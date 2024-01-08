ADVERTISEMENT

The series featuring new adventures of the best pals, Nerd and Jock by Marko Raassina, is back on Bored Panda. The webcomic by the Finnish artist has a great fanbase, counting over 500k on Instagram alone. We've previously published some episodes about this funny duo and other characters sharing adventures with them.

This time, we've selected the most recent strips that showcase new stories. Some of them are full of action and fun. There is also a romantic twist involving Nerd! Without further ado, scroll down to see the new comics by Marko Raassina.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | nerdandjock-comic.tumblr.com | twitter.com