Hey, I'm Pryce, and I'm delighted for the opportunity to share my strange little comics with you!

Ever since I was little, I’ve been a fan of cartoons and comics, and it didn’t take long for me to start making my own for fun. It was around high school that I started to take the hobby a lot more seriously and to this day, I’ve been creating comics out of sheer passion, love for the medium, and fun.

Below is a sampling of comics from what I discussed above. If you like what you see, please give me a follow over on my Instagram. I’m currently in the progress of some behind-the-scenes reworkings, but I’m planning on releasing a new wave of comics throughout 2024. Thank you!

More info: Instagram

#1

Hide 'N Seek

Hide 'N Seek

Whistle Stop Comics
My main work is a comedy series I call “Whistle Stop” which follows the everyday lives and shenanigans of roommates Sam Squirrel and Fifi Fox, as well as their neighbors in the titular small town of Whistle Stop, USA. The series is largely inspired by classic unfiltered 1930s “funny animal” cartoons like Mickey Mouse and Felix the Cat, and more specifically the work of Ub Iwerks and other golden age animators and cartoonists. Other inspiration comes from cartoons and comics from the '90s and 2000s, with my main drive being to create a character-driven comedy series that captures the essence of a classic Saturday morning cartoon.
#2

Awesome Hat

Awesome Hat

Whistle Stop Comics
#3

Besties

Besties

Whistle Stop Comics
Other strips I do explore a wide variety of characters within the same fictional town, including Henry, an extremely introverted mole who can’t seem to grasp the point of life and why anyone would want to go outside. As well as a separate series about the everyday struggles of work and what happens when you have to manage your favorite sentient childhood toy (Dali & Floofy).
#4

Never Too Old

Never Too Old

Whistle Stop Comics
#5

The Bond Of Marriage

The Bond Of Marriage

Whistle Stop Comics
#6

Garbage Day

Garbage Day

Whistle Stop Comics
#7

Job Description

Job Description

Whistle Stop Comics
#8

Customer Service

Customer Service

Whistle Stop Comics
#9

Late

Late

Whistle Stop Comics
#10

Along Came A Spider

Along Came A Spider

Whistle Stop Comics
#11

Mental Health Day

Mental Health Day

Whistle Stop Comics
#12

A Corporate Welcome

A Corporate Welcome

Whistle Stop Comics
#13

High Effort

High Effort

Whistle Stop Comics
#14

Promotion

Promotion

Whistle Stop Comics
#15

Common Bachelor Dinner

Common Bachelor Dinner

Whistle Stop Comics
#16

Going In Style

Going In Style

Whistle Stop Comics
#17

What's Important In Life

What's Important In Life

Whistle Stop Comics
#18

Make Believe

Make Believe

Whistle Stop Comics
#19

Needs Therapy

Needs Therapy

Whistle Stop Comics
#20

Truly Alone

Truly Alone

Whistle Stop Comics
