Picolo was born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil. We got in touch with the artist to learn more about him and his creative process. He shared that when he's not drawing for work or for himself, he enjoys playing video games and traveling. "It always ends up inspiring me to draw more."

We were curious to learn how his journey as a comic artist began. "I always liked cartoons and anime, and at some point, I discovered that they came from another place (comics and manga). I started consuming this content and wanted to emulate the stories I liked, that's when I became interested in creating illustrations and then comics."