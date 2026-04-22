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Known for his minimalist style and razor-sharp wit, the Scottish cartoonist Tom Gauld has built a reputation for transforming complex ideas into simple, funny, and surprisingly deep comics.

Whether it’s a joke about librarians, a visual take on scientific theories, or a subtle jab at literary culture, Gauld somehow always manages to say a lot with very little. His comics often feel like inside jokes for readers, writers, and curious minds, while still being accessible to anyone who enjoys a smart punchline.

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