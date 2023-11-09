ADVERTISEMENT

Working as a designer in a fast-paced tech industry full of the daily grind of transforming ideas into innovative and catchy products? Having to deal with uncaring management, toxic leadership, the threats of AI, and more? You might find this article very relatable as "DESIGN THINKING! Comic" is back on Bored Panda!

Created as a response to the frustrations with a regular career as a digital designer working in the tech industry, these comics, according to the artist, are "kicking and screaming from a designer's head". "They're a good form of therapy and, due to the way I make them, are easy to hammer out relatively quickly," the creator shared in a previous interview.

Scroll down to explore a world where creativity and chaos collide. Upvote your favorite comics and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

More info: Instagram | designthinking.lol | twitter.com | tiktok.com