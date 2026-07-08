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Bird photography is mostly a test of patience, timing, and instinct, and Kallol Mukherjee’s work shows just how rewarding that pursuit can be. His images capture birds in moments that feel full of movement and character, whether they are cutting through a glowing sunset, showing off a burst of color mid-flight, hunting, feeding, or camouflaging themselves into their natural surroundings.

Kallol is a wildlife photographer by passion and a filmmaker by profession. Originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and currently based in Mumbai, he has spent over a decade working across independent and commercial cinema. His love for nature, however, goes back to his childhood in the countryside of West Bengal, where he had the chance to observe the natural world up close. Fascinated by the colors and behavior of birds, he began photographing them around 11 years ago, starting with the birds in his own backyard.

Scroll down to see the true diversity of nature’s colors that Kallol has managed to capture, and let us know which birds you found most beautiful.

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