This Photographer Captures The Most Colorful Birds Of India In Action (52 Pics)
Bird photography is mostly a test of patience, timing, and instinct, and Kallol Mukherjee’s work shows just how rewarding that pursuit can be. His images capture birds in moments that feel full of movement and character, whether they are cutting through a glowing sunset, showing off a burst of color mid-flight, hunting, feeding, or camouflaging themselves into their natural surroundings.
Kallol is a wildlife photographer by passion and a filmmaker by profession. Originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and currently based in Mumbai, he has spent over a decade working across independent and commercial cinema. His love for nature, however, goes back to his childhood in the countryside of West Bengal, where he had the chance to observe the natural world up close. Fascinated by the colors and behavior of birds, he began photographing them around 11 years ago, starting with the birds in his own backyard.
Scroll down to see the true diversity of nature’s colors that Kallol has managed to capture, and let us know which birds you found most beautiful.
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“White-Throated Kingfisher”
Over time, Kallol’s curiosity grew into a wider visual journey through forests, wetlands, and wild landscapes. For Kallol, photography is not only about creating striking frames, but also about telling stories and drawing attention to the importance of conservation. Through different angles, dramatic light, and carefully timed shots, he hopes his work can help people look at nature with a little more wonder and care.
“Black-Winged Kite And Crow”
“Himalayan Monal”
“Brahminy Kite”
“Black-Faced Laughingthrush”
“Grandala”
“Himalayan Monal”
“Himalayan Black Bulbul”
“Scarlet Finch”
Location: Eastern Himalayas
“Streak-Throated Swallow”
“Black-Winged Kite”
“Blue-Fronted Redstart”
“Small Pratincole”
“Ferruginous Duck”
“Great Crested Grebe”
“Northern Shoveler”
“Mid-Size Flock Of Grandala”
“Spotted Nutcracker”
“Yellow-Billed Blue Magpie”
“Pied Kingfisher”
“Black-Shouldered Kite”
“European Goldfinch”
“Barn Swallow”
“Pied Harrier”
“Pied Harrier”
“Common Kestrel”
“Common Kestrel”
“Common Kestrel”
“Little Egret”
“Great Egret”
“Shaheen Falcon”
“Himalayan Cutia”
“Glossy Ibis”
“Tricolored Munia”
“Kestrel”
“Blue-Tailed Bee-Eater”
“Barn Swallows”
“Barn Swallow”
“Rufous-Fronted Tit”
“Silver-Eared Mesia”
“Indian Pita”
Description: “Indian pitta is always among my favorite birds. The small, around 20 cm, stubby-tailed bird, has a brilliantly-colored plumage, but is shy and can be heard more than seen. Probably the name Pitta is derived from the Telegu word pitta which means a small bird.
Pittas are mainly seen in dense undergrowth, hopping around on the ground, industriously foraging for insects like spiders, small worms, slugs and even small snails.”
“Ruddy Shelducks”
“Whiskered Tern”
“Black-Tailed Godwits”
“Common Goldeneye”
“White-Throated Laughingthrush”
Location: Uttarkhand, India