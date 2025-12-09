ADVERTISEMENT

Some comics make you laugh, some make you think – and then there are the comics that do both while quietly changing the world. Sophie Labelle’s work belongs to that last category. Her series doesn’t just entertain; it speaks. It shares stories that are honest, vulnerable, and deeply human, especially for trans and queer readers who rarely see their experiences reflected so clearly.

Today, we’re sharing some of Sophie’s newest strips – so scroll down and see just how much power, humor and truth a comic can hold.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | webtoons.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Comic panels by Sophie Labelle highlighting the legacy of an Irish trans man who impacted medicine and hygiene practices.

I'm going to get flamed for this, but so be it. Beware of potential political exploitation: no one can say for sure whether Margaret Ann Bulkley became James Barry for gender reasons or to be able to fully practice medicine, study it, and become the great surgeon he is. A career that would have been impossible for her as a woman.

    #2

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle featuring a conversation and laughter highlighting LGBTQ+ and trans rights topics.

    One of the most persecuted groups of people, actually.

    #3

    Comic strip by Sophie Labelle featuring two characters discussing transgender identity with humor and LGBTQ+ themes.

    #4

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing transphobia and LGBTQ+ topics, highlighting empowerment and the need for therapy.

    #5

    Four-panel comic by Sophie Labelle featuring protest signs about trans acceptance, HRT facts, gender-affirming care, and gender policing.

    #6

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle highlighting political violence and hate toward trans people, reflecting LGBTQ+ and social issues.

    Hate will make nobody great again.

    #7

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle featuring a man discussing LGBTQ+ rights, respectful debates, and harmful public discourse.

    #8

    Comic strip by Sophie Labelle showing a girl on a couch preparing to post about trans kids and puberty blockers online.

    #9

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing LGBTQ+ topics and the impact of AI on storytelling and human connection.

    #10

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting conversations about gender pronouns, social constructs, and challenging societal norms related to LGBTQ+ topics.

    #11

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle featuring LGBTQ+ themes with a humorous exchange between two characters in a school setting.

    #12

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting LGBTQ+ themes, highlighting the story of a queer Indigenous actor’s tragic death.

    #13

    Comic panels illustrating controversial statements by Charlie Kirk, highlighting themes in LGBTQ+ and social issues comics by Sophie Labelle.

    Second to last one also coming from the one-is-too-many crowd

    #14

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting boys nurturing, being sensitive, feeling pretty, and dressing freely, highlighting LGBTQ+ themes.

    #15

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle illustrating themes of LGBTQ+ and social issues through a campus debate scenario.

    This needs to be waaaaaaay higher.

    #16

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle showing diverse trans individuals promoting visibility and empowerment on Trans Day of Visibility.

    #17

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle illustrating themes of social justice and LGBTQ+ topics with diverse artistic styles.

    #18

    Comic strip by Sophie Labelle featuring a conversation on gender identity, LGBTQ+ topics, and societal assumptions.

    #19

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting a conversation on violence, police, the army, and status quo themes in LGBTQ+ topics.

    #20

    Comic by Sophie Labelle depicting a wealthy person discussing harming trans kids, highlighting LGBTQ+ issues and social critique.

    #21

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle discussing trans women in sports, highlighting LGBTQ+ topics and equality in athletics.

    #22

    Comic by Sophie Labelle showing a conversation about gender stereotypes using a pink umbrella in an LGBTQ+ themed dialogue.

    #23

    Comic by Sophie Labelle showing a conversation about letting trans kids transition and supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

    #24

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting a transgender fencer disqualified and issues in LGBTQ+ sports fairness.

    #25

    Comic panels discussing transphobia and the "woke mind virus," part of new comics by Sophie Labelle on LGBTQ+ topics.

    Never forget: Musk comes from a family of South African Nazis and avid Apartheid supporters. "Like father, like son," as the saying goes.

    #26

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing LGBTQ+ topics, transgender rights, and women's sports debates in a colorful, satirical style.

    #27

    Comic strip by Sophie Labelle showing two characters discussing friendship and support with LGBTQ+ themes.

    #28

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle discussing transness and challenging cisnormativity with a focus on LGBTQ+ topics.

    #29

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle highlighting LGBTQ+ topics, focusing on trans youth, legal protections, and family support advice.

    #30

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle discussing LGBTQ+ topics, brain development myths, and age-related cognitive science.

    #31

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle showing a conversation highlighting LGBTQ+ issues and political opinions with expressive characters.

    The current situation doesn't really allow voters to be picky.

    #32

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing forced outing and challenges faced by queer and trans youth in LGBTQ+ topics.

    #33

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing transgender violence and mass shootings, highlighting LGBTQ+ topics and social issues.

    #34

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing misconceptions about a transgender character, highlighting LGBTQ+ and gamer topics.

    #35

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting LGBTQ+ experiences, focusing on trans identity and challenging ideological divides.

    #36

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting characters discussing propaganda, transphobia, and societal issues with LGBTQ+ themes.

    #37

    Four-panel comic by Sophie Labelle showing dialogue on admitting prejudice, hatred, and the journey to redemption in LGBTQ+ topics.

    #38

    Four-panel comic by Sophie Labelle featuring two characters discussing politics and dialogues, highlighting LGBTQ+ topics and social issues.

    #39

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle highlighting LGBTQ+ topics including gender-affirming care bans and impacts on trans youth and mental health support.

    #40

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing anti-trans violence, distress, and harassment with a focus on LGBTQ+ themes.

    #41

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing transphobia and LGBTQ+ topics with engaging dialogue on acceptance and understanding.

    #42

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing LGBTQ+ topics, highlighting trans care debates and childhood health concerns.

    #43

    A comic by Sophie Labelle depicting a man shocked by a report on trans-affirming care and LGBTQ+ issues.

    #44

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle showing ironic signs highlighting LGBTQ+ topics and social issues through satire.

    #45

    Political comic by Sophie Labelle showing a man at a podium with an American flag addressing weapons and defense topics.

    #46

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting a character reflecting on supporting trans children and mental health challenges.

    #47

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting a workplace conflict addressing LGBTQ+ issues and gender-critical beliefs.

    #48

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle showing a trans youth facing rejection and misconceptions about being transgender.

    #49

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle discussing right-wing detransitioners and issues faced by trans people in LGBTQ+ topics.

    #50

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting challenges faced by trans people, highlighting LGBTQ+ issues and discrimination topics.

    #51

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting a man reflecting on LGBTQ+ issues and the challenges faced by trans people.

    #52

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing challenges faced by trans women, highlighting LGBTQ+ topics and social injustices.

    Oh lord some of these are so depressing :(

    #53

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle featuring a man discussing transgender partners and LGBTQ+ topics in a political context.

    Very accurate. Like watching an actual MAGA drone.

    #54

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle highlighting LGBTQ+ topics and trans girls' rights in sports, focusing on inclusion and dignity.

    #55

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle featuring LGBTQ+ themes and social commentary on imperialism, fascism, and political courage.

    #56

    Comic panel by Sophie Labelle addressing male loneliness, feminism, and gender norms in discussions on LGBTQ+ topics.

    #57

    Comic panels showing children discussing transgender topics, highlighting LGBTQ+ themes in new comics by Sophie Labelle.

    #58

    Four-panel comic by Sophie Labelle illustrating trans day themes with dark forest, lightning, lighthouse, and a snack plate.

    #59

    Comic by Sophie Labelle featuring a character discussing housing issues related to scarcity and profit in the LGBTQ+ community.

    #60

    Comic strip by Sophie Labelle featuring a character in a transgender pride outfit discussing therapy and self-acceptance.

    #61

    Comic by Sophie Labelle depicting a conversation about free speech and equality, highlighting LGBTQ+ and social issues.

    #62

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle featuring a man discussing a shooting, right-wing violence, and radical leftist terms.

    #63

    Comic by Sophie Labelle showing two characters with a broken olive branch, highlighting LGBTQ+ topics and personal experience.

    #64

    Comic panels depicting a maritime blockade and humanitarian issues, highlighting LGBTQ+ and social topics by Sophie Labelle.

    #65

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle depicting a conversation about transgender leftists with frogs holding a protest sign.

    #66

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle highlighting LGBTQ+ topics with data on transgender and non-binary student visibility and bullying issues.

    #67

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing misunderstandings of transness and challenges faced by non-binary and transgender people.

    #68

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle addressing LGBTQ+ topics, birth rate decline, immigrant families, and social justice issues.

    #69

    Four-panel comic by Sophie Labelle addressing smartphone impact on mental health, productivity, awareness, and online disinformation.

    #70

    Comic panels by Sophie Labelle highlighting trans awareness, gender diversity, and LGBTQ+ topics with diverse characters speaking.

