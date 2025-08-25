ADVERTISEMENT

The "DESIGN THINKING! Comic" is a brutally honest and witty series born out of the frustrations of working as a digital designer in the tech industry, tackling everything from toxic leadership and algorithm fatigue to the looming shadow of AI.

Described by the artist as “kicking and screaming from a designer’s head,” the comics serve as both therapy and sharp social commentary, resonating with anyone who has felt the grind of corporate life. With influences ranging from "Calvin and Hobbes" to "The Far Side," the creator blends humor with vulnerability, often drawing on personal struggles and the universal frustrations of work to craft comics that are both cathartic and deeply relatable.

More info: x.com | Instagram | designthinkingcomic.substack.com