His family threw him a surprise 9th birthday party. Invited all his stuffed friends and everything.
This is Timmy. He may have slept through his photoshoot, but what’s important is that his toe beans are documented forever.
This is Sadie. Her human just graduated from college. Didn’t realize she’d be getting a diploma too, but she’s glad her hard work these past few years didn’t go unnoticed.
This is Frank. He has things to do and places to be, but doesn’t mind if you come along.
This is Bear. We first featured him in 2019 for his efforts during Australia’s Black Summer, one of the most catastrophic bushfire seasons on record. That summer, he helped locate more than 100 injured or displaced koalas. His high energy and intense focus are exactly what made him the perfect dog for the job, but those qualities weren’t always appreciated. Because of his OCD, he passed through several homes as a puppy before his talents were recognized by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The head of @ifawglobal said, “He literally went from chewing the walls of a Gold Coast apartment to roaming through the Aussie bush on a mission to save our most iconic species.” The 11-year-old pup has officially hung up his working boots and is looking forward to days filled with “rest, cuddles, ball time, obviously, and maybe just a little mischief.”
This is Buzz. To enjoy the ice cube, he must first become the ice cube.
This is Togo. He escaped from his house when no one was looking. Came back a few hours later, but his parents were out searching for him. Fortunately, his youngest human was still home and able to relay the good news through the doorbell camera.
This is Gracie. She has diabetes, pancreatitis, and glaucoma in both eyes, all of which require costly treatment and supportive care. Because of this, she had zero adoption interest for many months. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog I said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her $9,900 ongoing care. We’re thrilled to report that she has since been adopted! Gracie’s foster mom told us that her new family was “certainly worth the wait”
This is Copo. He met a big dog on his walk today. Gave them a proper sniffspection and has determined this is his new best friend.
This is Helen. She was found as a stray with anemia, lethargy, and red spots on her skin and gums. Tests confirmed she was suffering from an autoimmune disorder, as well as two serious fungal infections: Valley Fever and aspergillosis. Thanks to your recent support of our ‘tell your dog i said hi’ merch, the @1510foundation was able to cover her $7,500 care, including several days of hospitalization and ongoing medication. We’re thrilled to report she is feeling so much better and has since been adopted by her foster family
This is Bruce. He was getting ready to head out for a paddle with his human when his kayak broke free and he was carried out to sea by strong winds. His human initially tried to swim after him, but was forced to turn back due to dangerous conditions. The coast guard launched multiple vessels as part of a search crew, but Bruce was ultimately rescued by skipper Jimmy Reid and crewman Aaron Fordy of the tour boat Serenity. They estimated where the winds might have taken him and spotted the kayak about 2.5 miles from shore. An attempt to harness Bruce led him to fall into the water, but then “my crewman, Aaron, reached down and grabbed him by the scruff of the neck,” Reid explained. “If he hadn’t grabbed him like that, it would have been the end of any sort of rescue effort.” Once aboard, hypothermic Bruce was wrapped in towels to help warm him up. Fordy has two shepherds like Bruce back home, making the rescue particularly meaningful for him. Reid and Fordy reunited Bruce with his human back on land, and they praised him for turning back when he did. “I think it would have been a multi-casualty thing if he had kept going,” Reid told the BBC.
This is Nolan. Some seniors are silver foxes; he is a silver sweetie pie.
This is Boone. He was in foster care when he developed bloat, a life-threatening disorder where the stomach fills with gas and twists on itself. Thanks to an incredibly generous $5,000 donation to @1510foundation from the folks at @titosvodka, AKA @vodkafordogpeople, the entirety of Boone’s emergency surgery was covered. We’re thrilled to report he has since fully recovered and has been adopted! His new mom says his “mischievous coonhound side” comes out from time to time (frame 7), and he is so loved.
This is Holly. While her stick may change, her routine never does.
Our CEO, Javier, would like to make a formal apology for his unintentional but undeniably awkward behavior at his doggy daycare. Camera footage revealed that he not only didn’t play with any dogs, but he also refused to stand within 10 feet of them. At one point, he is literally lurking behind a tree. While he did not mean to be antisocial, Javier recognizes that he did, in fact, make it a little bit weird for everybody and is sorry. In his defense, he may have thought he was also the CEO of the daycare and was simply monitoring the situation
This is Winky. She arrived at the shelter underweight with severe dental disease, skin allergies, and painful tumors on her belly. Thanks to an incredibly generous $5,000 donation to @1510foundation from the folks at @titosvodka, AKA @vodkafordogpeople, Winky’s entire care has been covered. She had surgery to remove the tumors, received a full dental procedure, and is getting ongoing treatment to soothe her itchy skin. She’s now enjoying her golden years in her new forever home.
This is Arlo. He was on a walk with his human, Tamika, in Brisbane this week when they noticed spots of blood on the ground. Tamika has been doing obedience training and some scent work with Arlo since he was a puppy as a form of enrichment. Arlo used his training to track the trail through long grass, leading them under a bridge where they found an injured dog. Tamika was quickly able to identify the injured dog, Murphy, through Facebook posts from his family desperately searching for him. Murphy had gotten spooked after being hit by a car nearly two miles away from where he was found. After reuniting with his family, Murphy was taken to the vet where they determined he had no significant injuries, and he’s expected to make a full recovery.
This is Jameson. He was shot and killed by the LAPD while celebrating the Knicks' win with his family. According to witnesses, at least 14 police officers showed up to Jameson’s family's apartment after a neighbor mistook celebratory yelling for distress. LAPD claims that the two-year-old bernedoodle had “rushed” the officers. The dog owner’s son said that Jameson was energetic but not violent and told reporters the pup had simply been celebrating with his family.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jameson’s family seek justice and pay for cremation fees. It can be found through the link in our bio.
According to an estimate by a Department of Justice official, police officers kill an estimated 10,000 dogs every year in the U.S., approximately 25 to 30 dogs every day. A 2020 study by the University of Arizona found that officers are nearly twice as likely to shoot dogs in majority Black and Hispanic census tracts compared to white ones
This is Neuf. He’s a little guy who needed a lot of help with his reactivity. When he arrived at his rescue, staff noticed he became overly aroused by common environmental triggers, such as other dogs, people, and passing cars, especially when he was on a leash or behind a barrier. Thanks to an incredibly generous $5,000 donation to @1510foundation from the folks at @thundershirtcompany, Neuf was able to get the training he needed to become adoptable. After completing a 4-week-board-and-train program, he can now enjoy walks and has made tremendous progress in managing his reactions to everyday triggers. His foster, who continues to work with him on his training, shared that even when he does become overwhelmed, he’s able to recover much more quickly. Now Neuf is officially ready to find an adopter who will help him keep building his confidence. Many thanks to ThunderShirt and their extraordinary donation for making his happily ever after possible