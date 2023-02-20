Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Combining My Love For Painting And Calligraphy (7 Pics)
Dorielle Borg
Community member

I love painting and calligraphy! They both give me the freedom to be creative and they also serve to help me wind down after a hard day. It’s a form of meditation where I only focus on what I am painting or writing.

Some time ago I wasn’t being creative enough, almost had no will but then I got a great opportunity to pursue something new and this gave me the motivation to start working on things that I love. I started practicing calligraphy again and working on various other projects. I have also just started sharing my videos to inspire others just like I got inspired by many other artists out there making this world a better and more colorful place.

It’s never too late to pursue your dreams, you just have to go for it. It’s never too late to learn new things and to be creative. I hope my creations and my videos help others find their motivation and their calm.

Personalized bookmarks – Birthday gifts

Note cards – watercolor and ink on paper

Finished note card

Custom bookmark creation – Watercolors and acrylic on paper

Finished bookmark

Lilac roses watercolor wreath – Wedding invitations

Finished watercolor painting

I live in Malta, a small island in the Mediterranean. I am a wife, a busy mother of 3 and a huge animal lover. I am a freelance artist and love using different techniques and different media. I usually work with watercolors but I also love using acrylics, gouache and pencils. I am always learning new things and working hard to find time for peaceful, mindful activities. Art is my escape!

