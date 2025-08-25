ADVERTISEMENT

The "DESIGN THINKING! Comic" is a brutally honest and witty series born out of the frustrations of working as a digital designer in the tech industry, tackling everything from toxic leadership and algorithm fatigue to the looming shadow of AI.

Described by the artist as “kicking and screaming from a designer’s head,” the comics serve as both therapy and sharp social commentary, resonating with anyone who has felt the grind of corporate life. With influences ranging from "Calvin and Hobbes" to "The Far Side," the creator blends humor with vulnerability, often drawing on personal struggles and the universal frustrations of work to craft comics that are both cathartic and deeply relatable.

More info: x.com | Instagram | designthinkingcomic.substack.com

#1

Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with characters discussing slow releases and app breaking fast.

designthinkingcomic Report

    #2

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with a team social event excluding freelancers.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #3

    Minimalist comic illustrating the digital design career struggle with Adobe Creative Cloud subscription costs.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #4

    Comic illustrating the struggles in a digital design career, showing job application challenges and qualifications.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #5

    Comic panels illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career with characters discussing blame and deadlines.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #6

    Comic illustrating struggles in a digital design career with humor about AI and product innovation challenges.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #7

    Comic illustrating digital design struggles with accessible, inaccessible, semantic colors, and confusing gradients in a relatable style.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #8

    Relatable comics illustrating struggles in digital design career showing tech evolution from 1969 to 2024 with RAM usage jokes.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #9

    Black and white comic illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career about work-life balance humor.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #10

    Comic illustrating the struggles in digital design career discussing premium experience vs premium economy in design thinking.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #11

    Comic illustrating the struggles in digital design career showing different desk setups and recovery after work.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #12

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles in digital design career, showing social interactions and misunderstandings humorously.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #13

    Comic strip showing relatable struggles in a digital design career with a character debating leisure and motivation.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #14

    Black and white comic illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career with social media notifications and introvert themes.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #15

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with a designer and an octopus multitasking at a desk.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #16

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with a boss offering pizza while employee works late alone at desk.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #17

    Comic panels illustrating struggles in a digital design career with characters discussing design and work challenges.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #18

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career featuring a client’s unrealistic and changing requests in a restaurant setting.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #19

    Black and white comic illustrating relatable struggles in digital design career with characters reacting to rebranding news.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #20

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with anonymous performance review and designer feedback in a relatable style.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #21

    Comic illustrating digital design career struggles with relatable workplace interactions and humorous feedback in a team meeting.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #22

    Comic strip illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career, focusing on design thinking and recycling challenges.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #23

    Black and white comic illustrating struggles in a digital design career with humor about contract reading and office tasks.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #24

    Comic illustrating the struggles in a digital design career with characters discussing project challenges and VC meetings.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #25

    Comic strip illustrating relatable struggles in digital design career, highlighting challenges faced by creatives in the tech industry.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #26

    Comic illustrating design thinking through color modes showing struggles in digital design career in a relatable style.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #27

    Black and white comic panels illustrating struggles in digital design career with a designer and an AI robot interaction.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #28

    Comic illustrating the struggles in a digital design career with a tired character and AI movie trailer mention.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #29

    Comic panels showing a character visiting gravestones labeled with lost traits, illustrating struggles in a digital design career.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #30

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with humor about AI investment and ChatGPT usage in meetings.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #31

    Black and white comic illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career with humorous museum exhibits.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #32

    Comic strip illustrating the struggles in digital design career with themes of diversity and workplace challenges.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #33

    Comic illustrating the relatable struggles in a digital design career with frustrations over A/B testing and user engagement.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #34

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles in the digital design career, highlighting challenges faced by designers at work.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #35

    Comic illustrating different design and development methodologies in digital design career struggles by an artist.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #36

    Comic illustrating the struggles in digital design career showing changing job experiences from 2013 to 2023.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #37

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with a character humorously discussing creative pitch meetings.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #38

    Comic illustrating the struggles in digital design career showing a frustrated design thinking argument about wheel shape.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #39

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles in digital design career with advice about knowledge and experience from a senior designer.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #40

    Comic strip illustrating struggles in digital design career with complex password requirements humorously depicted at a computer desk.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #41

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles in digital design career, comparing portfolio discussions 20 years ago and now.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #42

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles in digital design career with a humorous take on feedback and client notes.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #43

    Black and white comic illustrating the ongoing struggles in a digital design career with a developer aging over time.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #44

    Comic strip showing characters discussing a full rebrand and relatable struggles in a digital design career.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #45

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with characters discussing working from office and creativity challenges.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #46

    Black-and-white comic illustrating relatable struggles in digital design careers with humor about problem-solving challenges.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #47

    Comic illustration showing relatable struggles in digital design career with employees discussing innovation and Hack Day projects.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #48

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles in digital design career with characters facing design feedback and stress.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #49

    Comic illustrating struggles in a digital design career featuring AI and human interaction in artwork and writing tasks.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #50

    Comic strip illustrating the struggles in digital design career with a decentralized design team and communication issues.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #51

    Comic illustrates struggles in digital design career comparing internet concepts from 1969 to 2024 with simple character drawings.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #52

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career showing a meeting discussing break points after a brutal sprint.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #53

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles in digital design career with social media distractions and work challenges at the computer.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #54

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with budget cuts and product usability issues in the design department.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #55

    Comic illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career with humor and hypnosis concepts.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #56

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with remote work, standing desks, and casual attire humor.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #57

    Comic panels illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career with humorous dating app conversations.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #58

    Comic strip illustrating the struggles in a digital design career with humorous scenes of computer frustration and late nights.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #59

    Black and white comic illustrating struggles in a digital design career with characters discussing creative concepts.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #60

    Comic panels illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career, featuring a frustrated character receiving notifications.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #61

    Comic strip illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career, with characters discussing design fixes and delays.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #62

    Black and white comic strip illustrating struggles and frustrations in a digital design career with relatable workplace dialogue.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #63

    Comic strip illustrating struggles in a digital design career with relatable scenarios about attention and AI challenges.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #64

    Black and white comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with characters discussing clarity in project wording.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #65

    Comic illustrating the struggles in digital design career showing CEO and designer perspectives on problems and solutions.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #66

    Black and white comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with humor and AI, Fiverr, and Spotify references.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #67

    Comic illustrating digital design career struggles with characters discussing software handling large customer feedback.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #68

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with characters discussing limited design budget vs development.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #69

    Comic illustrating the struggles in a digital design career with work-from-home loneliness and coworker camaraderie.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #70

    Comic illustrating the relatable struggles in a digital design career with humor and personal reflection.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #71

    Black and white comic by artist illustrating struggles in digital design career with humor and robot character interactions.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #72

    Comic illustrating the ups and downs of freelancing in a digital design career with relatable struggles and emotions.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #73

    Comic strip illustrating relatable struggles in a digital design career with commentary on industry priorities and frustrations.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #74

    Black and white comic illustrating relatable struggles and disappointments in a digital design career late at night.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #75

    Black and white comic illustrating the struggles in digital design career with humor and design thinking concepts.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #76

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career, showing where to place keys and privacy policy in UI menus.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #77

    Comic illustrating struggles in digital design career with characters discussing management challenges and feedback.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #78

    Comic strip illustrating relatable struggles in digital design careers with feedback and constructive criticism scenes.

    designthinkingcomic Report

    #79

    Comic illustrating the struggles in a digital design career with product-side and agency-side designer pressures.

    designthinkingcomic Report

