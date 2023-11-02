Artist Creates Captivating Comics Inspired By “Teen Titans”, Attracting Over 3 Million Devoted FollowersInterview With Artist
Gabriel Picolo is a Brazilian artist and illustrator known for his ability to give a fresh perspective to beloved DC Comics characters. He gained recognition for his "Teen Titans" fan art series, which reimagined the characters in a more modern and relatable way. This series went viral and led to him collaborating with DC Comics on graphic novels like "Teen Titans: Raven", "Teen Titans: Beast Boy" and his newest addition to the series, "Teen Titans: Robin".
Picolo's drawings often feature a combination of traditional and digital art, and he boasts a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram! Scroll down to take a glimpse into the lives of iconic DC characters!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com
This post may include affiliate links.
"The House Party"
Picolo was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil. We got in touch with the artist to learn more about him and his creative process. He shared that when he's not drawing for work or for himself, he enjoys playing video games and traveling. "It always ends up inspiring me to draw more."
We were curious to learn how his journey as a comic artist began. "I always liked cartoons and anime, and at some point, I discovered that they came from another place (comics and manga). I started consuming this content and wanted to emulate the stories I liked, that's when I became interested in creating illustrations and then comics."
"He’s Learning How To Cook"
"Late Night Snacks"
"More than drawing, I love telling stories through drawings, that's why I decided I wanted to make comics. Even when I draw a single illustration, the narrative is my favorite element," Picolo explained when talking about how the stories and characters came to be.
"Moving In Together"
"She’s Turning Him Into A Goth"
Right now, Picolo has more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram and hundreds of thousands on other social media platforms, like Twitter or TikTok. We wanted to know if he ever imagined he would have so many admirers. "I never imagined that there would be so many people from so many parts of the world following my drawings! It all started in 2014 when I did a project where I created a drawing for each day of the year. My work eventually went viral and never stopped."
"They Adopted A Cat"
"Movie Night"
In the past, the artist used to post a drawing every day, but during that time, he wasn't actively working with art. "Nowadays, I still draw almost every day, but these are usually works that I can't publish," he said.
Picolo didn't pursue formal education to become an artist. "I always studied on my own, from online tutorials and books."
😍
I luv these so much
I love this art style!
😍
I luv these so much
I love this art style!