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Some comics make you smile before you even reach the punchline. Others wait until the very last panel to completely change your perspective. That's the approach Canadian cartoonist Jean-Nicolas Bourdon has mastered with WTFramecomics, a series built around clever misdirection, unexpected endings, and a delightfully offbeat sense of humor. What often begins as an ordinary conversation or familiar scenario can quickly spiral into absurdity, dark comedy, or a twist that's nearly impossible to predict.

Bourdon's comics draw inspiration from just about everything: modern relationships, internet culture, workplace frustrations, science fiction, superheroes, horror, and the everyday oddities of being human. His recurring cast, including a sarcastic vampire, an expressive robot, the mischievous cat Mittens, and an ever-growing collection of eccentric personalities, allows him to revisit familiar themes while constantly finding new ways to surprise readers.

More info: Instagram | wtframecomics.tumblr.com

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#1

WTFramecomics: a man announces that aliens are real, but nobody cares because it does not solve their rent problem.

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    #2

    A WTFramecomics comic about a realist explaining the scientific composition of a half-empty glass of water.

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    #3

    WTFramecomics: a man gets offended when he is told that queer people exist.

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything is projection with these people

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    #4

    A WTFramecomics comic where Mittens the cat scratches a coffin, leading to a surprise surgery pajama prank.

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    #5

    WTFramecomics comic shows two figures debating finding rich people, highlighting the world's resource allocation.

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    #6

    WTFramecomics: a man explaining how people need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and then getting exposed for his privilege.

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    4points
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    #7

    A WTFramecomics comic illustrating a modern fairytale with a man, a lady, and a bear, ending with blood.

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    4points
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    #8

    WTFramecomics: a robot asking for pronouns, a man refusing to use them, creating a black hole, a comic on understanding the world.

    wtframecomics Report

    4points
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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as if they know what pronouns are...

    -1
    -1point
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    #9

    A WTFramecomics comic showing a teacher being proven wrong about the necessity of multiplication tables over pocket calculators.

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    4points
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    #10

    A WTFramecomics comic showing a person trying to schedule a meeting with a busy little spirit character.

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    3points
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    #11

    WTFramecomics comic illustrates ADHD paralysis, with a person overwhelmed by various tasks and tiny brains.

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    2points
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    #12

    WTFramecomics: a robot discusses fragile masculinity with a man who broke up with his girlfriend.

    wtframecomics Report

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    #13

    A WTFramecomics comic about an ICE agent shooting someone who pulled out a phone, mistakenly thinking it was a gun.

    wtframecomics Report

    2points
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    #14

    A WTFramecomics comic featuring characters discussing landmines and golf courses, with a robot asking Siri for directions.

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    2points
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    #15

    A WTFramecomics comic showing a ghost reacting to Supreme Court news, calling for a haunting of those discriminating against hypothetical gays.

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    2points
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    #16

    WTFramecomics: a man advocating against gender-affirming care, threatened with his truck nuts removal, a comic on understanding the world.

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    2points
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    #17

    WTFramecomics: characters protesting a drag reading hour while defending Santa Claus, a comic on understanding the world.

    wtframecomics Report

    2points
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    #18

    WTFramecomics: a man discovering open kitchen cabinets, pondering if it's a ghost or ADHD, a comic about understanding the world.

    wtframecomics Report

    2points
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    #19

    WTFramecomics: a woman tending to plants, while a man is overwhelmed by chores, a comic on understanding the world.

    wtframecomics Report

    2points
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    #20

    A WTFramecomics comic featuring a Pokémon trainer catching a unique Pikachu named 'Jim', hinting at evolution.

    wtframecomics Report

    2points
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    #21

    A WTFramecomics comic depicting a person inspired by 'The Last of Us' game, trying to find mushrooms in their fridge.

    wtframecomics Report

    2points
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    #22

    WTFramecomics: a comic strip where a man commits m****r and justifies his actions.

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    0points
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    #23

    WTFramecomics comic depicts a CEO at heaven's gate, learning his plan does not cover retribution for past actions.

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