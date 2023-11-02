ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriel Picolo is a Brazilian artist and illustrator known for his ability to give a fresh perspective to beloved DC Comics characters. He gained recognition for his "Teen Titans" fan art series, which reimagined the characters in a more modern and relatable way. This series went viral and led to him collaborating with DC Comics on graphic novels like "Teen Titans: Raven", "Teen Titans: Beast Boy" and his newest addition to the series, "Teen Titans: Robin". 

Picolo's drawings often feature a combination of traditional and digital art, and he boasts a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram! Scroll down to take a glimpse into the lives of iconic DC characters!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"The House Party"

"The House Party" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Picolo was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil. We got in touch with the artist to learn more about him and his creative process. He shared that when he's not drawing for work or for himself, he enjoys playing video games and traveling. "It always ends up inspiring me to draw more."

We were curious to learn how his journey as a comic artist began. "I always liked cartoons and anime, and at some point, I discovered that they came from another place (comics and manga). I started consuming this content and wanted to emulate the stories I liked, that's when I became interested in creating illustrations and then comics."
#2

"He’s Learning How To Cook"

"He’s Learning How To Cook" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

"Late Night Snacks"

"Late Night Snacks" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

"More than drawing, I love telling stories through drawings, that's why I decided I wanted to make comics. Even when I draw a single illustration, the narrative is my favorite element," Picolo explained when talking about how the stories and characters came to be.
#4

"Moving In Together"

"Moving In Together" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

"She’s Turning Him Into A Goth"

"She’s Turning Him Into A Goth" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Right now, Picolo has more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram and hundreds of thousands on other social media platforms, like Twitter or TikTok. We wanted to know if he ever imagined he would have so many admirers. "I never imagined that there would be so many people from so many parts of the world following my drawings! It all started in 2014 when I did a project where I created a drawing for each day of the year. My work eventually went viral and never stopped."
#6

"They Adopted A Cat"

"They Adopted A Cat" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

"Movie Night"

"Movie Night" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

In the past, the artist used to post a drawing every day, but during that time, he wasn't actively working with art. "Nowadays, I still draw almost every day, but these are usually works that I can't publish," he said.

Picolo didn't pursue formal education to become an artist. "I always studied on my own, from online tutorials and books."
#8

"This Is Not How You Play This” - “This Is Exactly How You Play This”

"This Is Not How You Play This” - “This Is Exactly How You Play This” Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

"I'm Telling You, It Isn't Just One Following Me This Time!"

"I'm Telling You, It Isn't Just One Following Me This Time!" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

"Surprise Birthday Party"

"Surprise Birthday Party" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

"She Helps Him Study For Finals"

"She Helps Him Study For Finals" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

"Date Night"

"Date Night" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

"Blue Beetle"

"Blue Beetle" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

"Which One Is Your Fave?"

"Which One Is Your Fave?" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

"Drive In Movies"

"Drive In Movies" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

“Someone Here Has A Crush On You”

“Someone Here Has A Crush On You” Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

"Halloween Night"

"Halloween Night" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

"Beast Boy’s New Part Time Job As A Dog Walker"

"Beast Boy’s New Part Time Job As A Dog Walker" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

"Quarantine Day 20"

"Quarantine Day 20" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

"Doing Laundry"

"Doing Laundry" Shares stats

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!