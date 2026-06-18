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One of the best things about watching content on social media, as opposed to a streaming platform, is the comments section. I always wonder what other Netflix viewers are thinking when I’m watching a film or docu-series. But on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, I don’t have to imagine. I can scroll through as many comments as my heart desires, and often, they’re pretty entertaining!

If you too are a connoisseur of comment sections, we’ve got the perfect article for you below. We took a trip to the “Comments You Can Hear” community on Reddit and compiled a list of its most amusing posts. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but giggle at!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comments You Can Hear

A Tumblr post showcasing comments you can hear from a song with a strong accent.

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kngross avatar
Niki
Niki
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that's how I have to sing the song now.

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    #2

    Ofcourse

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post with comments you can hear about romance and Lady Gaga.

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not me singing this out loud in my living room like I'm on stage....

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    #3

    Somebody That I Used To Know

    A Twitter thread featuring a meme about Gotye and his song, inspiring comments you can hear.

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    People use social media for different reasons. Some want to connect with old friends who have moved to different cities, some want to keep up with current fashion trends, some are purely looking for entertainment, and others want to share posts about activism and social issues. But regardless of what platforms you frequent and what you’re hoping to find there, there’s a good chance that you can’t help but peek at the comments section from time to time.

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    A survey from the University of Texas at Austin found that 55% of Americans have left a comment online at some point, primarily on social media, and over 77% say that they regularly read comments online. While comment sections might seem insignificant, they can go a long way in making internet users feel less alone while scrolling, which can often feel like an isolated activity.
    #4

    This Kid Has Earned My Respect

    A meme of a child's homework with the song lyrics Baby Don't Hurt Me as comments you can hear.

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    #5

    On An Article About Disney Memes

    A screenshot of Tumblr comments you can hear featuring Ron Swanson introducing The Disney Channel.

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    #6

    Cursed_slide

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing horizontal b**t cracks, with comments you can hear.

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    Comment sections on TikTok and Instagram Reels are particularly active spaces. They can be full of messages of support for the poster, or they can be flooded with negative comments criticizing every small detail of their video. Recipe videos often receive comments along the lines of “Please learn how to properly use a knife before posting again.” And a simple outfit-of-the-day clip might receive dozens of unsolicited comments about the author’s weight.

    That’s not to say that all comments on social media are negative; as we see from this list, they can often be harmless or hilarious. But it’s important to understand before you post anything online that you’re potentially opening yourself up to a world of scrutiny. And you should be prepared to receive comments that have little to nothing to do with the actual content. 
    #7

    I Need A New Boom Box

    A screenshot of various internet comments you can hear, like Y.M.C.A. and others.

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    #8

    I Don't Know About You, But I Heard The Cheering

    A sequence of images depicting SpongeBob and Squidward peeking from behind a curtain, representing comments you can hear.

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    #9

    Stephanie!

    Screenshot of comments you can hear from a beauty pageant starter pack, with encouraging words for Brittany.

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    According to Funmi Lijadu at Polyester, many social media users run to the comments section to see if others agree with their take on the content at hand. 

    “Psychology has an explanation for this, known as the false consensus effect,” Lijadu explains. “The false consensus effect describes the ways that people unconsciously assume that others share their beliefs and see them as normal. In an age of echo chambers, we grasp for further evidence of whether our opinion matches others who the content is being shown to. It's a self-conscious search for belonging that happens constantly on social media.”
    #10

    It All Happened So Quickly

    A screenshot of Reddit comments you can hear, with users quoting Bohemian Rhapsody lyrics.

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    #11

    He/Hee

    A screenshot of a YouTube comment you can hear: I gender identify as Michael Jackson... My pronouns are He/Hee.

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    #12

    Disgustang

    A series of comments you can hear, including the phrase DISGUSTANG, from a social media post.

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    Because everyone loves freedom of speech, participating in comment sections online feels like a right, rather than a privilege. If someone turns off the comments on their posts after receiving a large amount of hate or after being embroiled in scandal, it may feel like a betrayal for viewers. 

    And often, instead of halting conversations about the topic, it just diverts interested parties to other platforms. For example, if a YouTuber refuses to let viewers leave negative comments on their videos, it’s common for a snark community to pop up on Reddit where users can discuss their content. The people yearn for gossip and discourse. 
    #13

    Found This Post

    Dr. Evil holding a cat while on the phone, a classic comment you can hear: RELEASE THE M----R HORNETS.

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    #14

    Oh Yeah

    A meme of Rick Sanchez as Mr. Kool-Aid, showcasing comments you can hear.

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    #15

    F For Pac-Man

    A Reddit screenshot showing an upvoted comment, 'Doo-Doo-Do-Do-Do Wah wah,' exemplifying comments you can hear.

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    Another reason why some people are so active in comment sections on social media is to promote their own accounts. You might find it strange to comment on a famous person’s post, but you will likely read the comments. And if you notice a particularly clever, witty, or intelligent take, you might click on that person’s page too. This is an easy way for accounts to amass new followers, and even many brands have picked up on this strategy. 

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    #16

    Augh

    A Minecraft screenshot showing a player holding a pineapple, with a comment 'Aaugh' that represents comments you can hear.

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    #17

    Perfect Doppler Effect

    A Reddit post with two comments shouting 'WHAT DO WE WANT?' and 'WHEN DO WE WANT IT?' showcasing comments you can hear.

    StormWolfenstein Report

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    #18

    Markiplier

    A screenshot of YouTube comments that you can hear, featuring a user stating, Hello everybody my name is Markiplier.

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    In recent years, social media has become a crucial part of marketing for nearly every company on the planet. Modern Retail noticed this phenomenon and published a piece about brands acting like “reply guys” in every viral comment thread they come across.

    “A well-placed comment on TikTok or Instagram takes up some of the most valuable real estate brands can leverage,” says Jane Prior, chief marketing officer at Vita Coco. “[This is] where brands and consumers engage in real time. These interactions are more likely to spark a larger conversation or moment the brand can own.”
    #19

    Do Be Do Be Do Ba, A! Gent! P~!

    A meme about Schrodinger's funeral, illustrating comments you can hear with people pondering the state of his coffin.

    Hunter_Kye Report

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    #20

    They Make Houses With These

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a Nokia ringtone, a comment you can hear.

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    #21

    A Ring Ding Ding Bahhm Bahhm

    A Reddit thread discussing loud phone ringers and the Crazy Frog song, featuring comments you can hear.

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    It’s becoming increasingly common for companies to post hilarious and self-aware content on social media, so it only makes sense for them to contribute to comment sections as well. If you see Ryanair or Duolingo leaving silly comments on viral TikToks, you might be more likely to engage with their pages and perhaps even more likely to support the brand in the future. In this modern digital landscape, people spend plenty of time in comment sections. So it’s no surprise that you’ll encounter some discreet advertisements there.
    #22

    I Can Totally Hear This

    A Reddit post with the lyrics Stayin' Alive, a prime example of comments you can hear.

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    #23

    *terraria Worm Burrowing Sound Intensifies*

    A meme demonstrating comments you can hear, with a heart rate increasing from walking to encountering worms while exploring.

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    #24

    Us He Wrong

    A YouTube video screenshot of a Team Fortress 2 character singing into a microphone, with a funny comment about football mascots below, representing comments you can hear.

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    Are you feeling inspired to become more active in comment sections on social media, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying these funny posts, and please remember to keep upvoting the screenshots that get you giggling. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring clever replies on social media, we’ve got the perfect one to read next right here!
    #25

    Little Soldier Boy (Leaves From The Vine)

    A compilation of Reddit comments, including a sad reaction to a blue parrot becoming extinct and lyrics from Leaves from the Vine, showcasing comments you can hear.

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    #26

    Mmmmmmmm

    Screenshot of online comments you can hear, with sounds like microwave, printer, and dishwasher.

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    #27

    Memes You Can Hear Without A Text

    A close-up image of Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars, a face that practically reads itself out loud, often used as a meme.

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    #28

    Not A Comment, But I Can Hear It Vibrantly

    A screenshot of a Reddit post that practically reads itself out loud, displaying a joke: How do you measure the heaviness of a red hot chili pepper? Give it a weigh, give it a weigh, give it a weigh now.

    reddit.com Report

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    #29

    Ice Cold

    A screenshot of a comment section that practically reads itself out loud, showing multiple users completing the lyrics to Ice Ice Baby and Under Pressure.

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    #30

    Not Reddit But Maybe This Fits Here? **scared Nodding Ensues**

    Close-up shots of tires with unusual tread patterns on Facebook, generating comments you can hear.

    JacobClarke15 Report

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    #31

    All Of Reddit:

    A Reddit post about allodoxaphobia on r/uncommonwords, with a comment you can hear saying AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.

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    #32

    G.O.A.T

    A meme combining Post Malone and Michael Jackson with the caption Post Shamone, a comment you can hear saying HEEhee.

    olympicsofsuffering Report

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    #33

    A Wimba Way A Wimba Way

    A screenshot of Reddit comments under an image of a tree with the sun in the background, showing comments you can hear.

    Nothingtoseehere-LOL Report

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    #34

    Tell Me Whyyy

    A screenshot of Reddit comments, showing a thread of funny comments you can hear, referencing a song.

    AvaHorsie Report

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    #35

    Found On R/Eyeblech

    A screenshot of Reddit comments, showing funny comments you can hear, referencing the song Shot Through the Heart.

    SquirrelManJisung Report

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    #36

    Africa You Can Hear

    A screenshot of Reddit comments you can hear, with a user saying Doooo doot doot do do dooooooo.

    WoomyAndNgyes Report

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    #37

    Vividly

    A screenshot of comments you can hear, with users quoting the Phineas and Ferb theme song.

    sneezyfrog1943 Report

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    #38

    That One Song That Goes:

    A screenshot of comments you can hear, showcasing users quoting the song Wake Me Up Inside.

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    #39

    Potter Pals

    A screenshot with comments you can hear, featuring multiple users typing Snape and DUMBLEDORE.

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    #40

    Aye Aye Captain!

    A screenshot showing comments you can hear from a Spongebob Squarepants discussion thread, featuring the iconic song lyrics.

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    #41

    I Gotta Catch Them All

    A Reddit thread where users are collectively singing the Pokemon theme song lyrics, creating comments you can hear.

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    #42

    This Just Brings Back Memories

    A Reddit conversation about Perry the Platypus, with users humming his theme, exemplifying comments you can hear.

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    #43

    You Can't Un-Hear That Accent

    A social media post about PS5 theft, with funny comments you can hear from different accents.

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    #44

    Straight From Your Childhood

    A person wearing a Gaston Roofing shirt, with a humorous caption parodying a song about Gaston, representing comments you can hear.

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    #45

    I Can’t Not Hear It Like This

    A Reddit screenshot showing a humorous quote from Samuel L. Jackson, an example of comments you can hear.

    Environmental-Win836 Report

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    #46

    🦀

    A screenshot showing several Reddit comments, each with a string of crab emojis, representing comments you can hear.

    woooosherman Report

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    #47

    What Is Love?

    Screenshot of popular online comments you can hear, singing What is Love.

    _methematician Report

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    #48

    *mambo Starts Playing In The Background* (The People On This Sub Are So Nice!)

    Mambo No. 6 inspired comment you can hear, referencing quarantine and social distancing.

    Nothingtoseehere-LOL Report

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    #49

    I Can Hear This Clearly

    Screenshot of online comments you can hear, including serving it up Gary's way and BLECH.

    Round_Rock_Johnson Report

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    #50

    Reddit Sings Depressing Rick Astley

    A screenshot of a comment section that practically reads itself out loud, with users completing the lyrics to a song starting with I don't have a gf and continuing with He gave her up and let her down.

    AlmightFlynn27 Report

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    #51

    Pumped Up Kicks

    A screenshot of a comment section that practically reads itself out loud, featuring a user asking What's your favorite animal and the reply Desert Eagle.

    zellorz_lol Report

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    #52

    An Interesting Title

    A Minecraft screenshot showing a player in the End, battling a Wither and Ender Dragon, with comments you can hear.

    bart7782 Report

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    #53

    Ah Yes, Perry The Platypus

    A long Reddit post telling a story about Perry the Platypus and the Copyinator, ending with comments you can hear.

    spietran Report

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    #54

    I Can Hear This Tweet

    A Twitter conversation where a user mentions missing someone, receiving a reply, illustrating comments you can hear.

    reddit.com Report

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    #55

    *insert Autotuned Voice Here*

    A small cassette tape held next to a giant data storage tape, highlighting comments you can hear.

    Walusqueegee Report

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    #56

    Ah, An Afroman Classic:

    A screenshot of a text conversation with funny comments you can hear.

    KDubzzz2 Report

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    #57

    Can Never Escape The Intro

    A screenshot of YouTube comments, including a funny comment you can hear: Sports its in the game.

    FocusNawh Report

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    #58

    Sherly Temple DVD Collection

    A screenshot of Reddit comments that you can hear, featuring a user saying Animal cracker in my soup...

    arcticcloud Report

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    #59

    Dreadful

    A screenshot of Reddit comments you can hear, where users quote Gordon Ramsay screaming WHERES THE LAMB SAUCE!?!.

    IveDoneVeryBadThings Report

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    #60

    A

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread filled with an overwhelming number of A's, demonstrating comments you can hear through visual repetition.

    DefacedReality Report

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    #61

    What?

    A Reddit thread showcasing multiple users repeating Uber's helicopter taxi service, creating comments you can hear.

    reddit.com Report

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    #62

    Mama Ooooooooh-

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread where users are completing lyrics to a song, creating comments you can hear.

    Persephone_18 Report

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    #63

    Catchy

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread, with comments you can hear forming the lyrics to Linkin Park's In the End.

    Ir_nMan Report

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    #64

    1st Post Here

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread, displaying comments you can hear that are lyrics to a song.

    Harroder_redorraH Report

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    #65

    Them Accents Tho

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread, featuring humorous comments you can hear about Australian accents.

    Ow55Iss564Fa557Sh Report

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    #66

    You Better Lose Yourself

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread, showing multiple comments you can hear forming lyrics to a song.

    reddit.com Report

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    #67

    Uhhhh, Interesting Title?

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread, showing a user correcting another user's Wingardium Leviosa comment you can hear.

    NecromancerNova Report

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    #68

    Thanks Dr. Pepper

    A screenshot showing Dr. Pepper's sponsorship for a college football game with comments you can hear.

    reddit.com Report

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    #69

    The Numbers, Mason!

    A YouTube screenshot of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a Mason quote, a comment you can hear.

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