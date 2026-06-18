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One of the best things about watching content on social media, as opposed to a streaming platform, is the comments section. I always wonder what other Netflix viewers are thinking when I’m watching a film or docu-series. But on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, I don’t have to imagine. I can scroll through as many comments as my heart desires, and often, they’re pretty entertaining!

If you too are a connoisseur of comment sections, we’ve got the perfect article for you below. We took a trip to the “Comments You Can Hear” community on Reddit and compiled a list of its most amusing posts. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t help but giggle at!