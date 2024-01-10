ADVERTISEMENT

Hey, I'm Pryce, and I'm delighted for the opportunity to share my strange little comics with you!

Ever since I was little, I’ve been a fan of cartoons and comics, and it didn’t take long for me to start making my own for fun. It was around high school that I started to take the hobby a lot more seriously and to this day, I’ve been creating comics out of sheer passion, love for the medium, and fun.

Below is a sampling of comics from what I discussed above. If you like what you see, please give me a follow over on my Instagram. I’m currently in the progress of some behind-the-scenes reworkings, but I’m planning on releasing a new wave of comics throughout 2024. Thank you!

More info: Instagram