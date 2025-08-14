ADVERTISEMENT

What if the Teen Titans weren’t busy saving the world, but instead were just regular teens? Texting friends, hanging out, falling in love, and figuring out life one awkward moment at a time?

That’s exactly what Brazilian artist Gabriel Picolo envisioned when he reimagined the iconic DC heroes with a modern, slice-of-life twist. His fan art, full of heart and personality, quickly went viral and even led to official DC Comics graphic novels.

Scroll down to enjoy some of Gabriel Picolo’s best Teen Titans artworks, blending superhero edge with everyday life in a way fans can’t get enough of.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Roadtrip

Teen Titans characters drawn by Gabriel Picolo, shown as relatable young heroes in a vibrant car scene.
Teen Titans characters drawn by Gabriel Picolo, shown as relatable young heroes in a vibrant car scene.
Teen Titans characters drawn by Gabriel Picolo, shown as relatable young heroes in a vibrant car scene.
Teen Titans characters drawn by Gabriel Picolo, shown as relatable young heroes in a vibrant car scene.
Teen Titans characters drawn by Gabriel Picolo, shown as relatable young heroes in a vibrant car scene.
Teen Titans characters drawn by Gabriel Picolo, shown as relatable young heroes in a vibrant car scene.
Teen Titans characters drawn by Gabriel Picolo, shown as relatable young heroes in a vibrant car scene.
Teen Titans characters drawn by Gabriel Picolo, shown as relatable young heroes in a vibrant car scene.

_picolo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Black Cat Girlfriend + Golden Retriever Boyfriend

    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Young woman holding a cat in her room, capturing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Icarus And The Sun

    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans characters sharing a tender moment in Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Teen Titans: Starfire

    Teen Titans young heroes celebrating with a birthday cake, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans young heroes celebrating with a birthday cake, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans young heroes celebrating with a birthday cake, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans young heroes celebrating with a birthday cake, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans young heroes celebrating with a birthday cake, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans young heroes celebrating with a birthday cake, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable visual storytelling style.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm having a hard time reading the cake. Best I can get is 'Happy Earth Bday'. Is that right, or does anyone else have a better read?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Beach Episode

    Beast Boy relaxing on the beach surrounded by seagulls in Gabriel Picolo's Teen Titans visual storytelling style.
    Beast Boy relaxing on the beach surrounded by seagulls in Gabriel Picolo's Teen Titans visual storytelling style.
    Beast Boy relaxing on the beach surrounded by seagulls in Gabriel Picolo's Teen Titans visual storytelling style.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, sure! Those things are messy enough outside, and Gar would probably want to keep it in the Tower!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Halloween Night

    Teen Titans in dynamic poses inside an elevator, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Heat Wave

    Beast Boy and Raven from Teen Titans sitting in front of a fan, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's relatable visual storytelling.
    Beast Boy and Raven from Teen Titans sitting in front of a fan, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's relatable visual storytelling.
    Beast Boy and Raven from Teen Titans sitting in front of a fan, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's relatable visual storytelling.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    They Adopted A Cat

    Teen Titans character holding a wet black cat in a bathroom, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's relatable visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans character holding a wet black cat in a bathroom, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's relatable visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans character holding a wet black cat in a bathroom, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's relatable visual storytelling style.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Lost Records: Bloom And Rage

    Teen Titans as relatable young heroes depicted in vibrant, dynamic visual storytelling by Gabriel Picolo at night outdoors.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    The Last Of Us

    Illustration of two young heroes in an urban setting, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's relatable Teen Titans visual storytelling.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Happy Batman Day!

    Batman and Robin stand at a gas station at night, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s Teen Titans visual storytelling style.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Invincible

    Teen Titans character reading comics in a room, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.
    Teen Titans character reading comics in a room, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s stunning visual storytelling of relatable young heroes.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder why 'Science Dog' in the comics was changed to 'Seance Dog' for the show?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Blue Beetle

    Young hero taking a selfie wearing a hoodie with a glowing skeleton design, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's Teen Titans visual storytelling.
    Young hero taking a selfie wearing a hoodie with a glowing skeleton design, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's Teen Titans visual storytelling.
    Young hero taking a selfie wearing a hoodie with a glowing skeleton design, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's Teen Titans visual storytelling.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Digital artist Gabriel Picolo drawing Teen Titans characters on a tablet, showcasing relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Digital artist Gabriel Picolo drawing Teen Titans characters on a tablet, showcasing relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Digital artist Gabriel Picolo drawing Teen Titans characters on a tablet, showcasing relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    She Likes When He Wears Blue

    Teen Titans characters in vibrant costumes depicted with relatable expressions, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans characters in vibrant costumes depicted with relatable expressions, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans characters in vibrant costumes depicted with relatable expressions, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's visual storytelling style.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Invincible

    Teen Titans characters in a laundry room scene, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Teen Titans characters in a laundry room scene, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Teen Titans characters in a laundry room scene, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.
    Teen Titans characters in a laundry room scene, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    They Match Each Others Energy

    Teen Titans characters in casual clothes taking a playful selfie, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans characters in casual clothes taking a playful selfie, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's visual storytelling style.
    Teen Titans characters in casual clothes taking a playful selfie, showcasing Gabriel Picolo's visual storytelling style.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    I’ve Been Enjoying Dandadan A Lot, Who’s Your Favorite Character?

    Teen Titans characters depicted as relatable young heroes in a vibrant, stylized scene with stunning visual storytelling.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Hi Hi Puffy Amiyumi

    Teen Titans characters performing on stage in a vibrant scene showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s visual storytelling style.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Playing Pool

    Teen Titans characters playing pool in a bar, showcasing Gabriel Picolo’s relatable young heroes through visual storytelling.

    _picolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!