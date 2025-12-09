ADVERTISEMENT

Some comics make you laugh, some make you think – and then there are the comics that do both while quietly changing the world. Sophie Labelle’s work belongs to that last category. Her series doesn’t just entertain; it speaks. It shares stories that are honest, vulnerable, and deeply human, especially for trans and queer readers who rarely see their experiences reflected so clearly.

Today, we’re sharing some of Sophie’s newest strips – so scroll down and see just how much power, humor and truth a comic can hold.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | webtoons.com | ko-fi.com