Funny Interpretations Of Everyday Life By This Artist In 23 New Comics
Some comics make you smile before you even reach the punchline. Others wait until the very last panel to completely change your perspective. That's the approach Canadian cartoonist Jean-Nicolas Bourdon has mastered with WTFramecomics, a series built around clever misdirection, unexpected endings, and a delightfully offbeat sense of humor. What often begins as an ordinary conversation or familiar scenario can quickly spiral into absurdity, dark comedy, or a twist that's nearly impossible to predict.
Bourdon's comics draw inspiration from just about everything: modern relationships, internet culture, workplace frustrations, science fiction, superheroes, horror, and the everyday oddities of being human. His recurring cast, including a sarcastic vampire, an expressive robot, the mischievous cat Mittens, and an ever-growing collection of eccentric personalities, allows him to revisit familiar themes while constantly finding new ways to surprise readers.
More info: Instagram | wtframecomics.tumblr.com
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