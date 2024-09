ADVERTISEMENT

As a father of three, I began drawing Fireflies Comics as a way to create stories for and about my children. What started as a personal project soon became a labor of love, and I am excited to present my comic, Fireflies, to you.



Fireflies Comics has been in development for six years, focusing on the lives and adventures of a family and their friends. The main characters—siblings Ollie, Nova, and Elijah—share many experiences with their parents and friends, forming the heart of the story.



