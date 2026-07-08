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Bird photography is mostly a test of patience, timing, and instinct, and Kallol Mukherjee’s work shows just how rewarding that pursuit can be. His images capture birds in moments that feel full of movement and character, whether they are cutting through a glowing sunset, showing off a burst of color mid-flight, hunting, feeding, or camouflaging themselves into their natural surroundings.

Kallol is a wildlife photographer by passion and a filmmaker by profession. Originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and currently based in Mumbai, he has spent over a decade working across independent and commercial cinema. His love for nature, however, goes back to his childhood in the countryside of West Bengal, where he had the chance to observe the natural world up close. Fascinated by the colors and behavior of birds, he began photographing them around 11 years ago, starting with the birds in his own backyard.

Scroll down to see the true diversity of nature’s colors that Kallol has managed to capture, and let us know which birds you found most beautiful.

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#1

“White-Throated Kingfisher”

A white-throated kingfisher, a colorful bird of India, holds a large green caterpillar in its beak.

Kallol Mukherjee Report

10points
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Over time, Kallol’s curiosity grew into a wider visual journey through forests, wetlands, and wild landscapes. For Kallol, photography is not only about creating striking frames, but also about telling stories and drawing attention to the importance of conservation. Through different angles, dramatic light, and carefully timed shots, he hopes his work can help people look at nature with a little more wonder and care.
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    #2

    “Black-Winged Kite And Crow”

    Two colorful birds of India, a black-winged kite and a crow, engaged in an aerial interaction.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    9points
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    #3

    “Himalayan Monal”

    A dazzling male Himalayan monal in flight, its iridescent blue and orange feathers visible, capturing the colorful birds of India in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    8points
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    #4

    “Brahminy Kite”

    A close-up of colorful birds of India, a Brahminy Kite, clutching its prey with sharp talons.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    7points
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    #5

    “Black-Faced Laughingthrush”

    Two colorful birds of India with brown, blue, and black markings perched on a mossy rock, in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    7points
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    #6

    “Grandala”

    A vibrant blue bird and a brown colorful bird of India perched on a branch filled with orange berries, in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    7points
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    #7

    “Himalayan Monal”

    A vibrant Himalayan monal, one of the most colorful birds of India, perched on a mossy rock against a green background.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

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    #8

    “Himalayan Black Bulbul”

    One colorful bird of India with a red beak and black crest perched on a branch, as another flies in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    6points
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    #9

    “Scarlet Finch”

    Two colorful birds, red in color, perched on a branch, highlighting the vibrant birds of India.

    Location: Eastern Himalayas

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

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    #10

    “Streak-Throated Swallow”

    A brown and white bird with wings spread wide, capturing the colorful birds of India in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    6points
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    #11

    “Black-Winged Kite”

    A colorful bird of India, a black-winged kite, captured mid-flight over a grassy field during golden hour.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

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    #12

    “Blue-Fronted Redstart”

    A vibrant shot of colorful birds of India with one bird perched on a branch while another takes flight.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    5points
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    #13

    “Small Pratincole”

    A photographer captures a colorful bird of India in action, splashing in the water, creating droplets all around it.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    5points
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    #14

    “Ferruginous Duck”

    A colorful bird of India, a Ferruginous Duck, creates a large splash while taking flight from water.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    5points
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    #15

    “Great Crested Grebe”

    A colorful bird of India, a Great Crested Grebe, skims the water surface during its takeoff.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

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    #16

    “Northern Shoveler”

    A colorful bird of India, a Northern Shoveler, splashes water as it takes flight from the surface of a pond.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    5points
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    #17

    “Mid-Size Flock Of Grandala”

    A dense flock of small blue birds perched on bare branches, a stunning display of the colorful birds of India.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #18

    “Spotted Nutcracker”

    A photographer captures a colorful bird of India in action, perched on a mossy branch with a nut in its beak.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #19

    “Yellow-Billed Blue Magpie”

    A colorful bird in flight against a snowy tree backdrop, highlighting the beauty of India's diverse bird species.

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    4points
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    #20

    “Pied Kingfisher”

    A photographer captures two colorful birds of India in action, one perched and one flying, against a yellow background.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #21

    “Black-Shouldered Kite”

    A white and black bird of India in action, carrying its prey over green grass.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #22

    “European Goldfinch”

    Captivating image of colorful birds of India perched on a plant with vibrant yellow flowers, one bird in flight.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #23

    “Barn Swallow”

    Beautiful shot of a colorful bird of India in flight with wings spread, against a vivid out-of-focus background of yellow flowers.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #24

    “Pied Harrier”

    A colorful bird of India in mid-flight over a lush green field, with a distant treeline under a bright sky.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #25

    “Pied Harrier”

    Majestic colorful bird of India soaring high against a light blue sky, showcasing its striking black and white plumage.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #26

    “Common Kestrel”

    Dynamic shot of a colorful bird of India with intricate feather patterns, flying with wings spread, a dragonfly in the background.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #27

    “Common Kestrel”

    A kestrel, one of the colorful birds of India, flying low over a field of green grass and small white flowers.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #28

    “Common Kestrel”

    A kestrel, one of the colorful birds of India, in flight, holding a lizard in its talons against a blurred green and blue background.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #29

    “Little Egret”

    A vibrant, colorful bird of India, a white egret, captured with its beak open while wading in shallow water.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #30

    “Great Egret”

    A colorful bird of India, a white egret, standing on a muddy bank next to water, with sunlight filtering through trees.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #31

    “Shaheen Falcon”

    A falcon with striking plumage, a colorful bird of India, landing on a bare tree branch with wings spread.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #32

    “Himalayan Cutia”

    Two colorful birds of India perched on a mossy branch amidst vibrant autumn foliage.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #33

    “Glossy Ibis”

    A vibrant glossy ibis, a colorful bird of India, wades in shallow water with a long curved beak.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #34

    “Tricolored Munia”

    A black-headed munia, a colorful bird of India, perches on a stalk of grain against a bright green background.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #35

    “Kestrel”

    A silhouette of a bird against a golden sunset, showcasing the colorful birds of India in their natural habitat.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #36

    “Blue-Tailed Bee-Eater”

    A vibrant blue-tailed bee-eater, one of the colorful birds of India, in mid-flight carrying a yellow butterfly.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #37

    “Barn Swallows”

    Two colorful birds of India in mid-air with a feather between them, capturing the birds of India in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #38

    “Barn Swallow”

    A colorful bird of India in flight above another perched bird, showcasing the vibrant birds of India in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    4points
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    #39

    “Rufous-Fronted Tit”

    Two colorful birds of India in action, one flying towards the other hanging upside down from a branch.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #40

    “Silver-Eared Mesia”

    Two colorful birds of India with yellow and black heads perched on a green branch, in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #41

    “Indian Pita”

    A photographer captures a colorful bird of India in action, with orange, green, and black plumage, standing on rocks.

    Description: “Indian pitta is always among my favorite birds. The small, around 20 cm, stubby-tailed bird, has a brilliantly-colored plumage, but is shy and can be heard more than seen. Probably the name Pitta is derived from the Telegu word pitta which means a small bird.
    Pittas are mainly seen in dense undergrowth, hopping around on the ground, industriously foraging for insects like spiders, small worms, slugs and even small snails.”

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #42

    “Ruddy Shelducks”

    Two colorful birds of India, ruddy shelducks, take flight over water, showcasing their vibrant plumage in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

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    #43

    “Whiskered Tern”

    A photographer captures a colorful bird of India in action, catching something from the water near a white lily.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #44

    “Black-Tailed Godwits”

    Two colorful birds of India, Black-tailed Godwits, in mid-air with outstretched wings and long beaks.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #45

    “Common Goldeneye”

    A colorful bird of India, a Common Merganser, takes off from water, creating a trail of splashes.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

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    #46

    “White-Throated Laughingthrush”

    A brown bird among white flowers, showcasing the colorful birds of India in their natural habitat.

    Location: Uttarkhand, India

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

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    #47

    “European Goldfinch”

    A colorful bird in flight, showcasing the vibrant birds of India.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #48

    “Egrets”

    Silhouettes of colorful birds of India flying over a calm body of water at sunset, showcasing vibrant sky colors.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #49

    “Great Egret”

    A great egret, a colorful bird of India, catches a fish with water splashing around it in a green field.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #50

    “Common Lora”

    A bright yellow, colorful bird of India perched on a branch amidst green leaves and raindrops, highlighting the beautiful birds of India.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #51

    “Golden Bush Robin”

    A vibrant, colorful bird of India hopping on a rock with a pink floral background, depicting birds of India in action.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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    #52

    “Plain Prinia”

    A small, colorful bird of India perched on a slender plant stem among wildflowers, illustrating the diverse birds of India.

    Kallol Mukherjee Report

    3points
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