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Some comics make you smile before you even reach the punchline. Others wait until the very last panel to completely change your perspective. That's the approach Canadian cartoonist Jean-Nicolas Bourdon has mastered with WTFramecomics, a series built around clever misdirection, unexpected endings, and a delightfully offbeat sense of humor. What often begins as an ordinary conversation or familiar scenario can quickly spiral into absurdity, dark comedy, or a twist that's nearly impossible to predict.

Bourdon's comics draw inspiration from just about everything: modern relationships, internet culture, workplace frustrations, science fiction, superheroes, horror, and the everyday oddities of being human. His recurring cast, including a sarcastic vampire, an expressive robot, the mischievous cat Mittens, and an ever-growing collection of eccentric personalities, allows him to revisit familiar themes while constantly finding new ways to surprise readers.

More info: Instagram | wtframecomics.tumblr.com